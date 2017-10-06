Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How I Checkmated Ethnic Tensions During My Tenure - Goodluck Jonathan (2252 Views)

Ethnic Tensions : Please Tolerate Each Other - Saraki / Whoever Plans To Arrest Me After My Tenure Won’t Be In Office By Then – Fayose / I May Not Complete My Tenure As President – Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Jonathan said that he convened a National conference in 2014 to douse the rising ethnic tensions across the country.PoliticsNGR learned that He made this revelation while delivering a speech at the opening panel of the Dialogue of Civilizations, Multipolarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global Developments,’ Rhodes Forum’s 15th Anniversary Summit in Greece on Friday.



He said; "When I was in office as President, I championed the cause for good governance, transparent elections and peaceful power transfers, because I also believed that at the heart of the dialogue for a more peaceful world, is the need to cultivate a culture of democracy and good governance at the national levels. This is a good way to reduce local tensions that could blossom into global crisis.



In Nigeria, through a process of dialogue, we arrived at an amnesty programme that brought an end to the crisis in the Niger Delta, an oil-rich region in my country that accounts for all the oil wells that remain the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.



Sometime in 2014, I had a thought in my mind. Nigeria is easily the most ethnically and religiously heterogeneous society in Africa, and one of the most diverse nations in the world.



Many times, these different ethnic groups are pulling in diverse directions that as a leader, you may experience genuine fears that the centre may not hold. At that time, I asked myself, how can I as President, help build a more harmonious union in Nigeria. One based on the words of our National Anthem which ends with ‘to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign’.



To address this I convened a National Conference where the various ethnic groups and other stakeholders deliberated for five months on the future of the country. They had the mandate to discuss and advise the Government on all matters pertaining to our nationhood, except the sovereignty of the country.



On Thursday, August 21, 2014, I received the report. Our general elections came up six months after the national conference. The confidence and national goodwill the conference inspired, helped bring down the tension during and after the general elections. It was a confidence-boosting outcome, despite the predictions by some international bodies that Nigeria was going to disintegrate in 2015."



Just a few days ago, the Present Muhammadu Buhari-led administration stated that it will not be implementing the resolutions of the 2014 Confab report.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/06/checkmated-ethnic-tensions-tenure-goodluck-jonathan/ Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has revealed the steps he took to deal with Ethnic tensions during his time as president of Nigeria.Jonathan said that he convened a National conference in 2014 to douse the rising ethnic tensions across the country.PoliticsNGR learned that He made this revelation while delivering a speech at the opening panel of the Dialogue of Civilizations, Multipolarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global Developments,’ Rhodes Forum’s 15th Anniversary Summit in Greece on Friday.He said; "When I was in office as President, I championed the cause for good governance, transparent elections and peaceful power transfers, because I also believed that at the heart of the dialogue for a more peaceful world, is the need to cultivate a culture of democracy and good governance at the national levels. This is a good way to reduce local tensions that could blossom into global crisis.In Nigeria, through a process of dialogue, we arrived at an amnesty programme that brought an end to the crisis in the Niger Delta, an oil-rich region in my country that accounts for all the oil wells that remain the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy.Sometime in 2014, I had a thought in my mind. Nigeria is easily the most ethnically and religiously heterogeneous society in Africa, and one of the most diverse nations in the world.Many times, these different ethnic groups are pulling in diverse directions that as a leader, you may experience genuine fears that the centre may not hold. At that time, I asked myself, how can I as President, help build a more harmonious union in Nigeria. One based on the words of our National Anthem which ends with ‘to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign’.To address this I convened a National Conference where the various ethnic groups and other stakeholders deliberated for five months on the future of the country. They had the mandate to discuss and advise the Government on all matters pertaining to our nationhood, except the sovereignty of the country.On Thursday, August 21, 2014, I received the report. Our general elections came up six months after the national conference. The confidence and national goodwill the conference inspired, helped bring down the tension during and after the general elections. It was a confidence-boosting outcome, despite the predictions by some international bodies that Nigeria was going to disintegrate in 2015."Just a few days ago, the Present Muhammadu Buhari-led administration stated that it will not be implementing the resolutions of the 2014 Confab report. 8 Likes





One word for this my guy below Talking like he achieved anything during his tenureOne word for this my guy below 7 Likes 2 Shares

the doctor 1 Like

U nor do anything.. 6 Likes 1 Share

this man was wise. he made the conference but he never implemented it. 1 Like

Lolz �. Things may not be going right at the moment but that doesn’t take away our moral duty and conscience to see the truth and say it is the truth. Park well, mr President. With all due respect if only anything, you divided this country morethan anything. There are people who are unable to get passed the election today because of the role you, your wife and your campaign organization played. You indeed united Nigeria through corruption

Copied 6 Likes 2 Shares

You said when u leave office Nigerians will appreciate u the more..... It checked out to be true my president cuz immediately u left Buhari plunged us into economic recession, dollar became only available to the cabal, freedom of speech and association ceased, 26million dollars got missing under Buhari's watch as petroleum minister, Even mama taraba confirmed Buhari has failed. GEJ God bless u for me 28 Likes 4 Shares

The ineffective buffoon himself 2 Likes 1 Share

mbaboy:

You said when u leave office Nigerians will appreciate u the more..... It checked out to be true my president cuz immediately u left Buhari plunged us into economic recession, dollar became only available to the cabal, freedom of speech and association ceased, 26million dollars got missing under Buhari's watch as petroleum minister, Even mama taraba confirmed Buhari has failed. GEJ God bless u for me A member of TAN turn Liepod spotted. $26 millions dollars missing indeed. A member of TAN turn Liepod spotted. $26 millions dollars missing indeed. 4 Likes 1 Share

FreeConCiencE:

The ineffective buffoon himself Sai Zone B Sai Zone B 15 Likes 1 Share

I didn't read and u know why

mbaboy:

You said when u leave office Nigerians will appreciate u the more..... It checked out to be true my president cuz immediately u left Buhari plunged us into economic recession, dollar became only available to the cabal, freedom of speech and association ceased, 26million dollars got missing under Buhari's watch as petroleum minister, Even mama taraba confirmed Buhari has failed. GEJ God bless u for me Recession started around early 2014 when Jonathan was still president. I wonder when you ibos will accepts the fact that Jonathan is not coming back.

