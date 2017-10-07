Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia (27546 Views)

Alex Iwobi repeated his feat of being the thorn in the Zambians' side, once again finding himself on the scoresheet against the Chipolopolo. Having scored in the first Group B game between the sides, he came off the bench in the second half to end Zambian hopes of creating a final day climax on 6 November, instead seeing the Super Eagles book a spot at their sixth finals.



Seen by many as the toughest group of the continent’s five qualifying tables, Nigeria have been dominant, remaining unbeaten throughout and only dropping points thanks to a Cameroonian penalty on the road in Yaounde. The 4-0 win a few days earlier against the reigning African champions was a particular highlight.



With a rich youthful streak through the side, seeing the likes of Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon score crucial goals throughout qualifying, there will be something of a fresh feel to the side who have only missed one tournament – Germany 2006 – since their debut in 1994.



Led by the seasoned John Obi Mikel, who made his belated World Cup debut at Brazil 2014, they will hoping to better their Round of 16 exit from three years ago – the furthest stage they have reached, having also done so in their first two appearances.



Congratulations!!! @NGSuperEagles Is the first African team qualified to @FIFAWorldCup 2018

Full Time .. Nigera 1-0 Zambia #AFWCQ And CAF has this to say.Congratulations!!! @NGSuperEagles Is the first African team qualified to @FIFAWorldCup 2018

Lalasticlala this news is worth celebrating.





Nairalanders, for the first time in long history, we qualify with one game left.



We don't need calculator.

safarigirl go and throway your calculator, we don't need it anymore. 9 Likes





Up the Eagles! Up the fatherland!



Send Ifeanyi Ubah FC to go and play Algeria for the last round while the real Eagles netflix and chill

Up the Eagles! Up the fatherland!

P.S. If you've ambitions to be in Russia live come June next year, indicate and let's create a thread to help ourselves ease movement and all.

Arsenalholic:

Send Ifeanyi Ubah FC to go and play Algeria for the last round while the real Eagles netflix and chill



Up the Eagles! Up the fatherland!



P.S. If you've ambitions to be in Russia live come June next year, indicate and let's create a thread to help ourselves ease movement and all.



Haaaaaaaahahahahahaha @ Ifeanyi Ubah..



Haaaaaaaahahahahahaha @ Ifeanyi Ubah..

It will be a practicing match for untested players

engineerboat:







Haaaaaaaahahahahahaha @ Ifeanyi Ubah..



It will be a practicing match for untested players Lol.



Yes that's what it will be.



Lol.

Yes that's what it will be.

I am sure we will see guys like Ola Aina, Iheanacho, Etebo, Iwobi et al starting that game.

Thank you CAF. The Cup is ours

If we continue this way mehn; na first round exit

Congrats.....



Congrats.....

I pray they won't be first to leave the world cup

.











. 11 Likes

Woo Hoo! Congrats!





leathalbeast OR is it leathalmonkey or ebolamonkey come out



Where is the Ghana-boy that was shouting about 2 weeks ago saying Nigeria will not qualify for world cup? Where is the piece of shyte? Come out let me and my people poo on you

leathalbeast OR is it leathalmonkey or ebolamonkey come out

Safarigirl - tell dat Gaynian goat to come out so I can poo on him proper

congrat

Iwobi iwobi owobi iwobi!!!

Kano pillars should play Algeria

Wow... Wow.. Wow

make una clear road, we don arrive. naa we get the world cup. bring it on ... any body we no fear, be it Brazil or Portugal abi England. naa straight to final...









but who disqualified our neighbors??

BIAFRA



make una clear road, we don arrive. naa we get the world cup. bring it on ... any body we no fear, be it Brazil or Portugal abi England. naa straight to final...

but who disqualified our neighbors??

BIAFRA

and dem get complete team oooo chai!

Up naija





Btw, where are those Ghanaians that were making noise all over the place when they won WAFU cup?

We are going to Russia babeyyy! Climb on top your WAFU cup and dance one corner while we take on the world

WE THANK GOD. AT LEAST WE CAN CELEBRATE THIS EVEN WHEN THERE IS POVERTY AND STARVATION IN THE LAND.

They shouldn't rest on their oars. Now to do more.

Arsenal took the super Eagles to world cup leeme see anybody who will say arsenal no sabi play

Congratulations buhari

engineerboat:

Lalasticlala this news is worth celebrating.





Nairalanders, for the first time in long history, we qualify with one game left.



We don't need calculator.





No. We did that in 1997 for France 98. Get your facts right!









Meanwhile, when you need a savior beckon on Arsenal FC. Alexis did it yesterday for Chile and today another Alex did it for Nigeria.



Meanwhile, when you need a savior beckon on Arsenal FC. Alexis did it yesterday for Chile and today another Alex did it for Nigeria.

Up Gunners! Up Nigeria.

At least na good news in this period of bad news and events

Omo yato si omo..... Omo is a child, Omo is a detergent. Don't make the mistake of comparing them.

Super Chicken



Super Chicken

Iwobi!!! Up Gunners!! Up Eagles!!!