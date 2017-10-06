Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / May God Give Nigerians Patience To Tolerate My Government – Buhari (13159 Views)

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Buhari insisted that his administration had been doing its best to overcome challenges it inherited from its predecessor.



The President noted that his administration just started working.



Buhari said, “I have said it so many times, I don’t mind saying it now to you because some of you may not have even the time to listen to radio or watch television as regularly as other people do.



“From 1999 to 2014, Nigeria has never realised so much resources since our independence, never, because the average production – go to any renowned financial or economic institution in the world; they know Nigeria produced an average of – (was) 2.1 million barrel per day at an average cost of 100 dollars per barrel.



“But when we came in it crashed to 37 dollars per barrel, and we overlooked saving and there was no saving.



“So really, we have just started working and we hope God in his infinite mercy would give Nigerians the patience to tolerate us.”



Lol. 2019 around the corner. Bubu is mellowing down. No be only patience, Na Good luck





Challenges inherited after how many years ?



Is it not because of the challenges we voted him in ?





He inherited Sanusi complaining about NNPC. He came and could not do any reasonable thing about it.



Baru is still there.



This stupid guy that use how many millions to cut grass when it is not Old Trafford pitch.



He took how many months for us to wait for bunch of incompetent eediots in his Govt to be assembled. They are doing rubbish and nobody has been fired yet.



FFK stole our money and he is tweeting.



Akala is now in APC



Obanikoro is moving around freely.





Then they reported Stella Oduah, GEJ did nothing. If Buhari does not do anything about Baru then no difference in the Anti corruption ruse.



I hate it when people want u to fail and all the steps u carry is towards failure.



Is Mr. President crazy ?







I wish 2019 we vote for anybody that has never held any office before.



These ones are recycled waste and bunch of failures and armed robbers who are bent on milking us dry and buying power with the money they stole from us.



NB : I understand everything is a win win situation for losers. If I dnt talk I was paid. If I talk my eyes clear.



This is not a GEJ VS Buhari conversation. Get over all that crrap and analyze current situation with facts.



?? Is this ani mal alright??

Prayer the real Bubu couldnt ever dial. Contunu



Even the daura cows are now gentle and unwilling in that game of tsetse k.



He even got to deceive the commenters above me. well.... as for me and my household..

EVIL MAN. 2019 SHOULD COME QUICKLY SO THAT YOU WILL BE KICKED OUT LIKE FOOTBALL. NONSENSE! BUHARI THINKS NIGERIANS ARE FOOLS? 55 Likes

where are the BBC crew. especially those eggheads sarrki and madridguy.

the current state of Nigeria is too bad. the condition and standard of living is very bad. the corruption level is so bad that its has eating deep to almost every soul you can find there. nothing is working over there and nothing has ever worked. the hardship and criminality has reflected in the lives of an average Nigerians over the years. i am not saying Nigeria shouldn't have had independence but there should have been other resolution or walking ways. the leadership are bad and very wicked. everything is so bad over there. 17 Likes





even when oil price was down low. if this government is hoping that oil price will ever go up again then they are dreaming. all develop countries are working up to vision 2050 clean renewable energy.



here is what PDP told APC just before the election yet they never bothered to answered to it or reflect the details therein.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as unrealistic, saying it is meant to deceive and misdirect the electorates.



According to the ruling party, the opposition’s promise to pay N5, 000 monthly stipend each to 25 million poor Nigerians would amount to N125 billion monthly and N1.5 trillion every year. At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, said this cannot be achieved, given the poor state of the nation’s economy and dwindling oil revenue.“What is baffling is that the APC knows fully well that this is not only unrealistic but also impracticable in a nation with an estimated budget of N4.69 trillion comprising recurrent and capital expenditures yet they continue to dish it out to unsuspecting citizens in a clear bid to mislead.



“Since its formation about two years ago, the APC has introduced and sustained an unfortunate political streak sustained majorly by lies, character assassination, false alarm, wild allegations, and lately visual simulation, all in the desperation to deceive and misdirect the judgment of the electorates.



“We have with us an opposition party, which has been deploying all manner of schemes to derail and compromise the electoral process. Today, if the APC is not instigating violence or threatening democracy and our very existence as a nation, the party is busy procuring criminal hi-tech to hack into INEC’s data-base or clone the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).



