|Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by aminulive: 4:28pm
Information hitting the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this afternoon indicated that the dreaded Monkeypox sickness has hit Rivers state.
According to the commissioner of health in Rivers state, Princewill Chike, 3 suspected cases have been recorded. Chike told newsmen;
“In Rivers State, we have three suspected cases already.One is from the Rumuorlumeni area. We saw it and think it is not a serious matter so we have ruled it out.
Another one is a thirteen-year-old boy at Eneka. We discovered they took the boy to a native doctor. The parents think they can handle it the native way.
We have activated our isolation centres and we have put all our Health centres on red alert.The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital and all our Primary Health Centres have been reactivated.
We can assure you that there is no course for alarm because we are on top of the situation,” he said.
Monkeypox reportedly has no vaccine and 12 cases have been recorded in Bayelsa state.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/06/monkeypox-hits-rivers-state-3-people-quarantined/
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by tycoon3(m): 4:32pm
Yepa...
This stuff is getting out of hands ooo, just spreading no cure yet not even cause..
May God protect us and love once
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by chiscodedon(m): 4:46pm
God have mercy on us
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by Guestlander: 4:51pm
Na wah o. Seriously, people should be more careful in what the put in their mouth. This goes for all you on nairaland showing us pictures of your snake pepper soup, manatee pepper soup, all kinds of strange animals pepper soup.
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by kanayoNickel: 5:00pm
Africans should stop eating bush meat for Christ's sake.
This x ignorance really .
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by uzoclinton(m): 5:05pm
Hopefully it won't spread to other states in Nigeria
Everything you Need To Know About MonkeyPox Virus
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by moscobabs(m): 5:05pm
Guestlander:
oya nothing do snake meat o, i have been eating since when i was 5 and i will continue eating till jesus comes
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by uzoclinton(m): 5:06pm
kanayoNickel:You must be high on cheap drugs
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by Teewhy2: 5:06pm
Na wa oo, why is it that every year we must hear about a new deadly disease which mostly comes from animals, The animals most times doesn't have this disease affecting them as it affects human beings, maybe it is high time we stop the killing and eating of animals anyhow.
Lalasticlala i beg on behalf of Nairalander's killing and eating your friends
snakes make them no give people another disease oooh because na that one go worse pass.
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by CaptainSALAZAR: 5:06pm
Is it not Nigeria? It won't last. Diseases come and go.
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by kanayoNickel: 5:08pm
uzoclinton:See, if u doubt , make a simple research on how Mpox goes.
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by 9jakohai(m): 5:09pm
kanayoNickel:
More like 'Africans should prepare meat properly'
Nothing wrong with bush meat....just prep it well
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by joespiceman(m): 5:09pm
This monkey pox is it communicable? If yes then how....
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by Hadone(m): 5:09pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhirraji'un!!
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by emamos: 5:09pm
.God help us
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by MilesLamar(m): 5:09pm
the tin dey make people look like monkey o
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by Josh44s(m): 5:09pm
Is this a diversion for us in forth coming election 2019 or God wan hust punish us
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by 9jvirgin(m): 5:09pm
Eleyi gidi gan o
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by adetes: 5:09pm
Hahahaha
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by nikbaus(m): 5:09pm
broda Alamu obo should have a cure
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by Firstcitizen: 5:10pm
Lalasticlala please ban all threads relating to the indiscriminate destruction of our wildlife to support the government's effort to curb the spread.
Say no to bushmeat
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:10pm
Akwa ibom is next with the trend of occurrence in the south south. I hope Akwa Ibom state govt is putting up measures to combat this outbreak.
God help us
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by praiseneofingz(m): 5:10pm
CaptainSALAZAR:ahtake God beg you shut up!!
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by lizychimamanda: 5:11pm
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by ochuski(m): 5:11pm
Na wa o... Monkey pox b going places
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by nikz(f): 5:11pm
Oh God my father just has you took ebola away from Nigeria pls by your mercy take away this evil disease and save lives to the glory of your holy name. Amen.
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by burg: 5:11pm
Don't call it monkeypox call it Mona pox NCOs it started from bayelsa
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by SmartMugu: 5:11pm
kanayoNickel:How can Africans stop eating bush-meat? Do we want bush-meat to be more than Africans in population?
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by fvckme(f): 5:12pm
The gods are angry I guess
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by Guestlander: 5:12pm
moscobabs:
I'm sure you don't want to be the first case of snake pox.
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by MrBigiman: 5:12pm
This is Kanu's handi-work. God save us.
|Re: Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined by adjoviomole(m): 5:12pm
Monkey wetin!
