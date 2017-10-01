Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Public Alert: 'we Are Not Recruiting' - Tstv Africa (1127 Views)

We Are Not Recruiting – UBA / Federal Ministry Of Labour Not Recruiting / FAAN Says It Is Not Recruiting (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



The attention of TStv Africa has been drawn to an online publication about an ongoing recruitment exercise purportedly carried out by the organization.



We wish to state for purposes of emphasis and clarity, that TStv Africa has not authorized any recruitment exercise as being published.







Prior to the commencement of a recruitment exercise by TStv Africa, an official announcement will be made with respect to that on our official website and social media handles.



For further information, follow us on

Facebook: tstvafrica

Twitter: @tstvafrica

Instagram:@tstvafrica



TStv Africa…connecting your world!



https://news.assure.ng/public-alert-not-recruiting-tstv-africa/



PUBLIC NOTICE!!The attention of TStv Africa has been drawn to an online publication about an ongoing recruitment exercise purportedly carried out by the organization.We wish to state for purposes of emphasis and clarity, that TStv Africa has not authorized any recruitment exercise as being published.Prior to the commencement of a recruitment exercise by TStv Africa, an official announcement will be made with respect to that on our official website and social media handles.For further information, follow us on www.tstvafrica.com Facebook: tstvafricaTwitter: @tstvafricaInstagram:@tstvafricaTStv Africa…connecting your world!

So someone went to TSTV’s office and they were watching GoTV. � 1 Like

Oops!



Still looking for a job? Easy HR solutions? Find one here www. bejite.com



Sign up is free!

Omo see wash



@Employmeng why are you like this?

U will be forced to soon when u have good number of customers, I have high hope in you but don't let us down like hitv them 1 Like

Ok

Ok.Do check this out

15 Thttp://www.nairaland.com/4076198/15 things You Can Do Online Just Sitting At Home And Earning Big(Proof)





So they can sack most of their staffs due to low sales shey? You guys are not recruiting yet you wanna run DSTV out of business?So they can sack most of their staffs due to low sales shey?

it's not wash, it's so because these opportunistic recruiting agencies dont take advantage of desperate nigerians to dupe them into fake recruitments

Obviously

This TSTV decoder wey look like fridge!

How do I apply?

Papiikush:





So they can sack most of their staffs due to low sales shey? You guys are not recruiting yet you wanna run DSTV out of business?So they can sack most of their staffs due to low sales shey?

Bro noting last forever, it's almost 15yrs this niggas has been balling Bro noting last forever, it's almost 15yrs this niggas has been balling

Must everything be scammed? What happened to our conscience? Do we think of judgement day at all? May God have mercy on us.

Una too talk abeg start work before DSTV juju go catch us again 1 Like

Nigerians ehn!



Our scammers brothers want to get their share of the free advert we are doing for u guys

okay

Scammers everywhere

Ok

American wonder

Nigerians and rumors are like Jubrin and failure

HMM

Memories12411:

Must everything be scammed? What happened to our conscience? Do we think of judgement day at all? May God have mercy on us. Con what?



Does that bastard that killed people in Vegas have conscience?

What about Evans the kidnapper?

What about Boko Haram?



People have lost the Con- science is now what they use to do evil



What about Saraki, he looted Kwara and came to look Abuja, does he have conscience? Con what?Does that bastard that killed people in Vegas have conscience?What about Evans the kidnapper?What about Boko Haram?People have lost the Con- science is now what they use to do evilWhat about Saraki, he looted Kwara and came to look Abuja, does he have conscience?

Gbam