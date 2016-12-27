₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,239 members, 3,837,505 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 07:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise (3034 Views)
Saudi Women Celebrate News They Will Finally Be Allowed To Drive / Is It Ok To Drive This Car As A Lady(photo)? / Two Die As Car Rams Into A Tree And Breaks To Pieces (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by obafemee80(m): 4:51am
Ford Middle East has offered a free mustang to a Saudi woman who fought for women’s rights to drive in the kingdom.
Sahar Nassif, 63, was an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia’s driving laws, before the ban on women drivers was lifted last week.
In October 2013, Nassif was arrested by Saudi police in Jeddah for posting a video on Youtube of herself buckling up and driving around the city.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uspeXWcgwr0
Following the news of the royal decree issued by Saudi King Salman last week, Nassif told the BBC:
‘I’m really thrilled, everybody’s so thrilled – I’m so excited I don’t know what to do. ‘I’m going to buy a Mustang!’
In a tweet to Nassif on Friday, Ford Middle East said:
"We'd like to give you your dream car," Ford Middle East tweeted to Nassif on Friday, followed hours later by "Your Mustang awaits" with the picture of a yellow car speeding through a tunnel and the hashtag #MustangSahar.
German car-maker Volkwagen in the Middle East joined the chorus of auto sellers applauding the Saudi driving decree, tweeting on Friday:
Car-makers have rushed in to target Saudi women after the decision is expected to boost regional car sales by 28 per cent in the first seven months of 2017, analysts at UK business intelligence firm IHS Markit said.
Nissan were also made a bid on twitter to cash in on potential buyers from the wealthy Gulf state, posting their congratulations to Saudi women, along with luxury auto companies Cadillac and Chevrolet.
https://autojosh.com/ford-gives-saudi-womens-activist-dream-car-car-makers-rush-advtertise/
Source: http://www.arabianbusiness.com/380119-ford-gives-saudi-activist-free-mustang
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by Freetech: 4:55am
Sure?
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by Flexherbal(m): 5:11am
They are now in their era of change !
1 Like
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by pinnket: 6:07am
Nice gesture from Ford Company..
Lemme go and start my own protest too, that Firearms should be legalized in Nigeria for personal use, not just by Fulani herdesmen alone. Who knows what Kalashnikov company might give me
6 Likes
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by GAZZUZZ(m): 6:29am
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by dljbd1(m): 7:11am
3 Likes
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by habibest06(m): 7:21am
.
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by numerouno01(m): 7:22am
since they have lifted the ban on female drivers, the number of mediocre drivers in Saudi roads will drastically increase ...(na joke o).
anyways nice gesture from ford, twas a good business format.
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by ifex370(m): 7:22am
Hmmm
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by austino677(m): 7:22am
Nawaooo
1 Like
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:22am
ISLAM
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by Appelmoik(m): 7:23am
Nice one from Saudi Arabia...They just took a huge leap into the 80s..
1 Like
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by dejonathan(m): 7:23am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by abejide1000(m): 7:24am
Innoson should do the same. World has to know Nigeria is making cars too
5 Likes
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by AnodaIT(m): 7:24am
See car manufacturers rushing to get a share of the market
For Naija, na our politicians dey go beg them make dem even show face
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by seunny4lif(m): 7:25am
The same Saudi Arabia kill Libya and wanted Assad gone.
Saudi wanted democracy in Libya and yet her country females can't drive but ladies drive any how in Libya and even married foreigners
Saudi is second terrorist state after US
Both have been responsible for the death of millions people around the world.
6 Likes
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by Jakumo(m): 7:25am
Nasty backward country for mullahs and their sex-obsessed ilk, who hide their own women in black gunny sacks, before flying off to London for a spot of bonking with the expensive hookers there.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by YelloweWest: 7:25am
What a great woman.
To think she was once jailed for driving
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by fixedhollies(m): 7:26am
pinnket:Ak47!
