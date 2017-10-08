₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by streets2empire: 5:29am
This popular instagram Photographer CHIKA MICHAEL EKEZIE has just attempted to committed suicide after finding out he is HIV Positive, he took to his instagram account @dreamcatcherphotography.ng to write his suicide note and multiple sources are saying his unresponsive body has been found after he took a drug overdose.
He shared this on instagram; So today I bring an end to my life and my career….. Since I found out about being hiv positive life has gone bad in all ways…. I have sought to work for free for people… I am done. This account would be closed soon… Thanks to everyone who ever believed in me.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/popular-photographer-chika-ekezie-attempts-suicide-over-hiv-status
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by streets2empire: 5:29am
why
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Iseoluwani: 5:33am
Is that the end of life.. .slowpoke
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Mjshexy(f): 5:44am
He is so selfish, what happens to the family you are leaving behind and how about those looking up to you. Why won't he go for counseling and get the required drugs, after all people are living with it. Suicide isn't the answer
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by sanyahkod(m): 5:59am
wondering why people find suicide so easy these days.
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Shinery0123(m): 6:14am
And someone said go to Dunamis Church Abuja?? Really? So they have HIV cure and they've been hiding it?
Another said and I quote "RIP God knows best"
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Evaberry(f): 6:57am
so after fvcking different girls and getting infected now you want to complain and die, when u were fvcking amina today kemi tomorrow you forgot HIV exists.
stupid infected fool
casual sex is not the answer.
Get a committed gf or use your left hand.
If I was in his shoe I would wanna kill myself too
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Pat081: 7:15am
And some gals will still b saying if it is just once he should gv it to dem
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Pat081: 7:16am
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by obyrich(m): 7:18am
Shinery0123:I no fit laugh . The dundee did not even read the stuff at all before commenting. Many of them full Nairaland.
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by generationz(f): 7:24am
Tomorrow he will tell you his account was hacked.
This is what happens when you make social media your second home. You divulge all your personal stuff to every Tom, dick and Harry online.
Pls check my signature
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by DanielsParker(m): 7:48am
too bad, it's not the end of the world. there are over 4m HIV patients in Nigeria and they don't come to Instagram to announce it.
when will people be matured and learn to keep some things Private?
if he thinks suicide is the Best option, he should go ahead and do it!
trust me, it would be shameful after ranting suicide on Instagram and he ends up not doing it..lol.
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Zico5(m): 8:39am
When u dey enjoyed kpeku, u never knew HIV is real. Face front and deal with ur problem man. This is not the end just the beginning.
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by obitee69(m): 8:39am
"One corner" gone wrong
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by SweetJoystick(m): 8:40am
Smh suicide is not the way to go. Magic Jonhson still dey alive, he Is healthy and living well
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by shurley22(f): 8:40am
When he was having all the time of his life he didn't know..
Now he wants to die because he has HIV..
Who send you?
Instead of finding a way to retrace your steps, getting responsible while trying to live healthy..
You want to kill yourself and suffer worse...
A round of applause for that...
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by mrphysics(m): 8:40am
Suppersystemsnig see what we were talking about. This is the result of complexities. They are so many HIV positive people in the world. This guy just don't understand that the purpose of life is not death rather fulfillment of life. He didn't see the reason to live, yet they was a purpose to live.
Depression is bad, life shouldn't be about being just like the next persons.
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by hopsydboi(m): 8:41am
Sad!
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by kenonze(f): 8:41am
Many people are living with the virus
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by perdollar(m): 8:41am
women. dem wey infect am na dem comment pass
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by edeXede: 8:41am
RIP to him.. The way my body is doing these days I think I should get tested
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by johnstar(m): 8:41am
Hmm
Na gals juz dey comments for d guy page
Na wao
Womanizer
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by supersystemsnig: 8:42am
mrphysics:
The cure for AIDS will soon be out, i wonder why Nigerians. rather humans are like this..There's serious advancements in the research for a cure...when people won't listen or read...Na wa
People can live even with HIV for up to 30 years and more, i wonder why people are hasty....the same haste that made them contract the virus is what deludes them to take their life. The cure to AIDS will be found and released in a few years, my trusted sources have informed me about this.
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by legendary4luv(m): 8:42am
joke apart!!! am very scared of HIV as well
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by bewla(m): 8:42am
so
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Amosjaj(m): 8:43am
Life is a bitch
Sorry bro you fvck the wrong bitch
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Slayer2: 8:43am
Mjshexy:
Can you marry someone that is HIV positive?
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by thedondada(m): 8:43am
sad.
not the end of the world though.
many are using drugs and doing fine.
dont kill yourself
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by luvlymabel: 8:43am
sry bros but don't kill urseelf
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by sotall(m): 8:43am
K
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Benz4pimp(m): 8:44am
Evaberry:when most of you read about HIV,why is sex the first thing on your mind?please learn to change that thinking,there are so many ways to being infected
|Re: HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status by Slayer2: 8:44am
kenonze:
Are you living with the virus?