He is gone for good.

He was rejected. Recession started around early 2014 when Jonathan was still president. I wonder when you ibos will accepts the fact that Jonathan is not coming back.He is gone for good.He was rejected. 7 Likes 2 Shares

.





Waiting for the next update.. . ; My dear I don't need to read how...you're absolutely correct. ..Waiting for the next update.. . ;

"We no be like people from the other side wey dey born children wey dem no fit count"



-Patience Jonathan -

is this man ffucking kidding me ?



his second term campaign started ethnical divisibility and new religion divide in the south and he is here claiming to be the next prophet sent by God.



what does he take us for, not sure any sane human with functioning brain and memory retentive amygdala will believe those poo he wrote.



storm off thread in anger 2 Likes

realjoker:

A member of TAN turn Liepod spotted. $26 millions dollars missing indeed. Are you not in Nigeria at the moment? dont you listen to the news Are you not in Nigeria at the moment? dont you listen to the news 2 Likes





ANSWER "PRESENT" ONCE YOU HEAR YOUR NAME



BETATHINGS



BOLUSTICAL



GOKE7



KONOPLYANKA



ALHAJI TOLEXANDER



MIDOLIAN



ALHAJI GBAWE



IMAM MACLATUNJI



IMAM TBABA123



ALHAJA DEOLS LETS HEAR FROM YORUBA MUSLIMS FIRSTANSWER "PRESENT" ONCE YOU HEAR YOUR NAMEBETATHINGSBOLUSTICALGOKE7KONOPLYANKAALHAJI TOLEXANDERMIDOLIANALHAJI GBAWEIMAM MACLATUNJIIMAM TBABA123ALHAJA DEOLS 3 Likes

He did, unlike Jubrin from Sudan who is championing ethnic clash everywhere. 3 Likes

deedeedee1:



Recession started around early 2014 when Jonathan was still president. I wonder when you ibos will accepts the fact that Jonathan is not coming back.

He is gone for good.

He was rejected. You hate for Igbo shaaa, what has Jonathan got to do with IGBO? he is Ijaw for crying out loud You hate for Igbo shaaa, what has Jonathan got to do with IGBO? he is Ijaw for crying out loud 8 Likes

Baba go siddon

Love or hate him, GEJ is a democrat and truly a Nigerian... He allowed freedom of speech and freedom after the speech!



We can not say the same about Jubrin from Sudan!! 3 Likes

Your successor came and divided us! 2 Likes

Too many stupid pple on this land... attacking the messenger leaving out d message.. smh 4 Likes 1 Share

FreeConCiencE:

The ineffective buffoon himself

Fvck you. Fvck you.

Mr jona wey cripple Nigeria economy. Na only God go forgive u n diezeni 1 Like

Ogbeni, go sit down jare,not even 1ne achievement, u couldn't point to,mumu..."I doused d tension " is DT an achievement?



I can't wait for our president to point to one thing dey achieved wyle in office,for example, I fixed d power problem, d next one,I fixed d health sector,all dey say is to throw blames,proffer solutions after leaving d office,as d problems dey re proffering solutions to were not in existence wyle in office





Still waiting for our Mr integrity Buhari,to solve one major problem,AWON WEREY 1 Like

You say whaaaat?



Abeg just shut ur mouth already. Clueless fellow 1 Like

erico2k2:



You hate for Igbo shaaa, waht has Jonathan got to do with IGBO? he is Ijaw for crying out loud Yes i hate ibos. You are too greedy. You insult other tribes that dont share your belief. You guys benefitted under Jonathan and never wanted others to do the same. Since his defeat at the poll, you guys have been insulting other tribes.

Jonathan is gone for good. Get over the loss. Yes i hate ibos. You are too greedy. You insult other tribes that dont share your belief. You guys benefitted under Jonathan and never wanted others to do the same. Since his defeat at the poll, you guys have been insulting other tribes.Jonathan is gone for good. Get over the loss. 2 Likes 1 Share

IJOBA2:

LETS HEAR FROM YORUBA MUSLIMS FIRST



ANSWER PRESENT ONCE YPU HEAR YOUR NAME



BETATHINGS



BOLUSTICAL



GOKE7



KONOPLYANKA



ALHAJI TOLEXANDER



MIDOLIAN



ALHAJI GBAWE



MACLATUNJI



TBABA123



DEOLS



You want attention but you won't get one from me. 2 Likes

IJOBA2:

LETS HEAR FROM YORUBA MUSLIMS FIRST



ANSWER "PRESENT" ONCE YOU HEAR YOUR NAME



BETATHINGS



BOLUSTICAL



GOKE7



KONOPLYANKA



ALHAJI TOLEXANDER



MIDOLIAN



ALHAJI GBAWE



IMAM MACLATUNJI



IMAM TBABA123



ALHAJA DEOLS





Stupidity Stupidity 1 Like