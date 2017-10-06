Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. (15829 Views)

To celebrate the Customer Service Week themed 'Building Trust', Stanbic IBTC bank Staff dressed in school uniforms to celebrate and delight customers.

I repeat this is madness 12 Likes

When you ask the whole class:





“Who hasn’t eaten today?” 43 Likes 2 Shares

ugly bank



Ugly service



Ugly staff



Ugly country of origin



Ugly idea





ugly pictures

Backwardness.

Dem resemble students in Nigerian Village movies.. 6 Likes

Nice... 7 Likes

Where are the customers gan sef

What's the relationship btw Customer service week and school uniform now? Where are the customers gan sef

The fair lady is cute 2 Likes

Couldn't understand the concept. Secondary school student and customer service week. Are they related? 11 Likes

Some of the guys sandals look like female sandals. lovely pic 2 Likes

To celebrate the Customer Service Week themed 'Building Trust', Stanbic IBTC bank Staff dressed in school uniforms to celebrate and delight customers.





all this acting just to steal our little money..ok o

Nice one.



They now close by 3pm.

Stupid bank.They now close by 3pm.

I see a guy with breast there.





Does this improve their services?

una kukuma go back primary school naaa

To celebrate the Customer Service Week themed 'Building Trust', Stanbic IBTC bank Staff dressed in school uniforms to celebrate and delight customers.



I am trying to wrap my head around the connection here - customer service week and school uniform. Can the brand experts diabuse my mind?

Like you wan give dem food before ooo. Na so... LOL





ugly bank



Ugly service



Ugly staff



Ugly country of origin



Ugly idea





ugly pictures

Haba, why the hate??

Nice Concept!





Pls keep n take care of my 2 RSA there o n make sure they amount to billions by the time i retire....n maybe by then,i will consider the request of that desparate damsel in distress,pidgin2,to uno

Crystalline:

Haba, why the hate??



honesty is not hate

iamJ:

ugly bank



Ugly service



Ugly staff



[b]Ugly country of origin



Ugly idea





ugly pictures [/b]





But guy, think now!

Dem try