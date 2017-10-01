₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by solaugo1: 11:06pm On Oct 06
PUBLIC NOTICE!!
The attention of TStv Africa has been drawn to an online publication about an ongoing recruitment exercise purportedly carried out by the organization.
We wish to state for purposes of emphasis and clarity, that TStv Africa has not authorized any recruitment exercise as being published.
Prior to the commencement of a recruitment exercise by TStv Africa, an official announcement will be made with respect to that on our official website and social media handles.
For further information, follow us on www.tstvafrica.com
Facebook: tstvafrica
Twitter: @tstvafrica
Instagram:@tstvafrica
TStv Africa…connecting your world!
https://news.assure.ng/public-alert-not-recruiting-tstv-africa/
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by BreezyCB(m): 12:05am
So someone went to TSTV’s office and they were watching GoTV. �
1 Like
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by bejite1(f): 1:24am
Oops!
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by lollmaolol: 7:32am
Omo see wash
@Employmeng why are you like this?
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by Obito555(m): 7:34am
U will be forced to soon when u have good number of customers, I have high hope in you but don't let us down like hitv them
1 Like
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by buygala(m): 7:34am
Ok
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:34am
Ok.Do check this out
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by Papiikush: 7:35am
You guys are not recruiting yet you wanna run DSTV out of business?
So they can sack most of their staffs due to low sales shey?
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by dionysus7: 7:36am
it's not wash, it's so because these opportunistic recruiting agencies dont take advantage of desperate nigerians to dupe them into fake recruitments
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by shurley22(f): 7:36am
Obviously
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by Prodigee: 7:36am
This TSTV decoder wey look like fridge!
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by Settingz321(m): 7:36am
How do I apply?
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by Settingz321(m): 7:37am
Papiikush:
Bro noting last forever, it's almost 15yrs this niggas has been balling
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by Memories12411: 7:37am
Must everything be scammed? What happened to our conscience? Do we think of judgement day at all? May God have mercy on us.
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by enemyofprogress: 7:37am
Una too talk abeg start work before DSTV juju go catch us again
1 Like
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by NigerDeltan(m): 7:38am
Nigerians ehn!
Our scammers brothers want to get their share of the free advert we are doing for u guys
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by titiloyeblog(m): 7:38am
okay
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by davodyguy: 7:38am
Scammers everywhere
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by funnynation(m): 7:38am
Ok
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by 12345baba: 7:38am
American wonder
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by igbarasdynasty: 7:39am
Nigerians and rumors are like Jubrin and failure
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by kay29000(m): 7:40am
HMM
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by davodyguy: 7:40am
Memories12411:Con what?
Does that bastard that killed people in Vegas have conscience?
What about Evans the kidnapper?
What about Boko Haram?
People have lost the Con- science is now what they use to do evil
What about Saraki, he looted Kwara and came to look Abuja, does he have conscience?
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by Iseoluwani: 7:40am
Gbam
|Re: Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa by hanassholesolo: 7:41am
Don't F#cking disappoint me TSTV