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by kambili999(f): 7:26am
dljbd1:this picture just killed every cell in my body. even an uneducated person won't say that. jeez. lemme follow you and put the smiley
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by Mznaett(f): 7:26am
A very good way to start something new.
dljbd1:
May God forgive the sadist that's behind that handle
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by iamchybs(m): 7:26am
Wawu
All car makers need to go n pay dues to her sef.... she don help their ministry there
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by Cladez(m): 7:27am
Nice one from ford.......biko enjoy your car hapu ndi ara.
But if i may ask why were they banned before?
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by uboma(m): 7:28am
Her efforts eventually paid off.
Good for her.
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by GoldenBoi111(m): 7:28am
seunny4lif:
...
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by AntiWailer: 7:30am
numerouno01:
Sexist.
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by Born2conquer: 7:30am
I need a Lawyer ASAP!
The company I am working for is OWING me my 3months salary!
_
And because I work from home they no longer respond to my messages.
_
And when they reply it is to say "Calm down,we're trying to confirm if you're really working" for the past 3months!
_
When it is glaring we're Working!
_
It seems the Company just hired us to use and dump us!
_
And this so called company have been hiring AMBASSADORS almost every week!
_
Why don't they wanna pay us? They probably think there is nothing we CAN do .. because we're just a surviving citizens with no VOICE!
_
I NEED LAWYER..and I have proofs
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by ednut1(m): 7:32am
abejide1000:assembling cars snd making cars no be same tin
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by chrisxxx(m): 7:32am
Islamic North tending more to 7 century than Saudi Arabia.
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by Daeylar(f): 7:33am
That's great,
Really nice of Ford to do that for her.
Tomorrow when they ask some people about gender equality they will say that they don't believe in gender equality because their husband is the head of the house.
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by stepo707: 7:33am
Where is innoson?
|Re: Ford Gives Saudi Women's Activist Her Dream Car As Car Makers Rush To Advtertise by numerouno01(m): 7:33am
AntiWailer:you nor see the 'na joke i dey' part?
I'm anything but a sexist.
sarcasm kid, sarcasm
(0) (Reply)
The Third Automaker To Bow / How Your Distributor Works / Bpp Contractors Online Registration Process Assistance
Viewing this topic: Rotimi47, AFONJACOW(m), stmattj, ogbutony(m), Saifullah01, nams77, Rafrik27, Balet, olasunkanmi136(m), glowboss, ednut1(m), ogoh4(m), yoyouyou, mikael11(m), RotrEmmanuel, AllyPolly, Ilajeboy(m), itzlazzy(m), Crizillion1(m), denceann, jetbomber17, wapu, Ellison, desoul, mingles, enemyofprogress, ademoladeji(m), itunde(m), mentro, saraki2019(m), davidinho, hinograce, Iskvyle, moneytalks86(m), Osahon7(m), afuwapetolulope, TallPck1, kobabe(m), Tvegas(m), Adeinfo, oride(m), Chommieblaq(f), IronBoi(m), Israeljones(m), EzzyIzzy, clintonsparkz(m), Digriz(m), Passenger27, vocalprince(m), Mznaett(f), tundelomo(m), haykayjay(m), jovincyy10(m), ffl07join14, plamonee, kayLion(m), MrScamp(m), tripledonosas(m), Nerica(m), ogorwyne(f), Envick, jadakiss213(m), Obinna101, naijabetboy, Determinism, mcmbonu, alberson(f), multiconcept(m), sharpwriter, dfactor, faithisallihave, vickvan(m), Benissues(m), leonJunior, undisputednesta(m), ayofe72(m), kay29000(m), kishimi8(m), Harbeyg09(m), newnigerian, docboma(m), ognwata2, lharstborn(m), kado(m), logadims, Okoh1(m), platinumtt, Appelmoik(m), bayawah, Akorede0202(m), Goldeno(m), maxxx(m), Uplay08(m), Lin2o(f), tingFanG, Iwant2knowGod(m), raymondFirstborn(m), bchi(f), mazimee(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11