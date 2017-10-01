₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by CeoNewshelm(m): 8:48am
Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashid Ladoja, has said that no one in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should stop Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, from contesting for Presidency in 2019, saying it is the governor’s fundamental human rights.
Ladoja, who visited the governor Fayose at the governor’s office in Ado- Ekiti yesterday, said is eminently qualified to contest for the presidency in 2019 and no one should stop him.
“Governor Fayose is my own brother and he is a go-getter. Whatever he sets his mind to achieve, he goes for it and he gets it. He is eminently qualified and possesses all the leadership capabilities to rule Nigeria and take us out of the woods.
“Some people in the PDP have said that they have zoned the presidency to the North, but it is left for Fayose to convince the members in the PDP to support him for his presidential ambition.
He is fit for it, judging from his antecedents as a quintessential leader in the country. I also want to advise the party leadership to use zoning of the presidency in a way that would guarantee the PDP winning the election in 2019, and not as a way of favouring some individuals who may not be ready for the job.”
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by madridguy(m): 9:04am
Laughing in otuoke
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by comshots(m): 9:08am
So the north has become an emperor that everything should be zone to the north?Almost all government institutions, jobs and revenue generating agency have been zone to the north.What is even wrong with southern,and Eastern political fools?
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by Codes151(m): 9:12am
The emperor is going to contest! Like it or not!
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by bedspread: 9:45am
Ladoja On Point....
Let it be Left to the PDP electorates to decide...
It's his Money spent
It's his ambition
It's his Time...
FAYOSE carry Go
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by Flashh: 2:35pm
Yes, he can contest, but doesn't guarantees him as a president.
Fayose kor, Fakashît ni.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by Jetleeee: 2:35pm
Ponmodele is free to contest, but I'm sure he knows winning is a mirage. He can only get votes in potor land. Potor votes are useless.
Moreover, he's only contesting to escape imminent charges of corruption.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by kaycyor: 2:36pm
Fayose for president or Atiku come 2019
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by MrImole(m): 2:36pm
We know that already...
Whether you like it or not, he is the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by phemflex90(m): 2:37pm
who's going to vote for AGBERO as president. Tell Fayose to wake up from his dream
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by AntiWailer: 2:37pm
No one should stop him and No one should vote for him
For some one that there is video evidence and witness of how they broke walls in the airport to carry cash to Ekiti to be this bold.
Buhari is actually a failure when it comes to helping the nation get rid of corruption. If he fails this, I wonder what he will pass.
This guy should be planning how he will run away not contesting.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by designer01(m): 2:37pm
At least stomach infrastructure go reach everywhere unlike this starvation everywhere on the land.
Help my ministry see my signature
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by winkmart: 2:37pm
Ok
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by tossie101(f): 2:38pm
Joke
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by ajibolabd: 2:38pm
who is this Ladoja?
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by OCTAVO: 2:39pm
Okay. We have heard.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by toluodek(m): 2:39pm
off course he is qualified. only that he cant even win his party's primary election much less win the presidential election.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by kayo80(m): 2:39pm
Hmm
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by ProsperMVE(m): 2:39pm
i wil see how far he goes
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by MrImole(m): 2:41pm
Some people calling him agbero are usually the ones that are stucked with irresponsible fathers...
He is a two term governor, your father is not, politically, he matters...
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by kay29000(m): 2:41pm
Fayose is only doing this so that when EFCC comes for him next year he will say it is cos he is contesting to be president.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by juman(m): 2:41pm
APC is a senseless government.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by itiswellandwell: 2:43pm
Oshokomole!!!! Carry on sir !!!
Oshokomole!!!! Carry on sir !!!
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by olumaxi(m): 2:43pm
Fayose for president?..but has PDP conducted their primaries?
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by biomustry: 2:43pm
Nobody should stop him
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by MrImole(m): 2:44pm
To you people fighting Bashorun Peter Ayodele Fayose, continue, the more you fight, the more your lives become miserable...
He is going to beat you in every way known and unknown to you, while you realize that you should be fighting back, you are already bleeding to death, and your hatred would have made him the president.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by johnodago: 2:45pm
politicians don start
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by hucienda: 2:46pm
Well, it is his right.
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by kereman1(m): 2:46pm
I've officially given up on PDP. does everythg in Nigeria starts and end in d north.
we understand dat dey want to start zoning presidential candidates bt y d hell must dey start from d north.
even if dey are to do it alphabetical its sud be in dis sequence
E, N, S, W.
I will vote for anythg except APC or PDP come 2019
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by handsomeyinka(m): 2:46pm
Fayose is only qualified to watch the super eagles in Russia 2018...We don't need him to qualify for Nigeria 2019...
|Re: Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja by MrImole(m): 2:48pm
wapersx:
Is the devil using you from the middle east?