“The next day, the same party would connive with some unscrupulous electoral officers to deny non-indigenes in some selected States their PVCs while busy making bogus promises to the electorates,” Metuh said.The PDP also faulted what it described as the opposition’s promise to create 740, 000 direct jobs in each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory within one year, with one million jobs for Igbo youths within the same period.



Continuing, Metuh said: “The APC has also promised to provide free education, daily free meals for millions of Nigerian school children, free tertiary education, free health care and free houses to Nigerians. The opposition knows too well that this is unrealistic yet they prefer to brandish falsehood.

.

“The APC should explain to Nigerians how they would fulfill their promises with the prevailing 40 per cent drop in national income and dwindling oil price in the international market. “

Always looking for excuses for abysmal performance

Start moving in the right direction. You cannot lead the people into a ditch and expect them to fall with you

A bad Carpenter always complains abt his tools.

Buhari always complaining of falling oil prices. But oil prices started falling since 2014.



When they went abt campaigning with bogus and unrealistic promises, some of us pointed it out, asking where they'll get the money for all those, they said they would kill corruption & plug all the loop holes and there would be excess money available.



Today, the same people are complaining of low oil prices. Today more loop holes have even been opened with what we're hearing from NNPC & Co. To cover for their incompetence, they throw blame in all directions, their only strategy since 2015. But for how long will this continue? 38 Likes 3 Shares

Even those people that bears Patience don't have that kind of patience to patiently wait while Buhari ruins their patience. He clearly belongs to himself and nobody.



Except a miracle, 20 Jagbajantis a.k.a Froggy can't make him President again.

You're just the only person on earth I can tolerate right now.

Mama patience is out already. We will have Aisha with your govt until 2019. Sai baba!

Buhari really failed this past 2years, from his commissioning into the nigerian army till now he has earned from 500mill to a billion in allowance and salary, benefits of been a minister is there, a governor and head of state, with all this legitimate earning. No meaninfull business No substantial asset just some cattles and some houses and yet He claimed to borrow money for the predential form. He clearly is a poor financial manager hence the the two times recession under his watch, from cutting forex releases for business men/foriegn students etc(yet releases it to politician and pilgrimers) to closing land border on food staples without meeting the countries domestic needs, to increasing fuel cost to N145 without any provission for cheaper energy source(including high electricity tarrif), food production is greatly reduced through killer herdsmen, Dangote would complete his refinery by 2019 yet nigerian govt cant fix ours since 2015. 37 Likes 3 Shares





Who is wailing









OKDnigeria:





Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Buhari insisted that his administration had been doing its best to overcome challenges it inherited from its predecessor.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/06/god-give-nigerians-patience-tolerate-government-buhari/

Yeah, challenges like the 26 Billion Dollars you stole abi? Mad man! Yeah, challenges like the 26 Billion Dollars you stole abi? Mad man! 11 Likes

Poor judgment on your part brother... Rather than die or relinquish power, Buhari conveniently metamorphosed into jubrin from Sudan.



Your wailing has just started, it's jubrin till 2023 except this country is restructured.

If this man who thinks Fulani can carry arms freely can't perform let him take a bow instead of taking sukuk everywhere. 6 Likes

the dullard eye don begin clear, 2019 is beckoning...



btw

I have not seen this pathetic BMC for a while now, I mean sarrki, hope he has not been lynched by angry Nigerians 11 Likes

Clap.... Clap.... Clap..

Finally, the old man makes sense and l agree with him



We need strength to tolerate your government... 3 Likes





Patient Ke?



We are impatiently waiting to kick you out! May this prayer never be answered!Patient Ke?We are impatiently waiting to kick you out! 11 Likes 2 Shares

We have stopped wailing long ago and now laughing

We have stopped wailing long ago and now laughing

Finally eyes are getting cleared from chronic zone biesm

Buhari fought tooth and nail to become a president and just started working after 2years in his tenure

hmmm

No Nigerian will be patient with an incompetent fraud like you Sir , you have failed and you have failed badly ..Just come and be going sir

clevvermind:

by who?

dumie:



So antiwailer is now wailing

We have stopped wailing long ago and now laughing

Finally eyes are getting cleared from chronic zone biesm

May be u should open ur eyes and differentiate between facts and wailing.



It is not a GEJ vs Buhari election conversation.



May be u should open ur eyes and differentiate between facts and wailing.

It is not a GEJ vs Buhari election conversation.

Get over it and get real.

