₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,940 members, 3,836,398 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 03:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. (15829 Views)
Diamond Bank Staff Wear School Uniforms To Celebrate Children's Day (Photos) / Tony Elumelu As Allstates Trust Bank Staff (1994 Throwback Photo) / Man Disguises As Diamond Bank Staff In Lagos, Steals N650k (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by FredasMumAndI: 12:00pm
To celebrate the Customer Service Week themed 'Building Trust', Stanbic IBTC bank Staff dressed in school uniforms to celebrate and delight customers.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ50B_ShddS/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by FredasMumAndI: 12:05pm
More
1 Share
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by aleeyus(m): 1:10pm
I repeat this is madness
12 Likes
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Turks: 1:10pm
When you ask the whole class:
“Who hasn’t eaten today?”
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Dyt(f): 1:10pm
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Horlaarsco: 1:10pm
Issorite
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by iamJ(m): 1:10pm
ugly bank
Ugly service
Ugly staff
Ugly country of origin
Ugly idea
ugly pictures
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by GurlFriend: 1:11pm
Backwardness.
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by GODKID98(m): 1:11pm
Dem resemble students in Nigerian Village movies..
6 Likes
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by StainlessOJ: 1:11pm
Nice...
7 Likes
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by addikt(m): 1:12pm
Iranu, abasa...
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by MaryBenn(f): 1:12pm
What's the relationship btw Customer service week and school uniform now? Yeye
Where are the customers gan sef
Mumu bank
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by allanphash7(m): 1:12pm
The fair lady is cute
2 Likes
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Johnpaul1099: 1:12pm
Ftc
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by tee83: 1:12pm
Couldn't understand the concept. Secondary school student and customer service week. Are they related?
11 Likes
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by ufuosman(m): 1:12pm
Some of the guys sandals look like female sandals. lovely pic
2 Likes
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by cristianisraeli: 1:12pm
FredasMumAndI:
all this acting just to steal our little money..ok o
1 Like
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Pavore9: 1:13pm
Nice one.
1 Like
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Sirheny007(m): 1:13pm
Stupid bank.
They now close by 3pm.
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by xreal: 1:13pm
I see a guy with breast there.
Does this improve their services?
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Sirpaul(m): 1:14pm
una kukuma go back primary school naaa
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by kings09(m): 1:14pm
Ok
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Koolking(m): 1:14pm
FredasMumAndI:
I am trying to wrap my head around the connection here - customer service week and school uniform. Can the brand experts diabuse my mind?
1 Like
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Kingluqman89(m): 1:15pm
Turks:Like you wan give dem food before ooo. Na so... LOL
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Crystalline(f): 1:15pm
Haba, why the hate??
iamJ:
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by talk2hb1: 1:15pm
Nice Concept!
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by AfonjaConehead: 1:16pm
Pls keep n take care of my 2 RSA there o n make sure they amount to billions by the time i retire
....n maybe by then,i will consider the request of that desparate damsel in distress,pidgin2,to uno
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by alpha2zulu: 1:17pm
Warris dis?
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by iamJ(m): 1:18pm
Crystalline:honesty is not hate
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by castrol180(m): 1:19pm
iamJ:
But guy, think now!
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by simplemach(m): 1:19pm
Dem try
|Re: Stanbic IBTC Bank Staff In School Uniforms To Mark Customer Service Week. by Decryptor(m): 1:20pm
The one on beret is actually looking like she is in secondary school
Recharge Card Printing Business / Low Hanging System Review And Huge Bonus / Bank Marketers, Are They Trying To Seduce Me With Romance Or What?
Viewing this topic: adisaaowala, JBosco123(m), Graypoint, johnjay4u2u(m), sexylabo(m), daps1, AndreizMendez(m), kobabe(m), BanevsJoker(m), Ekechuks(m), RALPHOW(m), yinchar(m), Pearllait(f), Sleeke, kolladey(m), damola1, drunkcow(m), blogbuilder, fatfatty, Agbgift(f), magnificientzaz(f), loobby(m), Iblad0994(m), GEO1016(m), Anazo, cutechioma1, doctore212(m), Gsentme(m), McLove(m), wawale(m), stred and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26