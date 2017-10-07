₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Opinionated: 8:44pm
That the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 to qualify for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup is no longer news.
However, what you might not know is that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar took to Twitter to congratulate the Eagles in the funniest of ways .
See the tweet next:
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Opinionated: 8:44pm
See you in Russia then Turakin Adamawa
Originally posted on --->http://www.opinions.ng/see-atiku-abubakar-congratulated-super-eagles-qualifying-world-cup/
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by jakD: 8:48pm
I just hope and pray those dude will make us proud in Russia, at least now that Yakubu is no more in the squad!
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by bedspread: 8:48pm
ATIKU MY FRIEND.... nice one
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Homeboiy(m): 8:48pm
He is trying to be a good man since 2019 is drawing near
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by mazimee(m): 8:50pm
Super Eagle need to shop for world cup materials, Echiejile and Mikel Agu are disaster.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Opinionated: 8:51pm
Homeboiy:
Abi... how man go do? The hustle is real.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by temitemi1(m): 9:02pm
Atiku till 2030
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Buharimustgo: 9:03pm
At least he is better than Buhari,he has never claimed to be a saint one day.The devil we know is better than saint Buhari and his angelic team
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Bari22(m): 9:05pm
we will still not vote for you
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by optional1(f): 9:06pm
Congratulations to Super Eagles
na money we need now to travel to Russia.. Me particularly need money for ticket. Who will sponsor me to Russia
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:09pm
optional1:You going to Benin for the Marian year?
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by id911: 9:34pm
Out incoming President, I salute you!
May you be in Aso Rock in 2019 to alleviate the sufferings of the poor masses and unite our country deeply divided by the calamitous regime of Mohammedu Buhari
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by IamPatriotic(m): 9:35pm
Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu will both be busy now putting together how the Change agenda of the Buhari's government qualified Eagle for Russia 2018, bunch of crooks.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Opinionated: 9:50pm
IamPatriotic:
LOL, you mean something like this http://www.opinions.ng/buhari-super-eagles-gave-us-57th-anniversary-gift/
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by kingPhidel(m): 10:01pm
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Egein(m): 10:01pm
Looks gay. Is gay.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by 234mart(m): 10:02pm
Russia
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by quiverfull(m): 10:02pm
Atiku. Atiku. Atiku... How many times did I call you? No matter how good you are with social media, you still will not become Nigeria's president.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by nairaman66(m): 10:02pm
Any body congratulating the eagles after the match without supporting them before the match is an idiat!!
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by lilfreezy: 10:02pm
Favour is Savage AF
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by favourmic(m): 10:03pm
its not by age i swear
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by donstan18(m): 10:03pm
Buharimustgo:
Both him and Jubrin are dumbfvcks!!
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by haywire1: 10:03pm
This man wan become president by-force by-fire... Make he maintain is turaki of Adamawa cos President isn't for his type
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by BrutalJab: 10:04pm
The next presido... Social, Detribalised, Brilliant!
I doubt if Bubu can even switch on his phone self.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by deepwater(f): 10:04pm
lol
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by Sultannayef: 10:04pm
optional1:
Sure, if you're willing.
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by FriendlyDeji: 10:05pm
Bari22:You speaking for who precisely?
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by naijaracist(m): 10:05pm
Homeboiy:
Nna leave this guy alone na
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by fapcrook(m): 10:05pm
temitemi1:No, Atiku till the end of the world
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by bahlow87(m): 10:05pm
The super eagles need to buy players .....
Re: Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Super Eagles On Qualifying For World Cup by anyebedgreat: 10:06pm
Lol.. Atiku my nigga.
All this one will not give you president in Nigeria. Kwankwaso is there scheming on how to get the whole north behind him and then form an alliance with someone powerful from the south. You dey here dey behave like clown.
