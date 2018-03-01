₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by zoba88: 2:39pm
Money is good!Nigerian billionaire Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha who is the CEO of Nwanta Anayoeze Oil And Gas Blowing Millions was pictures 'spraying' millions at Escoba Smith Hotel Grand Opening In Abuja.
See photos below and watch the video above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4t6sbU0fcE
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/nigerian-billionaire-nwanta-anayoeze.html?m=1
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by zoba88: 2:40pm
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by papoudaupolos: 2:41pm
Evans people sketching
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by midehi2(f): 2:45pm
Hmmm, If i was there ehnn, na to dey pack the money, afterall they are all rich
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Jochabed(f): 2:46pm
When you have something in excess you really don't value it.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Evablizin(f): 2:52pm
midehi2:Pack the money and wait for his village people to call you to glory.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Atiku2019: 2:57pm
Escobar Smith
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:58pm
Where is Obi Cubbanna and his Cubbanna Chief Priest
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by northvietnam(m): 2:59pm
Excoba na the same waya u do 4 turkey na him Hush puppi did for malay... but u load pasd am...
na still same waya wey boys dey do for
manila
japan
thai
malay
indo
but dem still never hold like u...
hmmm
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by BruncleZuma: 2:59pm
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by IamAirforce1: 2:59pm
Na so e suppose be
Men wey sabi
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 3:00pm
Ego Amaka!
Heard about arrival of E money at d event too.
Embarrass money! Don't let money embarrass you.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Pepsi101: 3:00pm
Black Man Where Is Thy
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by soberdrunk(m): 3:00pm
Hahahahahaahahah @ "Oil and gas billionaire"
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Pepsi101: 3:00pm
Black Man Where Is Thy Sense
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by kenodrill: 3:00pm
How do these guys makes this money Na so the money easy to get!!
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by kulrunsman79(m): 3:00pm
Only black Africans with such stupid mentality. Africans are wasters and consumers!
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Fr33born(m): 3:00pm
Please i need a Job or an angel investor
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by AzizG550(m): 3:00pm
Abeg which market I fit buy money or snake? I wan send them small errand
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Nonnyflex(m): 3:00pm
Any deity evil spirit and even "village people" that said I will not make money, may he meet his ancestors yesterday
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by chyckxx(m): 3:00pm
She’n gbo l’owo laye mi, meji.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Afonjas: 3:01pm
Mad men
They are not even richest people in their community but misbehaving
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by miqos02(m): 3:01pm
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by EVILFOREST: 3:01pm
Thunder Fire, Poverty
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by paymentvoucher: 3:01pm
I will never be broke in my Life... Amen!
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by cbrezy(m): 3:02pm
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by victorazyvictor(m): 3:02pm
Pepsi101:I tell u
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by Abbeyme: 3:02pm
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by ZombieTAMER: 3:02pm
Every bagger wants to trend...
Rubbish
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by IjeleNwa(m): 3:04pm
If they tell you what this people do to get money,you will hate money for life.
A legit business man don't waste money like this! If Dangote does this,he will wreck.
Stop celebrating all this drug peddlers and ritualist.
|Re: Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja by mrbyron(m): 3:04pm
Show off
