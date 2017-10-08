₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by kirajustice: 2:24pm
The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New media, Lauretta Onochie has dragged former first lady, Patience Jonathan and Former petroleum minister, Diezani Allison Madueke to the cleaners over their recent 'Weird Demands'.
Onochie wrote on Facebook;
"It’s the season of weird demands. Recently, Nigerians were assaulted by the demand by the wife of the former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience Jonathan, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to tell EFCC to leave her alone.
Fat chance! EFCC is an institution, not an adulterous man running after someone else’s wife. So, woman to woman, I asked her to look inwards. Patience should wear the sort of aura that dispels, rather than attracts law enforcement agencies.
She can start by being honest and coming clean, regarding everything – cash, properties, etc., that were ill-acquired. Then hand them back to the rightful owners. Yes, back to Nigerians via the EFCC.
You see, EFCC, ICPC, DSS, CCT, all follow the smell of crimes. If she does not have suspicions of criminal activities oozing and buzzing from and around her, there’s no way she’ll be dragging President Buhari to commit impunity by ordering EFCC to leave you alone.
But there again, she’s been busy swatting the bees, she had no time to see that her husband’s reign of impunity, ended many moons ago.But that’s not the end of the story. And then, there’s Diezani Alison- Madueke. She too wants something. She wants to return home. Remember she’s in the UK for medical purposes. Remember the photoshopped images her image launderer plastered all over the tabloid and the Social Media?
Diezani is over 18 years old. That makes her an adult. She dusted her passport and flew out of this country, Nigeria.
She had concluded plans to run off to a Caribbean Island to live off the blood money she stole, not hauled from the poorest and the most vulnerable citizens of this nation.
She had no idea that she had become attractive to the British authorities, and had been in their view since 2013.You see, these women, who own choice properties and obese bank accounts they do not need, across the world including Nigeria, had the best of opportunities to improve the lives of Nigerians, especially those who suffer health hazards from environmental degradation in the bowels of the Niger Delta where these two come from.
If they cared not about their immediate environment, why would they bat an eyelid that environmental issues in the Lake Chad Basin were fuelling Boko Haram.
The adage that what a man can do a woman can do better, has never been proven more by anyone than Diezani Madueke.
The forfeitures the Nigerian people have been awarded against Diezani, the pending and on-going corruption investigations and cases, are a testimony that this woman, who was elevated to the status of a goddess by ex-President Jonathan, has cases to answer, from UK to USA, Italy to the Caribbean.
Why Mrs Madueke suddenly developed an urge to return home, is not clear. But many Nigerians think it’s not unconnected to the perceived cash and carry criminal justice system in Nigeria.
But she’s probably not aware that the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Onnoghen, has vowed to clean up the judiciary.
But there might be those judges who would be tempted by the mouthwatering inducement that flows from the bottomless pit of Diezani Madueke’s haulage.
May I remind Mrs Madueke that a certain (Rtd) Admiral Alison-Madueke, warned President Muhammadu Buhari to leave his wife alone. May I also remind Diezani that Nigerians assume that she is that wife that the retired naval officer warned the President about.
Now that she has been left alone if she needs to return to Nigeria, she will also need her husband to threaten President Buhari to come after her, Hahahahaha…
Dear Sis, in the meantime, you should make yourself comfortable in the UK. Attend to your criminal trials going on there. When found guilty, happily serve your jail term because it’s just the beginning."
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/08/lauretta-onochie-blasts-jonathan-diezani-weird-demands/
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Omeokachie: 3:11pm
She went completely dumb on hearing of the NNPC $25b scam.
Maybe we need the services of TB Joshua to help loosen the tongue of this palmwine addicted woman.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by veekid(m): 5:47pm
Oya! One corner
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by brainpulse: 5:48pm
If not insane society will thieves and rogues have the audacity to speak without shame because we have hungry goats that will still defend them.
Some one has billions stacked away, built structures worth billions and the poor that have their future stolen and blinked still supports this shameless women is something so amazing.
The become bold every day because they know they will get away with their loot and still be the Lord over the poor and poverty stricken fellows that will still defend them because of sentiments of tribe, religion and illiteracy.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by nairaman66(m): 5:48pm
This woman could have benefited from the ill gotten funds from diezani! Now that there is trouble, she is bailing out. Typical of every fake and disgruntled friend out there!! They will be with you when the going is good.., and deny you in your times of troubles!!
