|Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by Nwaforchigozie: 5:58am
Last month, Diamond Celebrities broke the news about Emeka Ike and his mystery lady. Then yesterday, their new loved up photos stormed the Internet again. So Diamond Celebrities reached out to Emeka Ike to officially confirm the relationship between the two, and this is what he told Diamond Celebrities.
“She’s my friend, that’s all I can say. I’m matured enough to have a friend. The important thing now is that am happy, and yes she’s my friend. Emeka Ike’s case is always on fired. Can’t I live in peace? He laughed.
When asked if he has gotten over his ex, he said, she got a divorce illegally to marry another man, after she told her son, she’s going to get married and have kids from another man. I believe she’s married now though . That’s not my problem, I have begged her severally to come back and she refused. I haven’t divorced her though, but we are no more together”, he told Diamond Celebrities.
Well, we don’t need Lai Mohammed to officially tell us that they are together and deeply into each other.
From what Diamond Celebrities gathered, the lady is a model, from South Africa and based in Germany. See more of their photos below:
News via https://diamondcelebrities.org/2017/10/07/dc-exclusive-nollywood-actor-emeka-ike-opens-up-to-diamond-celebrities-about-his-mystery-new-lady-photos/
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by xreal: 6:01am
She must had married him because he appears in her TV - those days o.
And then separate because he rarely appears.
Even this model looks like a divorcée.
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 6:03am
xreal:
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by xreal: 6:10am
PapaNnamdi:
O gini?
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by prospero5(m): 6:17am
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 6:17am
Emeka Emeka Emeka
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by Tolexander: 6:20am
Soldier go, soldier come!
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by prospero5(m): 6:23am
this guy sef!
you want tell us say na your former wife dey at fault for your failed marriage?
and say you no dey shine this new aunty condo?
we already know what it is but continue.
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:45am
girls r plenty right?
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by def111(m): 7:16am
Broke ass man
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by apexJ(m): 7:24am
d most poorly dressed celebrity i kw
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by Neymar1095(m): 7:34am
She nor even fine self..... Mtcheew.
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by shurley22(f): 9:02am
After all the many many stories on his ex wife and his claim of loving her wholeheartedly....
Now you're telling us you're matured enough to have a friend??
Well done sah!
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by Florblu(f): 9:02am
The way this people get marry and divorce is disturbing.
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by spartoo: 9:02am
When the main chick leaves, the side chick becomes the new main chick
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by autotrader014(m): 9:03am
Smh
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by twilliamx: 9:03am
Er
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by sharpshap(m): 9:03am
Okay
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by TDEMONEW: 9:04am
;Dpart of benefits of ritrement
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by KKKWHITE(m): 9:05am
The worst of the worst is about to happen
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:07am
Life goes on
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by muller101(m): 9:08am
He just made another careless mistake
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 9:08am
Mehn, see ass o!!!
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by datola: 9:08am
His former wife acted so unwisely to have rushed into another marriage telling her son 'she wants to make children from another man'.
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 9:09am
Abeg continue jare, you keep on trying until you get it right, how will a young handsome man like him stay single? If the marriage has failed move on and enjoy your life, people will always say something, beside everyone deserves happiness.
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by fyneguy: 9:10am
She was promoted to the office of the main chic
Vacancy...
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by harmbhrosz(m): 9:13am
Neymar1095:so she has to fine before she can be Human
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by Maximus85(m): 9:13am
Nwaforchigozie:
The cane wey dem take beat iyale (first wife) e dey on top ceiling for the new wife.
And this new wife get yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaannnnnnsh oooo
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by missbronze(f): 9:13am
See as he is making it look like is only the wife that had issues, like she is the cause of their break up.
For every failed relationships..., the both couple are at fualt. Shikena.
Lastly, when a woman is fed up...., she is fed up. If you like bring trailer load of apologies and come... , she wont listen.
I can only feel for their kids..., the psychological effect of this divorce on them.
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by Ohcanada(m): 9:15am
w
|Re: Emeka Ike Speaks About His New Girlfriend (Photos) by brainpulse: 9:16am
" I have begged her severally to come back and she refused. I haven’t divorced her though, but we are no more together”This shows he truly love his ex wife. For a man to still say this
