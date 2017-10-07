₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by opera1(m): 8:38am
A 53 -year-old suspected robber and kidnapper, Linus Opara, has said he did not know how billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwumadike a.k.a Evans lured him into his gang.
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by adajoe555(f): 8:43am
He was using the money to lure you simple
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by uzoormah(m): 8:45am
poverty na bastard
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by FortifiedCity: 8:45am
Shoro niyen?
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by taylor88(m): 8:54am
Lol
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by PointZerom: 9:01am
What do you want LionDeLeo omenka and Sarrki to say, abi you want them to cry to the public on how illiterate Buhari was able to convince them too?
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:01am
Is Greed ooo
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by Ojuororun: 9:06am
is mr evans still dey alife?
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by galadima77(m): 9:12am
You're gaining ur senses back because months of reflections have taken place of the Ill gotten money abi??
U didn't think this during ur first kidnap and d sorrows u brought to many homes..
Na u sabi
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by whitebeard(m): 9:19am
It because u are lurable..!!?
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by ipobarecriminals: 9:19am
Shut up Linus!U are all AMU ROBA.U kal ur helper illiterate.Ipobs are TERRIBLE PEOPLE
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by Evablizin(f): 10:59am
Evans lured you like MMM because element of robbery which is greed is dwelling comfortably in you.
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by excanny: 11:10am
How did he gain admission into a university with a poor command of English as this?
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by AkProsper(m): 11:22am
shoro niyen. The guy is a disgrace to graduate. . . .
. . check my signature ⏬⏬⏬⬇️⬇️
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by lollmaolol: 2:06pm
AkProsper:
Please i need Evans money too.
@AkProsper who you epp
|Re: Engineer: Money Evans Gave Me Was Bigger Than Money I Used To Make In Whole Year by Wobegist: 2:12pm
That's why you Blow his whistle?
(0) (Reply)
