Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by FredasMumAndI: 12:00pm
To celebrate the Customer Service Week themed 'Building Trust', Stanbic IBTC bank Staff dressed in school uniforms to celebrate and delight customers.


https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ50B_ShddS/

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by FredasMumAndI: 12:05pm
More

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by aleeyus(m): 1:10pm
I repeat this is madness

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Turks: 1:10pm
When you ask the whole class:


“Who hasn’t eaten today?”

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Dyt(f): 1:10pm
undecided undecided undecided
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Horlaarsco: 1:10pm
Issorite
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by iamJ(m): 1:10pm
ugly bank

Ugly service

Ugly staff

Ugly country of origin

Ugly idea


ugly pictures

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by GurlFriend: 1:11pm
Backwardness.
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by GODKID98(m): 1:11pm
Dem resemble students in Nigerian Village movies..

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by StainlessOJ: 1:11pm
Nice...

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by addikt(m): 1:12pm
Iranu, abasa...
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by MaryBenn(f): 1:12pm
What's the relationship btw Customer service week and school uniform now? undecided Yeye
Where are the customers gan sef
Mumu bank undecided

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by allanphash7(m): 1:12pm
The fair lady is cute

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Johnpaul1099: 1:12pm
Ftc
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by tee83: 1:12pm
Couldn't understand the concept. Secondary school student and customer service week. Are they related?

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by ufuosman(m): 1:12pm
Some of the guys sandals look like female sandals. lovely pic

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by cristianisraeli: 1:12pm
FredasMumAndI:
To celebrate the Customer Service Week themed 'Building Trust', Stanbic IBTC bank Staff dressed in school uniforms to celebrate and delight customers.


https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ50B_ShddS/

all this acting just to steal our little money..ok o

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Pavore9: 1:13pm
Nice one.

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Sirheny007(m): 1:13pm
Stupid bank.
They now close by 3pm.
angry angry angry
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by xreal: 1:13pm
I see a guy with breast there.


Does this improve their services?
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Sirpaul(m): 1:14pm
una kukuma go back primary school naaa
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by kings09(m): 1:14pm
Ok
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Koolking(m): 1:14pm
FredasMumAndI:
To celebrate the Customer Service Week themed 'Building Trust', Stanbic IBTC bank Staff dressed in school uniforms to celebrate and delight customers.


I am trying to wrap my head around the connection here - customer service week and school uniform. Can the brand experts diabuse my mind?

Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Kingluqman89(m): 1:15pm
Turks:

When you ask the whole class:

“Who hasn’t eaten today?”
Like you wan give dem food before ooo. Na so... LOL
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Crystalline(f): 1:15pm
Haba, why the hate??

iamJ:
ugly bank

Ugly service

Ugly staff

Ugly country of origin

Ugly idea


ugly pictures
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by talk2hb1: 1:15pm
Nice Concept!
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by AfonjaConehead: 1:16pm
Pls keep n take care of my 2 RSA there o n make sure they amount to billions by the time i retire grin grin

....n maybe by then,i will consider the request of that desparate damsel in distress,pidgin2,to uno grin grin
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by alpha2zulu: 1:17pm
Warris dis?
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by iamJ(m): 1:18pm
Crystalline:
Haba, why the hate??

honesty is not hate grin
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by castrol180(m): 1:19pm
iamJ:
ugly bank

Ugly service

Ugly staff

[b]Ugly country of origin

Ugly idea


ugly pictures [/b]


But guy, think now!
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by simplemach(m): 1:19pm
Dem try
Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Decryptor(m): 1:20pm
The one on beret is actually looking like she is in secondary school

