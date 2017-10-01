₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,320 members, 3,837,864 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 11:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri (8024 Views)
Soldier Murtala Danjuma Abdulsalam's Birthday Celebrated By Communities (Photos) / Ozigi Abdulsalam Deedat At Cemetry In Kogi State (photos) / EFCC Arraigns Ibrahim Abdulsalam, NAMA MD And Directors For N2.8b ‘theft’ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by ArewaWatch: 12:56am
The Zonal head of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Abdulsalam Badamasi is dead. He was said to have died on Friday after he slumped in a hotel room.
[center][/center]
A statement by Mr Sanni Datti, the Information Officer of NEMA, reads "Yes, He is dead, after he slumped at his room early hour on Friday and he was rushed to hospital but later gave up."
Alhaji Abdulsalam Badamasi was the Zonal Coordinator in northcentral Jos before his transfer to Maiduguri last month.
ArewaWatch will bring you more details later...
Source: http://arewawatch.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/breaking-news-north-east-zonal.html
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by mecussey(m): 1:17am
Hope not in active service....this slumpin don too much. Sth is wrong with our food these days...either plastic rice, beans, fake egg or plastic fish. We are consuming sth that is constantly attacking the heart. Until we go back to nature, this might increase.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by BeardedMeat: 2:06am
Rip
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by SalamRushdie: 6:15am
It's not easy to be fleecing IDP funds
11 Likes
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by GAZZUZZ(m): 6:18am
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by kingreign: 6:31am
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by dbynonetwork: 6:33am
He died in active service servicing somebody's wife...
RIP to him...
I pray he gets to heaven.....
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by sholaadejumo: 6:36am
its a pity. rip
1 Like
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by Zendinho: 6:36am
Something must kill a man....
Rip though....
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by Sall(m): 6:55am
What impact has he made in people s life before I pray.
3 Likes
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by tdbankplc: 8:15am
mecussey:
Something is also wrong with the way we eat like glutton.
In Nigeria is the bigger ur money the bigger your food and even things you shed eat anymore.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by Paperwhite(m): 8:17am
Karma is real men.Corruption in IDP camp in the NE nah helele.IDPs protested the propaganda about their condition by these corrupt government agents but were arrested,trial and condemn to prison.How karma will not come visiting?
9 Likes
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by zombieHUNTER: 8:32am
Why won't he slump in a hotel room
Is it in his house that he will slump?
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by ikemesit4477: 8:38am
ArewaWatch:Maybe his konji pot got finish!
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by ikemesit4477: 8:40am
ArewaWatch:maybe his konji pot got finish!
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by Ayo4251(m): 9:20am
Wetin kill am?
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by uzoclinton(m): 9:20am
Safe journey
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by sekem: 9:21am
Just like the way Sam Loco Efe died?
This is indeed a National Emergency
Somebody call 911 fast pls
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by kay29000(m): 9:21am
R.I.P
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by omocalabar(m): 9:23am
Why sugar-coat the news??......we all know what killed the fellow embezzler.........I hope the olosho made away with all his belonging before they discover his rotten corpse...
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by exlinklodge: 9:23am
good for him
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by DONADAMS(m): 9:23am
R..I.P
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by beloved24: 9:25am
Ayo4251:slumped
1 Like
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by ayanbaba2(m): 9:25am
rest on!!!!
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by Ojuororun: 9:25am
Ripp
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by Tahra: 9:25am
Rip.
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by davodyguy: 9:26am
That's the mentality of Nigerians. Anyone who dies in hotel, must have been involved with a woman.
He works for Emergency agency and Maiduguri is very hot, hence he may be in service, whilst death struck
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by Factfinder1(f): 9:27am
Was he with and oloaho like NNAMDI KANU??
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by HMZi(m): 9:28am
RIP....bokoharam will get ya eventually,directly or not
|Re: Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri by wallex1983(m): 9:29am
'What' slept with him?
RIP
d / Ebonyi In Pursuit Of Oil Status / Pictures Of Amazon Tribes Who Live In The Forest For 600 Years. They're Unclad.
Viewing this topic: Emmyjune12(m), Ropson(m), manci(m), undisputedgbola(m), 2lateBiafra, Omooba77, Sukakma, Kiakia(m), kimond101, efriday, chronique(m), sam2royx(m), ChangetheChange, Kenmoris22, kaylas, mikymouse1(m), OluOlaLekan(m), dancruz(m), ade285(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9