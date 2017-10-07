₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by engineerboat(m): 6:57pm
Nigeria have become the first African side to book their place at 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ after a 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo earned them an unassailable lead at the head of Group B.
Alex Iwobi repeated his feat of being the thorn in the Zambians' side, once again finding himself on the scoresheet against the Chipolopolo. Having scored in the first Group B game between the sides, he came off the bench in the second half to end Zambian hopes of creating a final day climax on 6 November, instead seeing the Super Eagles book a spot at their sixth finals.
Seen by many as the toughest group of the continent’s five qualifying tables, Nigeria have been dominant, remaining unbeaten throughout and only dropping points thanks to a Cameroonian penalty on the road in Yaounde. The 4-0 win a few days earlier against the reigning African champions was a particular highlight.
With a rich youthful streak through the side, seeing the likes of Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon score crucial goals throughout qualifying, there will be something of a fresh feel to the side who have only missed one tournament – Germany 2006 – since their debut in 1994.
Led by the seasoned John Obi Mikel, who made his belated World Cup debut at Brazil 2014, they will hoping to better their Round of 16 exit from three years ago – the furthest stage they have reached, having also done so in their first two appearances.
http://www.fifa.com/worldcup/news/y=2017/m=10/news=nigeria-russia-bound-as-africa-s-first-qualifiers-2911535.html
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by engineerboat(m): 7:08pm
And CAF has this to say.
Congratulations!!! @NGSuperEagles Is the first African team qualified to @FIFAWorldCup 2018
Full Time .. Nigera 1-0 Zambia #AFWCQ https:///CKj7KXVWmP
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by engineerboat(m): 7:12pm
Lalasticlala this news is worth celebrating.
Nairalanders, for the first time in long history, we qualify with one game left.
We don't need calculator.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by engineerboat(m): 7:15pm
safarigirl go and throway your calculator, we don't need it anymore.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by Arsenalholic(m): 7:16pm
Send Ifeanyi Ubah FC to go and play Algeria for the last round while the real Eagles netflix and chill
Up the Eagles! Up the fatherland!
P.S. If you've ambitions to be in Russia live come June next year, indicate and let's create a thread to help ourselves ease movement and all.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by engineerboat(m): 7:20pm
Arsenalholic:
Haaaaaaaahahahahahaha @ Ifeanyi Ubah..
It will be a practicing match for untested players
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by Arsenalholic(m): 7:21pm
engineerboat:Lol.
Yes that's what it will be.
I am sure we will see guys like Ola Aina, Iheanacho, Etebo, Iwobi et al starting that game.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by Ugoeze2016: 7:33pm
Thank you CAF. The Cup is ours
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by veekid(m): 7:33pm
If we continue this way mehn; na first round exit
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by haywire1: 7:33pm
Congrats.....
I pray they won't be first to leave the world cup
.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by Jetleeee: 7:33pm
Woo Hoo! Congrats!
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by FisifunKododada: 7:33pm
Where is the Ghana-boy that was shouting about 2 weeks ago saying Nigeria will not qualify for world cup? Where is the piece of shyte? Come out let me and my people poo on you
leathalbeast OR is it leathalmonkey or ebolamonkey come out
Safarigirl - tell dat Gaynian goat to come out so I can poo on him proper
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by bashbilly(m): 7:34pm
congrat
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by danduj(m): 7:34pm
Iwobi iwobi owobi iwobi!!!
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by mazimee(m): 7:34pm
Kano pillars should play Algeria
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by gaeul(f): 7:35pm
Wow... Wow.. Wow
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by doctorkush(m): 7:35pm
make una clear road, we don arrive. naa we get the world cup. bring it on ... any body we no fear, be it Brazil or Portugal abi England. naa straight to final...
but who disqualified our neighbors??
BIAFRA
and dem get complete team oooo chai!
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by juniorboy(m): 7:35pm
Up naija
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by Arsenalholic(m): 7:35pm
Btw, where are those Ghanaians that were making noise all over the place when they won WAFU cup?
We are going to Russia babeyyy! Climb on top your WAFU cup and dance one corner while we take on the world
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by clevvermind(m): 7:35pm
WE THANK GOD. AT LEAST WE CAN CELEBRATE THIS EVEN WHEN THERE IS POVERTY AND STARVATION IN THE LAND.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by tobdee: 7:35pm
They shouldn't rest on their oars. Now to do more.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by fiftynaira(m): 7:36pm
Arsenal took the super Eagles to world cup leeme see anybody who will say arsenal no sabi play
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by tballeyy(m): 7:36pm
Congratulations buhari
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by DeeTus: 7:36pm
engineerboat:No. We did that in 1997 for France 98. Get your facts right!
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 7:36pm
Up Nigeria! meanwhile Buhari will not win 2019 election says Nigeria Association Of Witches.....->
http://mrtobitalk.nut.cc/2017/10/07/buhari-wont-win-2019-election-says-nigeria-association-witches-naw/
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by adebrave1(m): 7:37pm
Buhari has claimed it's independence day gift... I laugh in swahili
Meanwhile, when you need a savior beckon on Arsenal FC. Alexis did it yesterday for Chile and today another Alex did it for Nigeria.
Up Gunners! Up Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by obo389(m): 7:37pm
At least na good news in this period of bad news and events
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by jonnytad(m): 7:37pm
Omo yato si omo..... Omo is a child, Omo is a detergent. Don't make the mistake of comparing them.
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by NoFavors: 7:37pm
Super Chicken
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by JhyMedex: 7:38pm
Up Gunners!! Up Eagles!!!
Iwobi!!!
|Re: Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia by Chanchit: 7:38pm
We too greet you o FIFA/caf
