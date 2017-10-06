Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined (8433 Views)

According to the commissioner of health in Rivers state, Princewill Chike, 3 suspected cases have been recorded. Chike told newsmen;



“In Rivers State, we have three suspected cases already.One is from the Rumuorlumeni area. We saw it and think it is not a serious matter so we have ruled it out.



Another one is a thirteen-year-old boy at Eneka. We discovered they took the boy to a native doctor. The parents think they can handle it the native way.



We have activated our isolation centres and we have put all our Health centres on red alert.The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital and all our Primary Health Centres have been reactivated.



We can assure you that there is no course for alarm because we are on top of the situation,” he said.



Monkeypox reportedly has no vaccine and 12 cases have been recorded in Bayelsa state.



Yepa...

This stuff is getting out of hands ooo, just spreading no cure yet not even cause..

May God protect us and love once 5 Likes

God have mercy on us 1 Like

Na wah o. Seriously, people should be more careful in what the put in their mouth. This goes for all you on nairaland showing us pictures of your snake pepper soup, manatee pepper soup, all kinds of strange animals pepper soup. 35 Likes 3 Shares

Africans should stop eating bush meat for Christ's sake.

This x ignorance really . 2 Likes





Guestlander:

Na wah o. Seriously, people should be more careful in what the put in their mouth. This goes for all you on nairaland showing us pictures of your snake pepper soup, manatee pepper soup, all kinds of strange animals pepper soup.

oya nothing do snake meat o, i have been eating since when i was 5 and i will continue eating till jesus comes oya nothing do snake meat o, i have been eating since when i was 5 and i will continue eating till jesus comes

kanayoNickel:

Africans should stop eating bush meat for Christ's sake.



This x ignorance really . You must be high on cheap drugs You must be high on cheap drugs 7 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa oo, why is it that every year we must hear about a new deadly disease which mostly comes from animals, The animals most times doesn't have this disease affecting them as it affects human beings, maybe it is high time we stop the killing and eating of animals anyhow.

Lalasticlala i beg on behalf of Nairalander's killing and eating your friends snakes make them no give people another disease oooh because na that one go worse pass.

Is it not Nigeria? It won't last. Diseases come and go. 5 Likes 3 Shares

uzoclinton:

You must be high on cheap drugs See, if u doubt , make a simple research on how Mpox goes. See, if u doubt , make a simple research on how Mpox goes. 2 Likes

kanayoNickel:

Africans should stop eating bush meat for Christ's sake.



This x ignorance really .

More like 'Africans should prepare meat properly'



Nothing wrong with bush meat....just prep it well More like 'Africans should prepare meat properly'Nothing wrong with bush meat....just prep it well 1 Like

This monkey pox is it communicable? If yes then how.... 1 Like

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhirraji'un!! 1 Like

.God help us

the tin dey make people look like monkey o

Is this a diversion for us in forth coming election 2019 or God wan hust punish us

Eleyi gidi gan o

Hahahaha

broda Alamu obo should have a cure

Lalasticlala please ban all threads relating to the indiscriminate destruction of our wildlife to support the government's effort to curb the spread.



Say no to bushmeat

Akwa ibom is next with the trend of occurrence in the south south. I hope Akwa Ibom state govt is putting up measures to combat this outbreak.





God help us

CaptainSALAZAR:

Is it not Nigeria? It won't last. Diseases come and go.

ahtake God beg you shut up!! ahtake God beg you shut up!! 3 Likes

Na wa o... Monkey pox b going places

Oh God my father just has you took ebola away from Nigeria pls by your mercy take away this evil disease and save lives to the glory of your holy name. Amen. 7 Likes 1 Share

Don't call it monkeypox call it Mona pox NCOs it started from bayelsa

kanayoNickel:

Africans should stop eating bush meat for Christ's sake.



This x ignorance really . How can Africans stop eating bush-meat? Do we want bush-meat to be more than Africans in population? How can Africans stop eating bush-meat? Do we want bush-meat to be more than Africans in population? 1 Like

The gods are angry I guess

moscobabs:



oya nothing do snake meat o, i have been eating since when i was 5 and i will continue eating till jesus comes

I'm sure you don't want to be the first case of snake pox. I'm sure you don't want to be the first case of snake pox. 1 Like

This is Kanu's handi-work. God save us.