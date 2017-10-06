₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by kirajustice: 8:42pm
Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has revealed the steps he took to deal with Ethnic tensions during his time as president of Nigeria.
Jonathan said that he convened a National conference in 2014 to douse the rising ethnic tensions across the country.PoliticsNGR learned that He made this revelation while delivering a speech at the opening panel of the Dialogue of Civilizations, Multipolarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global Developments,’ Rhodes Forum’s 15th Anniversary Summit in Greece on Friday.
He said; "When I was in office as President, I championed the cause for good governance, transparent elections and peaceful power transfers, because I also believed that at the heart of the dialogue for a more peaceful world, is the need to cultivate a culture of democracy and good governance at the national levels. This is a good way to reduce local tensions that could blossom into global crisis.
In Nigeria, through a process of dialogue, we arrived at an amnesty programme that brought an end to the crisis in the Niger Delta, an oil-rich region in my country that accounts for all the oil wells that remain the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.
Sometime in 2014, I had a thought in my mind. Nigeria is easily the most ethnically and religiously heterogeneous society in Africa, and one of the most diverse nations in the world.
Many times, these different ethnic groups are pulling in diverse directions that as a leader, you may experience genuine fears that the centre may not hold. At that time, I asked myself, how can I as President, help build a more harmonious union in Nigeria. One based on the words of our National Anthem which ends with ‘to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign’.
To address this I convened a National Conference where the various ethnic groups and other stakeholders deliberated for five months on the future of the country. They had the mandate to discuss and advise the Government on all matters pertaining to our nationhood, except the sovereignty of the country.
On Thursday, August 21, 2014, I received the report. Our general elections came up six months after the national conference. The confidence and national goodwill the conference inspired, helped bring down the tension during and after the general elections. It was a confidence-boosting outcome, despite the predictions by some international bodies that Nigeria was going to disintegrate in 2015."
Just a few days ago, the Present Muhammadu Buhari-led administration stated that it will not be implementing the resolutions of the 2014 Confab report.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/06/checkmated-ethnic-tensions-tenure-goodluck-jonathan/
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by Davidchibike(m): 8:43pm
Talking like he achieved anything during his tenure
One word for this my guy below
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by Horlufemi(m): 8:45pm
the doctor
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by josephine123: 8:46pm
U nor do anything..
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by yanshDoctor: 8:51pm
this man was wise. he made the conference but he never implemented it.
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by realjoker(m): 8:52pm
Lolz �. Things may not be going right at the moment but that doesn’t take away our moral duty and conscience to see the truth and say it is the truth. Park well, mr President. With all due respect if only anything, you divided this country morethan anything. There are people who are unable to get passed the election today because of the role you, your wife and your campaign organization played. You indeed united Nigeria through corruption
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by mbaboy(m): 8:57pm
You said when u leave office Nigerians will appreciate u the more..... It checked out to be true my president cuz immediately u left Buhari plunged us into economic recession, dollar became only available to the cabal, freedom of speech and association ceased, 26million dollars got missing under Buhari's watch as petroleum minister, Even mama taraba confirmed Buhari has failed. GEJ God bless u for me
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by FreeConCiencE: 8:57pm
The ineffective buffoon himself
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by realjoker(m): 9:03pm
mbaboy:A member of TAN turn Liepod spotted. $26 millions dollars missing indeed.
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by conductorAMG: 9:05pm
FreeConCiencE:Sai Zone B
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by Homeboiy(m): 9:39pm
I didn't read and u know why
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by deedeedee1: 9:48pm
mbaboy:Recession started around early 2014 when Jonathan was still president. I wonder when you ibos will accepts the fact that Jonathan is not coming back.
He is gone for good.
He was rejected.
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by IJOBA2: 9:48pm
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by netflicks: 9:49pm
My dear I don't need to read how...you're absolutely correct. ..
Waiting for the next update.. . ;
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by anyebedgreat: 9:49pm
"We no be like people from the other side wey dey born children wey dem no fit count"
-Patience Jonathan -
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by holatin(m): 9:49pm
is this man ffucking kidding me ?
his second term campaign started ethnical divisibility and new religion divide in the south and he is here claiming to be the next prophet sent by God.
what does he take us for, not sure any sane human with functioning brain and memory retentive amygdala will believe those poo he wrote.
storm off thread in anger
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by erico2k2(m): 9:50pm
realjoker:Are you not in Nigeria at the moment? dont you listen to the news
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by IJOBA2: 9:50pm
LETS HEAR FROM YORUBA MUSLIMS FIRST
ANSWER "PRESENT" ONCE YOU HEAR YOUR NAME
BETATHINGS
BOLUSTICAL
GOKE7
KONOPLYANKA
ALHAJI TOLEXANDER
MIDOLIAN
ALHAJI GBAWE
IMAM MACLATUNJI
IMAM TBABA123
ALHAJA DEOLS
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by Ristamike: 9:51pm
He did, unlike Jubrin from Sudan who is championing ethnic clash everywhere.
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by erico2k2(m): 9:51pm
deedeedee1:You hate for Igbo shaaa, what has Jonathan got to do with IGBO? he is Ijaw for crying out loud
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by ceda99: 9:51pm
Baba go siddon
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by brixton: 9:51pm
Love or hate him, GEJ is a democrat and truly a Nigerian... He allowed freedom of speech and freedom after the speech!
We can not say the same about Jubrin from Sudan!!
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by Nascad: 9:52pm
Your successor came and divided us!
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by Ace16(m): 9:52pm
Too many stupid pple on this land... attacking the messenger leaving out d message.. smh
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by sacluxisback(m): 9:53pm
FreeConCiencE:
Fvck you.
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by hollah123: 9:54pm
Mr jona wey cripple Nigeria economy. Na only God go forgive u n diezeni
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by elyte89: 9:54pm
Ogbeni, go sit down jare,not even 1ne achievement, u couldn't point to,mumu..."I doused d tension " is DT an achievement?
I can't wait for our president to point to one thing dey achieved wyle in office,for example, I fixed d power problem, d next one,I fixed d health sector,all dey say is to throw blames,proffer solutions after leaving d office,as d problems dey re proffering solutions to were not in existence wyle in office
Still waiting for our Mr integrity Buhari,to solve one major problem,AWON WEREY
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by oka4ugoo: 9:56pm
You say whaaaat?
Abeg just shut ur mouth already. Clueless fellow
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by deedeedee1: 9:58pm
erico2k2:Yes i hate ibos. You are too greedy. You insult other tribes that dont share your belief. You guys benefitted under Jonathan and never wanted others to do the same. Since his defeat at the poll, you guys have been insulting other tribes.
Jonathan is gone for good. Get over the loss.
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by Bolustical: 9:58pm
IJOBA2:You want attention but you won't get one from me.
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by kn23h(m): 9:59pm
IJOBA2:
Stupidity
Re: How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan by IJOBA2: 10:00pm
erico2k2:THE GUY IS AN UNREPENTANT EWEDU MUSLIM
