Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha Sprays Money At Opening Of Escoba Smith Hotel In Abuja (2452 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below and watch the video above





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4t6sbU0fcE





Source: Money is good!Nigerian billionaire Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha who is the CEO of Nwanta Anayoeze Oil And Gas Blowing Millions was pictures 'spraying' millions at Escoba Smith Hotel Grand Opening In Abuja.See photos below and watch the video aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/nigerian-billionaire-nwanta-anayoeze.html?m=1

Evans people sketching 1 Like

Hmmm, If i was there ehnn, na to dey pack the money, afterall they are all rich

When you have something in excess you really don't value it. 1 Like

midehi2:

Hmmm, If i was there ehnn, na to dey pack the money, afterall they are all rich Pack the money and wait for his village people to call you to glory. Pack the money and wait for his village people to call you to glory. 2 Likes

Escobar Smith

Where is Obi Cubbanna and his Cubbanna Chief Priest

Excoba na the same waya u do 4 turkey na him Hush puppi did for malay... but u load pasd am...



na still same waya wey boys dey do for

manila

japan

thai

malay

indo

but dem still never hold like u...



hmmm

Na so e suppose be





Men wey sabi

Ego Amaka!



Heard about arrival of E money at d event too.



Embarrass money! Don't let money embarrass you.

Black Man Where Is Thy

Hahahahahaahahah @ "Oil and gas billionaire"

Black Man Where Is Thy Sense 1 Like

Na so the money easy to get!! How do these guys makes this moneyNa so the money easy to get!!

Only black Africans with such stupid mentality. Africans are wasters and consumers!

Please i need a Job or an angel investor

Abeg which market I fit buy money or snake? I wan send them small errand

Any deity evil spirit and even "village people" that said I will not make money, may he meet his ancestors yesterday

She’n gbo l’owo laye mi, meji.

Mad men





They are not even richest people in their community but misbehaving

Oh

Thunder Fire, Poverty 1 Like

I will never be broke in my Life... Amen!

mm

Pepsi101:

Black Man Where Is Thy Sense I tell u I tell u

Ok

Every bagger wants to trend...





Rubbish

If they tell you what this people do to get money,you will hate money for life.

A legit business man don't waste money like this! If Dangote does this,he will wreck.



Stop celebrating all this drug peddlers and ritualist.