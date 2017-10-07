Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) (19757 Views)

“She’s my friend, that’s all I can say. I’m matured enough to have a friend. The important thing now is that am happy, and yes she’s my friend. Emeka Ike’s case is always on fired. Can’t I live in peace? He laughed.



When asked if he has gotten over his ex, he said, she got a divorce illegally to marry another man, after she told her son, she’s going to get married and have kids from another man. I believe she’s married now though . That’s not my problem, I have begged her severally to come back and she refused. I haven’t divorced her though, but we are no more together”, he told Diamond Celebrities.



Well, we don’t need Lai Mohammed to officially tell us that they are together and deeply into each other.



From what Diamond Celebrities gathered, the lady is a model, from South Africa and based in Germany. See more of their photos below:



She must had married him because he appears in her TV - those days o.

And then separate because he rarely appears.





Even this model looks like a divorcée. 11 Likes 1 Share

PapaNnamdi:



O gini? O gini? 8 Likes

Emeka Emeka Emeka 2 Likes 1 Share

Soldier go, soldier come! 3 Likes 2 Shares

you want tell us say na your former wife dey at fault for your failed marriage?



and say you no dey shine this new aunty condo?



we already know what it is but continue. 3 Likes

girls r plenty right? 1 Like 1 Share

d most poorly dressed celebrity i kw 13 Likes 1 Share

She nor even fine self..... Mtcheew. 4 Likes

After all the many many stories on his ex wife and his claim of loving her wholeheartedly....

Now you're telling us you're matured enough to have a friend??

Well done sah! 2 Likes

The way this people get marry and divorce is disturbing. 2 Likes

When the main chick leaves, the side chick becomes the new main chick 14 Likes 1 Share

Mehn, see ass o!!! 2 Likes

His former wife acted so unwisely to have rushed into another marriage telling her son 'she wants to make children from another man'.

Abeg continue jare, you keep on trying until you get it right, how will a young handsome man like him stay single? If the marriage has failed move on and enjoy your life, people will always say something, beside everyone deserves happiness. 13 Likes 1 Share

She was promoted to the office of the main chic



She nor even fine self..... Mtcheew. so she has to fine before she can be Human so she has to fine before she can be Human 3 Likes

Nwaforchigozie:

The cane wey dem take beat iyale (first wife) e dey on top ceiling for the new wife.



And this new wife get yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaannnnnnsh oooo The cane wey dem take beat iyale (first wife) e dey on top ceiling for the new wife.And this new wife get yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaannnnnnsh oooo 1 Like

See as he is making it look like is only the wife that had issues, like she is the cause of their break up.



For every failed relationships..., the both couple are at fualt. Shikena.



Lastly, when a woman is fed up...., she is fed up. If you like bring trailer load of apologies and come... , she wont listen.





I can only feel for their kids..., the psychological effect of this divorce on them.

