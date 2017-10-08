Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Does Hepatitis C Has Cure? (1880 Views)

A sister of mine was diagnosed of Hepatitis C. And the result was positive. She was told by the Doctor that it doesn't has cure. Please kindly offer your Help/Advise if any. Thanks

I have a friend who got cured of the disease.

No cure oh. But it's less likely to be dangerous if she takes d necessary precautions.

No. People don't realize it but Hepatitis C is actually worst than AIDS and kills far more people. But fear not, there are antiviral medications to prevent it from leading to liver failure or cirrhosis of the liver. Unlike most organs in your body, once your liver fails, there's no patching or fixing, a transplant will be needed and the rejection rate is quite high.

jesus had the cure. just talk to him in faith and see it cure it like it was never there 9 Likes

Yes, with Yoruba people Agbo, Dem say Agbo dey cure all sickness according to the Agbo seller 2 Likes 1 Share

Yes....it can be cured. See your medical practitioner immediately....!

They have vacine but no treatment. no cure for viral infections.

consult medical doctors in India or Israel or Afghanistan, Iran or Syria. but God is d most good healer, He will heal Ur sister and never leave her alone. 2 Likes

Yes , it can be cured with antiviral medications.



See a consultant Gastroenterologist at your nearest teaching hospital for help



Further info Yes , it can be cured with antiviral medications.See a consultant Gastroenterologist at your nearest teaching hospital for helpFurther info http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/177792-treatment#d1 1 Like

An infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver and leads to inflammation.

Common

More than 100 thousand cases per year (Nigeria)

Treatable by a medical professional

Spreads easily

Requires a medical diagnosis

Lab tests or imaging always required

Chronic: can last for years or be lifelong

Consult a doctor for medical advice

Sources include: College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, and others. Learn more 1 Like 1 Share

How Is It Diagnosed?

You can get a blood test to see if you have the hepatitis C virus.

Are There Any Long-Term Effects?

Yes. About 75% to 85% of people who have it develop a long-term infection called chronic hepatitis C . It can lead to conditions like liver cancer and cirrhosis , or scarring of the liver . This is one of the top reasons people get liver

transplants.

How Is It Treated?

Hepatitis C treatments have changed a lot in recent years. In August 2017, the FDA approved a daily combination pill of glecaprevir and pibrentasvir called Mavyret. This medication offers a shorter treatment cycle of 8 weeks for adult patients with all types of HCV who don’t have cirrhosis and who have not been previously treated. The length of treatment is longer for those who are in a different disease stage. The prescribed dosage for this medicine is 3 tablets daily.

Several other medications are available that are also taken as once-a-day medications. The once-daily pill combination of elbasvir and grazoprevir called Zepatier has been shown to have the ability to cure the disease in as many as 97% of those treated. It follows the success of another once-daily treatment called Harvoni that cures the disease in most people in 8-12 weeks. Harvoni combines two drugs: sofosbuvir and ledipasvir. In clinical trials, the most common side effects in both drugs were fatigue and headache.

Vosevi is a combination of sofosbuvir, velpatasvir and voxilaprevir that has been approved to treat adults with chronic HCV, either with no cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis who have already had certain treatments.

Other drugs include daclastasvir (Daklinza ), ombitasvir-paritaprevir-dasabuvir- ritonavir (Viekira Pak), ombitasvir-paritaprevir- ritonavir (Technivie), and sofosbuvir-velpatasvir (Epclusa).

Instead, your doctor could recommend a combination of simeprevir (Olysio) or sofosbuvir (Sovaldi) with peginterferon, which you take by injection, and ribavirin , which comes as a liquid, tablet, or capsule.

Interferon and ribavirin used to be the main

treatments for hepatitis C . They can have side effects like fatigue, flu-like symptoms,

anemia, skin rash, mild anxiety , depression ,

nausea, and diarrhea .

Your treatment will depend on many things including what type of hepatitis C virus you have. In the U.S., the most common type is genotype 1, followed by genotypes 2 and 3. Genotypes 4,5, and 6 are very rare in the U.S. Your doctor will help you figure out what's right for you, based on your medical needs and insurance coverage.

What Are the Side Effects?

The most common effects of hepatitis C drugs depend on the particular medicine and may include:

Flu-like symptoms

Fatigue

Hair loss

Headache

Low blood counts

Trouble thinking

Nervousness

Depression

Can You Prevent Hepatitis C Infection?

There’s no vaccine to prevent hepatitis C. To help avoid getting the virus:

Use a latex condom every time you have

sex .

Don't share personal items like razors.

Do not share needles, syringes or other equipment when injecting drugs.

Be careful if you get a tattoo, body piercing or manicure . The equipment may have someone else's blood on it.

WebMD Medical Reference

Reviewed by Melinda Ratini, DO, MS on September 08, 2017

© 2017 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserve 6 Likes 2 Shares

A consultant in the Gastroenterology unit of LUTH told me sometimes last year that Hepatitis C now has a cure, and they've started administering it to patients.



