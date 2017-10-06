₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by stane007: 9:38pm
Nigerian big boy and Chief executive officer, NWANTA ANAYOEZE OIL AND GAS LTD, Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha, known for his philanthropy, was it again after he stormed a club in Parañaque, Philippines.
In the video which came with recharge card pins for his followers, he was seen spraying money at the club, leaving Asians falling over each other to get their hands on the money. Here are photos and video below;
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by fuckpro: 9:44pm
...back in Nigeria how does his workers fare
That's the million dollar question
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by HumanistMike(m): 9:52pm
I love Asians. Can wait to bang them. Bet their pussies will be tight.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by kennygee(f): 9:52pm
Hmmn.
Is there any legit Millionaire that will throw money like this?
Being philanthropic is one thing, but I no just understand this one.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by akraym(m): 9:52pm
Na wao for these people
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by hopsydboi(m): 9:52pm
Agbaya!
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by soberdrunk(m): 9:53pm
Which responsible 'CEO' throws money away at the club?
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by Pebcak: 9:53pm
kennygee:
No
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by NoFavors: 9:53pm
Jubril why?
I blame Jubril
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by PatriotTemidayo: 9:53pm
Unnecessary stupidity.........
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by BlaQWolf: 9:54pm
Whole new level...
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by 7Alexander(m): 9:54pm
No be only oil and gas. Na bread and butter company.
Oil and gas company that has no trace on the internet. If you doubt me, just type in that his fictitious company name in google and know if you'll see anything.
Mr. Oil and gas, we know your occupation
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by Thukzee01(m): 9:54pm
kennygee:True Talk
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by oka4ugoo: 9:54pm
Aku lunu uno nwannem
Thunder fire poverty.
Buhari and Jubril, it will never be well with the both you.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by thoollz: 9:55pm
I love this, make money and see Asians and even whites worship u. Who dey racially abuse rich black man
Money Must Be Made(MMBM)
meanwhile when Nairaland's prison can't hold you
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by bentlywills(m): 9:55pm
TMT crew
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by deepwater(f): 9:55pm
Ezenwata
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by princechiemekam(m): 9:55pm
K
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by ChangetheChange: 9:55pm
Oil boss or Drug boss
Who is deceiving who
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by Lalas247(f): 9:55pm
BlaQWolf:U cn say to that again ...
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:55pm
So we should now do.......what, exactly?
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by UnknownT: 9:56pm
How come I never hear of this Nwata Anayo Eze Oil and Gas before ? Abi na one of Diezani fronts?
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by crackhouse(m): 9:56pm
Poor whites
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by Osada1: 9:56pm
This guy is someone I love, his my friend on facebook and he has touched lives positively, he has given alot of people capital to start business, his a dude Man, if our rich men do same like him, I'm sure, it will be more better
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by RealSniper: 9:56pm
Oil and Blood can not relate abi hin own na oil blood instead of oil bloc
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by HajimeSaito: 9:56pm
Why on Asians? There are plenty of aboki beggars who will settle for peanuts like 10 naira alms
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by RedboneSmith(m): 9:57pm
Mansa Musa Complex.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by Logician: 9:58pm
That guy is questionable, always throwing money on facebook
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by benuejosh(m): 9:59pm
Africa is Underdeveloped partially because it lacks a savings spirit.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by emmabest2000(m): 10:00pm
fuckpro:Good question
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by Egein(m): 10:00pm
You mean Jewish fraudster?
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Leaves Asians Scrambling For Money by Egein(m): 10:01pm
crackhouse:
Asians are not White.
