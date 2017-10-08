Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / HIV Positive Chika Michael Ekezie Attempts Suicide Over Status (6033 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/popular-photographer-chika-ekezie-attempts-suicide-over-hiv-status This popular instagram Photographer CHIKA MICHAEL EKEZIE has just attempted to committed suicide after finding out he is HIV Positive, he took to his instagram account @dreamcatcherphotography.ng to write his suicide note and multiple sources are saying his unresponsive body has been found after he took a drug overdose.He shared this on instagram; So today I bring an end to my life and my career….. Since I found out about being hiv positive life has gone bad in all ways…. I have sought to work for free for people… I am done. This account would be closed soon… Thanks to everyone who ever believed in me. 2 Shares

why

Is that the end of life.. .slowpoke 13 Likes 1 Share

He is so selfish, what happens to the family you are leaving behind and how about those looking up to you. Why won't he go for counseling and get the required drugs, after all people are living with it. Suicide isn't the answer 7 Likes

wondering why people find suicide so easy these days. 2 Likes 1 Share

so after fvcking different girls and getting infected now you want to complain and die, when u were fvcking amina today kemi tomorrow you forgot HIV exists.



casual sex is not the answer.



Get a committed gf or use your left hand.



If I was in his shoe I would wanna kill myself too 1 Like

Another said and I quote "RIP God knows best" I no fit laugh . The dundee did not even read the stuff at all before commenting. Many of them full Nairaland. I no fit laugh. The dundee did not even read the stuff at all before commenting. Many of them full Nairaland. 2 Likes

Tomorrow he will tell you his account was hacked.



This is what happens when you make social media your second home. You divulge all your personal stuff to every Tom, dick and Harry online.



















Pls check my signature 4 Likes

too bad, it's not the end of the world. there are over 4m HIV patients in Nigeria and they don't come to Instagram to announce it.



when will people be matured and learn to keep some things Private?



if he thinks suicide is the Best option, he should go ahead and do it!



trust me, it would be shameful after ranting suicide on Instagram and he ends up not doing it..lol. 1 Like

When u dey enjoyed kpeku, u never knew HIV is real. Face front and deal with ur problem man. This is not the end just the beginning.

Smh suicide is not the way to go. Magic Jonhson still dey alive, he Is healthy and living well

When he was having all the time of his life he didn't know..

Now he wants to die because he has HIV..

Instead of finding a way to retrace your steps, getting responsible while trying to live healthy..

You want to kill yourself and suffer worse...

Suppersystemsnig see what we were talking about. This is the result of complexities. They are so many HIV positive people in the world. This guy just don't understand that the purpose of life is not death rather fulfillment of life. He didn't see the reason to live, yet they was a purpose to live.





Depression is bad, life shouldn't be about being just like the next persons.

Many people are living with the virus

women. dem wey infect am na dem comment pass





RIP to him.. The way my body is doing these days I think I should get tested RIP to him.. The way my body is doing these days I think I should get tested 1 Like







Na gals juz dey comments for d guy page





Womanizer HmmNa gals juz dey comments for d guy pageNa waoWomanizer

mrphysics:

Suppersystemsnig see what we were talking about. This is the result of complexities



The cure for AIDS will soon be out, i wonder why Nigerians. rather humans are like this..There's serious advancements in the research for a cure...when people won't listen or read...Na wa





People can live even with HIV for up to 30 years and more, i wonder why people are hasty....the same haste that made them contract the virus is what deludes them to take their life. The cure to AIDS will be found and released in a few years, my trusted sources have informed me about this. The cure for AIDS will soon be out, i wonder why Nigerians. rather humans are like this..There's serious advancements in the research for a cure...when people won't listen or read...Na waPeople can live even with HIV for up to 30 years and more, i wonder why people are hasty....the same haste that made them contract the virus is what deludes them to take their life. The cure to AIDS will be found and released in a few years, my trusted sources have informed me about this. 2 Likes

joke apart!!! am very scared of HIV as well

Sorry bro you fvck the wrong bitch

Mjshexy:

He is so selfish, what happens to the family you are leaving behind and how about those looking up to you. Why won't he go for counseling and get the required drugs, after all people are living with it. Suicide isn't the answer

Can you marry someone that is HIV positive? Can you marry someone that is HIV positive?

sad.



not the end of the world though.



many are using drugs and doing fine.



dont kill yourself

sry bros but don't kill urseelf

so after fvcking different girls and getting infected now you want to complain, when u were fvcking amina today kemi tomorrow you forgot HIV exists.



stupid infected fool



casual sex is not the answer.



Get a committed gf or use your left hand.



If I was in his shoe I would wanna kill myself too when most of you read about HIV,why is sex the first thing on your mind?please learn to change that thinking,there are so many ways to being infected when most of you read about HIV,why is sex the first thing on your mind?please learn to change that thinking,there are so many ways to being infected 3 Likes