So, I'd advise you to tell your sister to visit LUTH for the appropriate medical advice and prescriptions. 3 Likes 1 Share

Drug use

Intravenous drug use (IDU) is a major risk factor for hepatitis C in many parts of the world. Of 77 countries reviewed, 25 (including the United States) were found to have prevalences of hepatitis C in the intravenous drug user population of between 60% and 80%. Twelve countries had rates greater than 80%. [18] It is believed that ten million intravenous drug users are infected with hepatitis C; China (1.6 million), the United States (1.5 million), and Russia (1.3 million) have the highest absolute totals.[18] Occurrence of hepatitis C among prison inmates in the United States is 10 to 20 times that of the occurrence observed in the general population; this has been attributed to high-risk behavior in prisons such as IDU and tattooing with nonsterile equipment. Shared intranasal drug use may also be a risk factor. 1 Like

scary may God heal her

Good morning, pls confirm things before posting. The current trend is dt hepatitis C can be eliminated/cured which will halt the progression to chronic liver disease and ca in the 80 - 85% that cannot clear the infection on their own. Am sure if it is truly a doctor that diagnosed the HCV he would hv referred you to a gastroenterologists for further management. Hit me up if you are in Abj lemme refer you to one

Yes, it has a cure.



Drug name : Sofosbuvir



In the US but freaking expensive. Please ignore all these quack spammers looking to dupe you. Will find links to the research. Read article below if looking for a cure. There other cheaper treatments but does not necessarily lead to a cure. These other treatments can be got from our teaching hospitals. The cure below :



" FEBRUARY 08, 2017

Laurie Toich, Assistant Editor



The high cost of hepatitis C virus (HCV) drugs has caused significant financial strain for patients and the health care system. These drugs cost as much as $95,000 for a 12-week treatment, but carry a 90% or better cure rate, which many believe justifies the cost.



While some insurers have implemented cost containment strategies to prevent early stage patients from receiving the treatment, lawsuits have been filed challenging the ethics of these practices.



Lawmakers are now struggling to create legislation that will provide these patients with the treatments they need, but a majority of proposals do not gain traction, according to a report published by Mediware.



Sofosbuvir (Sovaldi) received FDA approval in 2013, and was the first drug deemed safe and effective without interferon. It was also the first approved curative treatment for HCV.



No previous treatments resulted in a sustained virologic response, which made sofosbuvir a highly sought-after drug. Gilead Sciences priced the treatment at $1000 per pill, making the total cost of the treatment $84,000.



Gilead then combined sofosbuvir with a new drug, ledipasvir, to create the even more effective combination treatment, Harvoni. Harvoni’s total treatment cost is $94,500 for a 12-week regimen.



"

http://www.pharmacytimes.com/resource-centers/hepatitisc/will-hepatitis-c-virus-medicaton-costs-drop-in-the-years-ahead Yes, it has a cure.Drug name : SofosbuvirIn the US but freaking expensive. Please ignore all these quack spammers looking to dupe you. Will find links to the research. Read article below if looking for a cure. There other cheaper treatments but does not necessarily lead to a cure. These other treatments can be got from our teaching hospitals. The cure below :" FEBRUARY 08, 2017Laurie Toich, Assistant EditorThe high cost of hepatitis C virus (HCV) drugs has caused significant financial strain for patients and the health care system. These drugs cost as much as $95,000 for a 12-week treatment, but carry a 90% or better cure rate, which many believe justifies the cost.While some insurers have implemented cost containment strategies to prevent early stage patients from receiving the treatment, lawsuits have been filed challenging the ethics of these practices.Lawmakers are now struggling to create legislation that will provide these patients with the treatments they need, but a majority of proposals do not gain traction, according to a report published by Mediware.Sofosbuvir (Sovaldi) received FDA approval in 2013, and was the first drug deemed safe and effective without interferon. It was also the first approved curative treatment for HCV.No previous treatments resulted in a sustained virologic response, which made sofosbuvir a highly sought-after drug. Gilead Sciences priced the treatment at $1000 per pill, making the total cost of the treatment $84,000.Gilead then combined sofosbuvir with a new drug, ledipasvir, to create the even more effective combination treatment, Harvoni. Harvoni’s total treatment cost is $94,500 for a 12-week regimen.

It does have a treatment that runs for 48 weeks.

Its called interferon. Its an injection. The patient takes the shot once a week for 48 weeks. An once you start you do not stop untill you finish.



Its quite expensive so your sister should be budgeting close to 1.5m to run the treatment.

It has several adverse effects on the body during the treatment like body aches and the likes.



Your sister will also be monitoring the viral load at intervals, maybe 3 or 4 times during the treatment to be sure the load is going down. At 48 week it will be undetectable.



After the treatment the patient will have like10% chance of total healing ( -ve Hb surface antigen)

If not she is still fine because she will never suffer from Liver cirrhosis again cos the liver is protected

even though she has +ve surface antigen.



Am talking from experience with my sister inlaw



Goodluck 1 Like

Yes, it can be healed rather than cured.

My advice is this:

adajiboyy:

jesus had the cure. just talk to him in faith and see it cure it like it was never there





Really? Really?