Ford Middle East has offered a free mustang to a Saudi woman who fought for women’s rights to drive in the kingdom.



Sahar Nassif, 63, was an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia’s driving laws, before the ban on women drivers was lifted last week.



In October 2013, Nassif was arrested by Saudi police in Jeddah for posting a video on Youtube of herself buckling up and driving around the city.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uspeXWcgwr0



Following the news of the royal decree issued by Saudi King Salman last week, Nassif told the BBC:



‘I’m really thrilled, everybody’s so thrilled – I’m so excited I don’t know what to do. ‘I’m going to buy a Mustang!’



In a tweet to Nassif on Friday, Ford Middle East said:



"We'd like to give you your dream car," Ford Middle East tweeted to Nassif on Friday, followed hours later by "Your Mustang awaits" with the picture of a yellow car speeding through a tunnel and the hashtag #MustangSahar.



German car-maker Volkwagen in the Middle East joined the chorus of auto sellers applauding the Saudi driving decree, tweeting on Friday:







Car-makers have rushed in to target Saudi women after the decision is expected to boost regional car sales by 28 per cent in the first seven months of 2017, analysts at UK business intelligence firm IHS Markit said.



Nissan were also made a bid on twitter to cash in on potential buyers from the wealthy Gulf state, posting their congratulations to Saudi women, along with luxury auto companies Cadillac and Chevrolet.



https://autojosh.com/ford-gives-saudi-womens-activist-dream-car-car-makers-rush-advtertise/

Source: http://www.arabianbusiness.com/380119-ford-gives-saudi-activist-free-mustang

Sure?

They are now in their era of change ! 1 Like











Lemme go and start my own protest too, that Firearms should be legalized in Nigeria for personal use, not just by Fulani herdesmen alone. Who knows what Kalashnikov company might give me Nice gesture from Ford Company..Lemme go and start my own protest too, that Firearms should be legalized in Nigeria for personal use, not just by Fulani herdesmen alone. Who knows what Kalashnikov company might give me 6 Likes

3 Likes

...(na joke o).

anyways nice gesture from ford, twas a good business format. since they have lifted the ban on female drivers, the number of mediocre drivers in Saudi roads will drastically increase...(na joke o).anyways nice gesture from ford, twas a good business format.

Nawaooo 1 Like

ISLAM ISLAM

Nice one from Saudi Arabia...They just took a huge leap into the 80s.. 1 Like

Ok 1 Like

Innoson should do the same. World has to know Nigeria is making cars too 5 Likes

See car manufacturers rushing to get a share of the market



For Naija, na our politicians dey go beg them make dem even show face

The same Saudi Arabia kill Libya and wanted Assad gone.

Saudi wanted democracy in Libya and yet her country females can't drive but ladies drive any how in Libya and even married foreigners

Saudi is second terrorist state after US

Both have been responsible for the death of millions people around the world. 6 Likes

Nasty backward country for mullahs and their sex-obsessed ilk, who hide their own women in black gunny sacks, before flying off to London for a spot of bonking with the expensive hookers there. 6 Likes 2 Shares





To think she was once jailed for driving What a great woman.To think she was once jailed for driving

pinnket:

Nice gesture from Ford Company..









Lemme go and start my own protest too, that Firearms should be legalized in Nigeria for personal use, not just by Fulani herdesmen alone. Who knows what Kalashnikov company might give me Ak47! Ak47!

dljbd1:

this picture just killed every cell in my body. even an uneducated person won't say that. jeez. lemme follow you and put the smiley this picture just killed every cell in my body. even an uneducated person won't say that. jeez. lemme follow you and put the smiley









dljbd1:



May God forgive the sadist that's behind that handle A very good way to start something new.May God forgive the sadist that's behind that handle

All car makers need to go n pay dues to her sef.... she don help their ministry there

Nice one from ford.......biko enjoy your car hapu ndi ara.



But if i may ask why were they banned before?

Her efforts eventually paid off.





Good for her.

seunny4lif:

The same Saudi Arabia kill Libya and wanted Assad gone.

Saudi wanted democracy in Libya and yet her country females can't drive but ladies drive any how in Libya and even married foreigners

Saudi is second terrorist state after US

Both have been responsible for the death of millions people around the world.



numerouno01:

since they have lifted the ban on female drivers, the number of mediocre drivers in Saudi roads will drastically increase ...(na joke o).

anyways nice gesture from ford, twas a good business format.

Sexist. Sexist.

abejide1000:

Innoson should do the same. World has to know Nigeria is making cars too assembling cars snd making cars no be same tin assembling cars snd making cars no be same tin

Islamic North tending more to 7 century than Saudi Arabia.

That's great,

Really nice of Ford to do that for her.



Tomorrow when they ask some people about gender equality they will say that they don't believe in gender equality because their husband is the head of the house.

Where is innoson?