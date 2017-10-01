Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Is Qualified To Contest 2019 Election, No One Should Stop Him - Ladoja (5622 Views)

Ladoja, who visited the governor Fayose at the governor’s office in Ado- Ekiti yesterday, said is eminently qualified to contest for the presidency in 2019 and no one should stop him.





“Governor Fayose is my own brother and he is a go-getter. Whatever he sets his mind to achieve, he goes for it and he gets it. He is eminently qualified and possesses all the leadership capabilities to rule Nigeria and take us out of the woods.



“Some people in the PDP have said that they have zoned the presidency to the North, but it is left for Fayose to convince the members in the PDP to support him for his presidential ambition.



He is fit for it, judging from his antecedents as a quintessential leader in the country. I also want to advise the party leadership to use zoning of the presidency in a way that would guarantee the PDP winning the election in 2019, and not as a way of favouring some individuals who may not be ready for the job.”





Laughing in otuoke 1 Like

So the north has become an emperor that everything should be zone to the north?Almost all government institutions, jobs and revenue generating agency have been zone to the north.What is even wrong with southern,and Eastern political fools? 23 Likes

The emperor is going to contest! Like it or not! 1 Like

Ladoja On Point....



Let it be Left to the PDP electorates to decide...



It's his Money spent

It's his ambition

It's his Time...



FAYOSE carry Go 4 Likes

Yes, he can contest, but doesn't guarantees him as a president.



Fayose kor, Fakashît ni. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Ponmodele is free to contest, but I'm sure he knows winning is a mirage. He can only get votes in potor land. Potor votes are useless.



Moreover, he's only contesting to escape imminent charges of corruption. 7 Likes 1 Share

Fayose for president or Atiku come 2019

Whether you like it or not, he is the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria. 3 Likes 2 Shares

who's going to vote for AGBERO as president. Tell Fayose to wake up from his dream 6 Likes 2 Shares





For some one that there is video evidence and witness of how they broke walls in the airport to carry cash to Ekiti to be this bold.





Buhari is actually a failure when it comes to helping the nation get rid of corruption. If he fails this, I wonder what he will pass.



This guy should be planning how he will run away not contesting. No one should stop him and No one should vote for himFor some one that there is video evidence and witness of how they broke walls in the airport to carry cash to Ekiti to be this bold.Buhari is actually a failure when it comes to helping the nation get rid of corruption. If he fails this, I wonder what he will pass.This guy should be planning how he will run away not contesting. 1 Like 2 Shares

At least stomach infrastructure go reach everywhere unlike this starvation everywhere on the land.



Help my ministry see my signature 2 Likes

who is this Ladoja? 3 Likes 1 Share

Okay. We have heard. 1 Like

off course he is qualified. only that he cant even win his party's primary election much less win the presidential election. 1 Like 1 Share

i wil see how far he goes

Some people calling him agbero are usually the ones that are stucked with irresponsible fathers...









He is a two term governor, your father is not, politically, he matters... 8 Likes 1 Share

Fayose is only doing this so that when EFCC comes for him next year he will say it is cos he is contesting to be president. 4 Likes 2 Shares

APC is a senseless government.

Oshokomole!!!! Carry on sir !!!





Fayose for president?..but has PDP conducted their primaries?

Nobody should stop him

To you people fighting Bashorun Peter Ayodele Fayose, continue, the more you fight, the more your lives become miserable...



He is going to beat you in every way known and unknown to you, while you realize that you should be fighting back, you are already bleeding to death, and your hatred would have made him the president. 1 Like

politicians don start

Well, it is his right.

I've officially given up on PDP. does everythg in Nigeria starts and end in d north.

we understand dat dey want to start zoning presidential candidates bt y d hell must dey start from d north.



even if dey are to do it alphabetical its sud be in dis sequence

E, N, S, W.



I will vote for anythg except APC or PDP come 2019 1 Like

Fayose is only qualified to watch the super eagles in Russia 2018...We don't need him to qualify for Nigeria 2019...