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by brainpulse: 5:48pm
Lauretta only the wise can see reasons with you. You made your points clear.
If Patient Jonathan could voiced it out doing the campaign that this government shouldn't be voted in because EFCC will be after them, knew of several atrocities committed by her and her cronies.
And if Diezzani could run away after they lost election, knew the repercussions of her embezzlement and corruption.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Firefire(m): 5:48pm
Noise maker!
Lauretta Onochie,the demented yeye fowl with big mouth serving and defending the most useless government in the history of Niger-Area.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by apesinola001(m): 5:49pm
Next news
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Adamsberlin(m): 5:49pm
Lauretta Onochie their is God O
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Jerryojozy(m): 5:49pm
Waiting for her opinion on the $26 billion fraud that have ravaged NNPC. Noise maker
Genius J
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by soberdrunk(m): 5:49pm
To think people will still come here and abuse her for saying the truth, i am beginning to think even ordinary Nigerians dont want Nigeria to be great......
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by beamtopola: 5:49pm
and I also blast the oloshi and buhari for stealing our 26 billion dollars.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Paperwhite(m): 5:49pm
This palm wine gubbler and aso rock shag again And what is your APC government done about the $26 billion that have been misappropriated under the able watch of the President Buhari?
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by deepwater(f): 5:49pm
She is not professional at all.
Sounds like a market woman swimming in the aqua of vendetta with her fellow market people over shop rent.
The same EFCC that would always seize and return PEJ properties back to her after a while all the time. They should better leave her alone,
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by 1zynnvn(m): 5:50pm
Every administration must get one woman wey dey worry, this one wants to enter the record for buharias administration. Ride on loud mouth
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by stobery(m): 5:50pm
Where dis ashawo commot from?
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by okerekeikpo: 5:50pm
Shut up ask rock prostitute
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by emeijeh(m): 5:50pm
No offence though, but I think she is getting uglier by the day
Just like Omeokachie said yesterday, "... $26B got the presidency and the people silent "
This old woman and the government will leave important issues and be discussing irrelevant trash
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by oshe11(m): 5:50pm
Someone shud put D!CK INSIDE THIS WOMAN'S MOUTH
SHE TALKS TOO MUCH
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by brunofarad(m): 5:50pm
This onochie just talking to everybody anyhow.
She thinks the status she is in now is forever
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Hofbrauhaus: 5:51pm
Somehow nobody is talking about the 26, 000, 000, 000 dollars of our oil money stolen by people that don't even have groundnut oil...
Ask this harlot one question...Is Abacha a thief? And watch her blab like a goat..
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by DieBuhari: 5:51pm
Ugly old hypocritical woman
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Betmaster3: 5:51pm
Henceforth, I'll stop clicking on any link associated with this woman's name. She ain't got nothing upstairs and doesn't worth my attention
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by visijo(m): 5:51pm
NigeriaNs..
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by slurity1: 5:51pm
In a country of freedom of speech even ocean fish can sing
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:51pm
Weird demands? Lemme make my own demand...
Somebody should teach that old woman how to makeup! She looks like something I would draw with my left hand.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Passingshit(m): 5:51pm
This internet prostitute is probably not aware that her rants will end when Buhari finally rounds off his tenure or kicks the bucket.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by TheTrueSeeker: 5:52pm
....
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Charles4075(m): 5:52pm
Tribal e warriors and
Wailers vs Zombies.
Food don ready ohhh.
Lemme call the python dancers first.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by cristianisraeli: 5:53pm
mama peace will turn this woman to UGU soon like she turned amechi
keep running your mouth
may buhari stay in power forever
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by talk2percy(m): 5:53pm
Old harlot! What have u to say about the 26b dollars ur ur skeletal sugar daddy cornered?
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Blasts Patience Jonathan And Diezani Over 'Weird Demands' by Mrnairalandd: 5:53pm
All I see up here are Ipob urchins whose destinies have been embezzled by these two women in question.
The only person who is trying to liberate their destinies from the claws of vultures are being called names simply cos she is not a bigot like these living dreads.
I am loving this...
These two women in question are nothing but bleeping criminals that need to be killed asap.
It's high time we begin to clean up our system by killing these thieves.
Let's use these two as scapegoats
