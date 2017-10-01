Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulsalam Badamasi Dies In Hotel In Maiduguri (8024 Views)

A statement by Mr Sanni Datti, the Information Officer of NEMA, reads "Yes, He is dead, after he slumped at his room early hour on Friday and he was rushed to hospital but later gave up."



Alhaji Abdulsalam Badamasi was the Zonal Coordinator in northcentral Jos before his transfer to Maiduguri last month.



ArewaWatch will bring you more details later...







Hope not in active service....this slumpin don too much. Sth is wrong with our food these days...either plastic rice, beans, fake egg or plastic fish. We are consuming sth that is constantly attacking the heart. Until we go back to nature, this might increase. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Rip

It's not easy to be fleecing IDP funds 11 Likes

He died in active service servicing somebody's wife...



RIP to him...



I pray he gets to heaven..... 2 Likes

its a pity. rip 1 Like

Something must kill a man....

Rip though....

What impact has he made in people s life before I pray. 3 Likes

mecussey:

Hope not in active service....this slumpin don too much. Sth is wrong with our food these days...either plastic rice, beans, fake egg or plastic fish. We are consuming sth that is constantly attacking the heart. Until we go back to nature, this might increase.

Something is also wrong with the way we eat like glutton.

In Nigeria is the bigger ur money the bigger your food and even things you shed eat anymore. Something is also wrong with the way we eat like glutton.In Nigeria is the bigger ur money the bigger your food and even things you shed eat anymore. 5 Likes 1 Share

Karma is real men.Corruption in IDP camp in the NE nah helele.IDPs protested the propaganda about their condition by these corrupt government agents but were arrested,trial and condemn to prison.How karma will not come visiting? 9 Likes

Why won't he slump in a hotel room









Is it in his house that he will slump? 2 Likes

Cc: ynd44, OAM4J Maybe his konji pot got finish! Maybe his konji pot got finish!

Cc: ynd44, OAM4J maybe his konji pot got finish! maybe his konji pot got finish!

Wetin kill am?

Safe journey

Just like the way Sam Loco Efe died?



This is indeed a National Emergency



Somebody call 911 fast pls

R.I.P

Why sugar-coat the news??......we all know what killed the fellow embezzler.........I hope the olosho made away with all his belonging before they discover his rotten corpse...

good for him

R..I.P

Ayo4251:

Wetin kill am? slumped slumped 1 Like

rest on!!!!

Ripp

Rip.

That's the mentality of Nigerians. Anyone who dies in hotel, must have been involved with a woman.



He works for Emergency agency and Maiduguri is very hot, hence he may be in service, whilst death struck

Was he with and oloaho like NNAMDI KANU??

RIP....bokoharam will get ya eventually,directly or not