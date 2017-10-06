₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by Rex123(m): 3:48pm
BENGALURU: A 32-year-old Nigerian was arrested here by Kolkata police for allegedly cheating 20 people of Rs 3 crore.He'd promised to organize kidney donations for them.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/nigerian-caught-for-kidney-fraud/articleshow/60969185.cms
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by dmgr(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by pyyxxaro: 3:54pm
I didnt check the name of the person
Someone should pls help me check
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by Ekikor(m): 3:54pm
It had to be an Igbo man.. Doing all this nonsense with a Nigerian passport..
Our igbo brothers never miss an opportunity to spoil this country's image or what's left of it
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by midolian(m): 4:11pm
Even kidney fraud again? This people will not keee me. Bia, pls give me a chilled cup of fra and Nono
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by veekid(m): 4:59pm
Is there anything the developers can't do for money? Even kidney? Arrrggghhhhh
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by soberdrunk(m): 4:59pm
I dont know how these young men are able to carry out such nefarious acts and still sleep at night, i am capable of very evil things but spending a dishonest penny at the detriment of another man is one of the few bad things i cannot do, one of my biggest burdens is a very healthy conscience.......
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by midehi2(f): 4:59pm
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by talk2saintify(m): 4:59pm
How Much is RS 3 Core In Naira??
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by midehi2(f): 4:59pm
midolian:
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by centoke30(m): 5:00pm
GavelSlam:Russians ... anyways, he needed to survive that's wat might have pushed him into it... but he was joking with people's life n happiness. Could have been happy with him if he was doing Yahoo and not playing with people's life.. I wish him a happy stay in jail for the rest of his life
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by GavelSlam: 5:00pm
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by nictech: 5:00pm
Chineke
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by elmodee7: 5:00pm
it's obvious okoro
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by iLoveConductor7: 5:00pm
He created a legitimate service to help people get kidney from willing donors for transplant. He was probably stranded after he got paid and wasn't able to bring a donor as quickly as the client hoped.
He's not like some suffersticationed people who will harvest human head and sell for 500 at Obomoso central market.
I will not even call names today.
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by mealdred: 5:01pm
Kidney Fraud kwaa
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by Muyiwhy: 5:01pm
Flatinos again
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by danielblessing(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by Firstcitizen: 5:01pm
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by omusiliyu(m): 5:02pm
Indian government is hypocrite. They won't tell the world how we're developing Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Tirumvananthampuran, Kolkata, Hydrerbad, Chennai and other cities in India. in fact the richest man in the whole of State of Mahrashastra, Dr. Okonkwo Singh is our son. Engr Chukwunonso Khan is also doing good in Goa.
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by Naughtytboy: 5:02pm
So na human being part una go dey trade for the Biafra?
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by burg: 5:02pm
U dis Biafra's if u wan go pls go jor u dey spoil Nigeria name
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by Ironi: 5:02pm
Nigerians and crime like eeerrrrh...where is the Zuma pishore
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by damiz(m): 5:02pm
Everybody dey hustle
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by ProsperMVE(m): 5:02pm
Ekikor:Adonis shaaaaraaaaaap
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by tiswell(m): 5:03pm
Two things are usually involved for a hustler...
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by BafanaBafana: 5:03pm
An igbo man fears neither man nor God.
- Chinua Achebe-
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by tegamarro(m): 5:03pm
Owor ti baaa
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by Coldfeets: 5:03pm
Well, uba sounds like a Biafran name.
But I may be wrong and they are just referring to a former UBA Bank staff that traveled to India to defraud people.
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by Cuteamigo1(m): 5:03pm
the economy has been diversified.
|Re: Nigerian Arrested For Kidney Fraud In India by medolab90(m): 5:03pm
