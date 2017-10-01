₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017
|What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by AYLiveSHows: 7:25am
Recently, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, travelled with President Buhari to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. In this interaction covered by our correspondent, OBINNA ODOGWU, the Governor revealed the details of his private discussions with Buhari on Biafra agitation as well as the President’s response.
Hate speeches seem to be the order of the day in Nigeria. What is the Ebonyi State Government doing to curb the menace?
We have a very important law we are going to make and that will be on hate speeches. You will have to prove henceforth whatever allegations you put forward, whether it is on the social media or on the pages of newspaper. We are going to make the law so that when you are accusing anybody you will have to prove it. We will create a department that will be in charge of that so that we regulate hate speeches in the state.
Already, Kaduna state did it and I told the Governor, please export whatever you have in Kaduna and bring here. What is pulling this country down is our mouths and mindset. People just sit down at one corner and start to destroy people and cook up all kinds of things you cannot prove. We know that this is democracy but he that comments must prove his or her point and we must insist on that. The courts are there to prove our points and strengthen democracy. Anybody who stays at the corners of his/her house to accuse you, that person must be fished out to prove it.
From all indications, the country will soon be restructured in view of the clamour all over the nation. How prepared are South East states?
Very soon, there will be no more money coming from Abuja, it will happen just suddenly. If they just say okay let us do restructuring and of course the North is doing greatly very well, how do we survive? North has a lot of opportunities, they are moving into agriculture.
And so some people see restructuring as a dream that may not come to pass. If they say we must restructure and let every region harness its resources and keep it, bring 50% of it to the centre, 30% to common pocket to be redistributed and 20% to the federal government. The question is: what are we going to bring to the centre? But this is one of the aspects of restructuring and so we must wake up. I will continue to shout it, we must hear that and I am happy the President commended Ebonyi state in agriculture and fertilizer. One of my fights in this state is such that the Abakaliki rice would not be dimmed because it is known all over the world. But we have to do different things if we must excel. We have improved in agriculture actually but we have not reached our destination and we must get to the destination in rice production in this country.
What can you say about the ongoing agitations in the South-East region for the actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra and the recent proscription of IPOB?
I want to thank the Governors of South-East and the North for their efforts in ending the ugly incident that occurred recently. Let me assure Nigerians that Mr. President has heard you and he is going to address all the issues raised. There is no need to continue insulting our leaders and abusing other tribes. No need trying to pose danger to the existence of our people. We are not untrustworthy people. We are very, very trustworthy. We are hardworking and well cultured people and so, we have made our points.
I had private discussion with Mr. President in New York and I want to assure the South-Easterners that the President will address all our problems. Nigeria is going to see peace. We are stronger when we are bigger. Let me also tell our people that we are playing too much politics. It is only in the South-East that you see petitions that they are piling in the EFCC. Everything is now about politics and we left our hard work for politics.
As the incumbent and 3rd civilian Governor of Ebonyi State since its creation 21 years ago, what efforts have you made in living up to the dreams of the founding fathers?
In our efforts to create a new Ebonyi State of the dreams of our founding fathers, we christened the platform upon which God brought us to leadership and raised us so high above distractions through the divine mandate. We remain grateful to God. We can humbly say that we have achieved a lot through God’s divine mandate within the two years of our administration. We have kept hope alive and delivered on our campaign promises despite obstacles that have stirred us and still stirring us in the face, but we are surmounting most of them.
Undoubtedly, this year’s celebration for us as a people is an important juncture in the annals of our statehood; because, we have worked hard to bring development to our state.
In the previous years, we have devoted this celebration to enumerating our collective challenges in which insecurity had formed the major challenge. But today, we have modified this annual event such that it has become a convention for our collective achievements. We have kept hope alive and tackled our challenges as a people who are destined to succeed.
Let me emphasize that the dream of our founding fathers was that should Ebonyi State be created; it will survive based on the human and mineral resources that God endowed us with. It is important that we know how far we have harnessed these resources that God gave to us.
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:27am
Yea that very hate speech most nairaland wailers alway rant here.
We have lots of customers here. Let dem comman flush them out
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by crackerspub: 7:36am
I had private discussion with Mr. President in New York and I want to assure the South-Easterners that the President will address all our problems
Private wetin, pesin way get ear problem
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by aolawale025: 7:36am
97% and 5%. Until he reviews that policy. Whatever he says about the east, take with a pinch of salt
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by intruxive(m): 7:49am
Nice one umahi, but ipob sympatizers know they all going to jail because 100% of their claims is based on TOTAL false hood
Conductor and kazeem88 watchout FG is coming for you.....
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Adiola(f): 7:57am
umahi I pity you ,you soon come begging when APC wanna rig you out of office
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Throwback: 8:04am
The internet age managed to kill journalism ethics.
Already, Kaduna state did it and I told the Governor, please export whatever you have in Kaduna and bring here. What is pulling this country down is our mouths and mindset. People just sit down at one corner and start to destroy people and cook up all kinds of things you cannot prove. We know that this is democracy but he that comments must prove his or her point and we must insist on that. The courts are there to prove our points and strengthen democracy. Anybody who stays at the corners of his/her house to accuse you, that person must be fished out to prove it.
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by wtfcoded: 8:12am
Stupid governor.
South eastern poeple dont even benefit from the little allocation of the federal government
we are ever ready because we have been surviving on our own since time immemorial.
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Paperwhite(m): 8:36am
Everything Buhari said as regard national issue is inconsequential as far as his infamous 97% and 5% statement is concerned.
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by SpecialAdviser(m): 8:40am
Which Buhari? You mean Jubril from Sudan?
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Amarabae(f): 8:41am
Na you sabi,mr umahi
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by clevvermind(m): 8:44am
Adiola:
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 8:46am
Rubbish by a unity-begging sellout of his people.
Believe Buhari at your own peril.
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by clevvermind(m): 8:46am
aolawale025:OK
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by dreamworld: 8:51am
97% and 5% is a love speech abi
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Omeokachie: 9:07am
Kiss and tell
I dont like snitches
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Promismike(m): 9:08am
Tell buhari that you cant have peace where their is no justice, equity and fairness.
What the west, south and east are simply asking through agitations, militancy and expressions is a Nigeria where their is equity, fairness and balance where no region enjoy undue and undeserved advantages against other region.
All we ask is a fiscal federalism(restructuring).
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Ihutomi: 9:08am
Is dat not the truth?
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by HottestFire: 9:09am
If you think this restructuring of a thing is the solution to nigeria's problem then you are on a long thing.
The number one problem is the constitution.
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Ugaboy(m): 9:10am
Ok
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by BeardedMeat: 9:11am
Who is Umahi again o?
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by nairavsdollars: 9:12am
The useless boy took his luck too far. He will never step his feet in Nigeria again till he die
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by AnonyNymous(m): 9:13am
I don't get what he was saying here, it isn't making sense to me. Can someone explain pls
If they say we must restructure and let every region harness its resources and keep it, bring 50% of it to the centre, 30% to common pocket to be redistributed and 20% to the federal government. The question is: what are we going to bring to the centre?
?
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by donefezzy: 9:13am
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by talk2percy(m): 9:14am
See as Buhari be like skeleton, I can prove it anywhere!
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Lomprico2: 9:15am
What is hate speech?
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:16am
Anyway, it is noted.
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by kay29000(m): 9:17am
Hmm
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by ahnaija: 9:18am
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by ahnaija: 9:19am
Vote for me.... I will divide this country
|Re: What Buhari Told Me On Biafra Agitation – Gov Umahi by Ohcanada(m): 9:20am
u
