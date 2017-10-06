Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money (3157 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In the video which came with recharge card pins for his followers, he was seen spraying money at the club, leaving Asians falling over each other to get their hands on the money. Here are photos and video below;



http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-big-boy-anayoeze-yonaracha-makes-white-men-scramble-money/ Nigerian big boy and Chief executive officer, NWANTA ANAYOEZE OIL AND GAS LTD, Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha, known for his philanthropy, was it again after he stormed a club in Parañaque, Philippines.In the video which came with recharge card pins for his followers, he was seen spraying money at the club, leaving Asians falling over each other to get their hands on the money. Here are photos and video below;

...back in Nigeria how does his workers fare

That's the million dollar question 10 Likes 2 Shares

I love Asians. Can wait to bang them. Bet their pussies will be tight. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmn.



Is there any legit Millionaire that will throw money like this?



Being philanthropic is one thing, but I no just understand this one. 4 Likes 1 Share

Na wao for these people 4 Likes

Agbaya!

Which responsible 'CEO' throws money away at the club? 10 Likes 1 Share

kennygee:

Hmmn.



Is there any legit Millionaire that will throw money like this?



Being philanthropic is one thing, but I no just understand this one.

No No







I blame Jubril Jubril why?I blame Jubril 2 Likes

Unnecessary stupidity......... 2 Likes 1 Share

Whole new level... 1 Like

No be only oil and gas. Na bread and butter company.



Oil and gas company that has no trace on the internet. If you doubt me, just type in that his fictitious company name in google and know if you'll see anything.



Mr. Oil and gas, we know your occupation 9 Likes 3 Shares

kennygee:

Hmmn.

Is there any legit Millionaire that will throw money like this?

Being philanthropic is one thing, but I no just understand this one. True Talk True Talk 2 Likes

Aku lunu uno nwannem



Thunder fire poverty.



Buhari and Jubril, it will never be well with the both you.

I love this, make money and see Asians and even whites worship u. Who dey racially abuse rich black man



Money Must Be Made(MMBM)



meanwhile when Nairaland's prison can't hold you 3 Likes

TMT crew

Ezenwata

K





Oil boss or Drug boss



Who is deceiving who 4 Likes

BlaQWolf:

Whole new level... U cn say to that again ... U cn say to that again ...

So we should now do.......what, exactly? 1 Like

How come I never hear of this Nwata Anayo Eze Oil and Gas before ? Abi na one of Diezani fronts?

Poor whites

This guy is someone I love, his my friend on facebook and he has touched lives positively, he has given alot of people capital to start business, his a dude Man, if our rich men do same like him, I'm sure, it will be more better 1 Like 1 Share

Oil and Blood can not relate abi hin own na oil blood instead of oil bloc 1 Like

Why on Asians? There are plenty of aboki beggars who will settle for peanuts like 10 naira alms 1 Like

Mansa Musa Complex.

That guy is questionable, always throwing money on facebook 1 Like

Africa is Underdeveloped partially because it lacks a savings spirit. 1 Like 1 Share

fuckpro:

...back in Nigeria how does his workers fare

That's the million dollar question Good question Good question 2 Likes 1 Share

You mean Jewish fraudster? 2 Likes