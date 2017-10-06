Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India (13407 Views)

Nigerian Arrested In India With Drugs Worth N161 Million / Nigerian Arrested In Italy For Stabbing Italian Entrepreneur To Death (PICS) / Nigerian Arrested With N1bn Cash In Niger (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old Nigerian was arrested here by Kolkata police for allegedly cheating 20 people of Rs 3 crore.He'd promised to organize kidney donations for them.



Police said David Ujma Uba came to India four years ago on a tourist visa. He stayed in Kolkata, created a fake hospital website and issued an advertisement asking those in need of kidneys to get in touch with him. He cheated them after the money was transferred into his bank account.

The victims registered a complaint with Kolkata cyber crime police in April.



Realizing that cops are on his trail, he shifted to Tamil Nadu and then to Bengaluru. He was staying with a friend at Nagenahalli Dinne near Kothanur. Police traced him through his phone's call record details.



https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/nigerian-caught-for-kidney-fraud/articleshow/60969185.cms 1 Like 3 Shares

.





Someone should pls help me check I didnt check the name of the personSomeone should pls help me check 28 Likes

It had to be an Igbo man.. Doing all this nonsense with a Nigerian passport..

..

..



Our igbo brothers never miss an opportunity to spoil this country's image or what's left of it 52 Likes 4 Shares

Bia, pls give me a chilled cup of fra and Nono Even kidney fraud again? This people will not keee me., pls give me a chilled cup ofand Nono 48 Likes 2 Shares

? Arrrggghhhhh Is there anything the developers can't do for money? Even kidney? Arrrggghhhhh 25 Likes 1 Share

I dont know how these young men are able to carry out such nefarious acts and still sleep at night, i am capable of very evil things but spending a dishonest penny at the detriment of another man is one of the few bad things i cannot do, one of my biggest burdens is a very healthy conscience....... 12 Likes

1 Like

How Much is RS 3 Core In Naira??

midolian:

Even kidney fraud again? This people will not keee me. Bia, pls give me a chilled cup of fra and Nono 6 Likes

dmgr:

. midehi2:

GavelSlam:

Russians ... anyways, he needed to survive that's wat might have pushed him into it... but he was joking with people's life n happiness. Could have been happy with him if he was doing Yahoo and not playing with people's life.. I wish him a happy stay in jail for the rest of his life Russians... anyways, he needed to survive that's wat might have pushed him into it... but he was joking with people's life n happiness. Could have been happy with him if he was doing Yahoo and not playing with people's life.. I wish him a happy stay in jail for the rest of his life

Chineke 3 Likes

it's obvious okoro 2 Likes





He's not like some suffersticationed people who will harvest human head and sell for 500 at Obomoso central market.



I will not even call names today. He created a legitimate service to help people get kidney from willing donors for transplant. He was probably stranded after he got paid and wasn't able to bring a donor as quickly as the client hoped.He's not like some suffersticationed people who will harvest human head and sell for 500 at Obomoso central market.I will not even call names today. 7 Likes

Kidney Fraud kwaa

Flatinos again 6 Likes

lol

Indian government is hypocrite. They won't tell the world how we're developing Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Tirumvananthampuran, Kolkata, Hydrerbad, Chennai and other cities in India. in fact the richest man in the whole of State of Mahrashastra, Dr. Okonkwo Singh is our son. Engr Chukwunonso Khan is also doing good in Goa. 9 Likes

So na human being part una go dey trade for the Biafra? 2 Likes

U dis Biafra's if u wan go pls go jor u dey spoil Nigeria name 4 Likes

Nigerians and crime like eeerrrrh...where is the Zuma pishore 2 Likes

Everybody dey hustle

Ekikor:

It had to be an Igbo man.. Doing all this nonsense with a Nigerian passport..

..

..



Our igbo brothers never miss an opportunity to spoil this country's image or what's left of it Adonis shaaaaraaaaaap Adonis shaaaaraaaaaap

Two things are usually involved for a hustler...

An igbo man fears neither man nor God.

- Chinua Achebe- 2 Likes

Owor ti baaa





But I may be wrong and they are just referring to a former UBA Bank staff that traveled to India to defraud people. Well, uba sounds like a Biafran name.But I may be wrong and they are just referring to a former UBA Bank staff that traveled to India to defraud people. 3 Likes

the economy has been diversified. the economy has been diversified. 1 Like