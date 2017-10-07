Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup (12703 Views)

Ayiri Emami Welcomes Atiku Abubakar As He Arrives Warri In A Private Jet. PICS / Atiku Abubakar Visits His Farm In Adamawa (pics) / Atiku Abubakar Visits Buhari In London (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

That the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 to qualify for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup is no longer news.



However, what you might not know is that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar took to Twitter to congratulate the Eagles in the funniest of ways .



See the tweet next: 5 Likes 1 Share





Originally posted on --->



cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 See you in Russia then Turakin AdamawaOriginally posted on ---> http://www.opinions.ng/see-atiku-abubakar-congratulated-super-eagles-qualifying-world-cup/ cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44

I just hope and pray those dude will make us proud in Russia, at least now that Yakubu is no more in the squad! 14 Likes

ATIKU MY FRIEND.... nice one 9 Likes

He is trying to be a good man since 2019 is drawing near 38 Likes 1 Share

Super Eagle need to shop for world cup materials, Echiejile and Mikel Agu are disaster. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Homeboiy:

He is trying to be a good man since 2019 is drawing near

Abi... how man go do? The hustle is real. Abi... how man go do? The hustle is real. 6 Likes 1 Share

Atiku till 2030

At least he is better than Buhari,he has never claimed to be a saint one day.The devil we know is better than saint Buhari and his angelic team 12 Likes

we will still not vote for you 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulations to Super Eagles



na money we need now to travel to Russia.. Me particularly need money for ticket. Who will sponsor me to Russia 2 Likes

optional1:

Congratulations to Super Eagles





na money we need now to travel to Russia..

Me particularly need money for ticket.

Who will sponsor me to Russia You going to Benin for the Marian year? You going to Benin for the Marian year?

Out incoming President, I salute you!



May you be in Aso Rock in 2019 to alleviate the sufferings of the poor masses and unite our country deeply divided by the calamitous regime of Mohammedu Buhari 1 Like 1 Share

Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu will both be busy now putting together how the Change agenda of the Buhari's government qualified Eagle for Russia 2018, bunch of crooks. 9 Likes

IamPatriotic:

Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu will both be busy now putting together how the Change agenda of the Buhari's government qualified Eagle for Russia 2018, bunch of crooks.

LOL, you mean something like this LOL, you mean something like this http://www.opinions.ng/buhari-super-eagles-gave-us-57th-anniversary-gift/ 1 Like

Looks gay. Is gay.

Russia

Atiku. Atiku. Atiku... How many times did I call you? No matter how good you are with social media, you still will not become Nigeria's president. 3 Likes

Any body congratulating the eagles after the match without supporting them before the match is an idiat!!

Favour is Savage AF 2 Likes

its not by age i swear

Buharimustgo:

At least he is better than Buhari,he has never claimed to be a saint one day.The devil we know is better than saint Buhari and his angelic team



Both him and Jubrin are dumbfvcks!! Both him and Jubrin are dumbfvcks!! 1 Like 1 Share

This man wan become president by-force by-fire... Make he maintain is turaki of Adamawa cos President isn't for his type







. 2 Likes

The next presido... Social, Detribalised, Brilliant!





I doubt if Bubu can even switch on his phone self. 1 Like

lol

optional1:

Congratulations to Super Eagles





na money we need now to travel to Russia..

Me particularly need money for ticket.

Who will sponsor me to Russia

Sure, if you're willing. Sure, if you're willing. 1 Like

Bari22:

we will still not vote for you You speaking for who precisely? You speaking for who precisely?

Homeboiy:

He is trying to be a good man since 2019 is drawing near



Nna leave this guy alone na Nna leave this guy alone na

temitemi1:

Atiku till 2030 No, Atiku till the end of the world No, Atiku till the end of the world

The super eagles need to buy players ..... 1 Like