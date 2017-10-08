Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation (2491 Views)

NEWSBuhari has disappointed Nigerians – Arewa Youth Forum Published on October 8, 2017 By Amos Tauna



Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, has lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari and his team has performed below Nigerians’ expectations.



AYF National president, Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu in a statement in Kaduna on Sunday said, “The youths also called for cabinet reshuffle as they posited that those that were expected to assist the President in his change agenda has failed in the discharge of their duties.”





“A situation where majority of Nigerians languish in object poverty and penury, where people can no longer eat two times a day not to talk about three square meals a day is a worrisome development and a cause for concern for us and we believe should be for all well meaning Nigerians.



“Time for change is now before it is too late; the alarming situation, however, is that there seems not to be any concrete or genuine solutions coming from government and its agencies on how to ameliorate the present quagmire that is threatening to take the country to the precipice.”



“It is because of this we are calling on the President to immediately undertake a cabinet reshuffle and bring in capable Nigerians who can assist him in changing the present status quo.



“As an organization with affiliates across the 19 Northern states and Abuja and as working stakeholders across the whole country, there is a concensus that the ship of state is in dire strain. The bottom line is that Nigerians standard of living is at one of its lowest ebb in history and as a government that campaigned on the mantra of change, the time to change things cannot be better than now.





“As the umbrella organization of all youths in the north and committed to the wellbeing of Nigerian youths as a whole, we are worried about the prevailing situation in the country.



“But instead of solutions, we are daily inundated with news on alleged graft, in house fighting and at other times mundane issues from this government that was given so much by Nigerian people who are yet to see the fruit of their sacrifice and battle to root out the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) that failed to live up to the expectations of the people after 16 years in power.



“While we are not unaware of the rot and desolate situation that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and its main flagbearer President Muhammadu Buhari met on ground, we also make bold to say that we, nay Nigerians expected better performance from the PMB led administration more than two years in the saddle.



“Let the President and his co travellers know that majority of Nigerians were in unison that the PDP failed, even your party APC know that fact and we believe that is why they came with the change mantra.





“But alas, two years down the road, many things have refused to change and instead the downward slope from the previous administration that Nigerians so much abhor and voted massively against and in favor of the APC and many others for President Buhari as an individual.



“The sluggishness of this administration in tackling some salient issues of governance has left so much to be desired. Up till now, Nigerians are still waiting for report of the Osinbajo committee that investigated the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) and Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) boss; government has continued to keep mute.



“The recent allegation by the Minister of state, Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu against the GMD of NNPC, Maikanti Baru is trending and government has not deemed it necessary to speak to Nigerians on the matter. This is a sour point for this administration and President Muhammadu Buhari who many had so much faith in.



“Consequently, after an overview of the polity and the present predicament of the populace, we want President Muhammadu Buhari to know that his cherished reputation and integrity which was a major factor in the victory of the APC in the 2015 general elections is gradually being eroded.





“This is because his government is not coordinated and majority of Nigerians who hitherto believed so much in him are suffering more than ever before.”

sweet news to my ears... Can really any thing good come from the north

It's time people realise that likeness for Buhari and patriotism for Nigeria are not the same thing 17 Likes 2 Shares

It's time people realise that likeness for Buhari and patriotism for Nigeria are not the same thing

Infact any supporter of buhari is an enemy of progress





His Brothers are disappointed in Jubril

For the northerners to unanimously agree that this administration is the worst in history...

Then know that buhari is a disaster







Please Yoruba Muslims can't stop now

It's no longer zombiesm but modern slavery

AND SOME MUMU WILL STILL GO AND VOTE FOR HIM IN 2019. 13 Likes 1 Share

You can't put a crown on a clown and expect him to act like a king. 18 Likes 2 Shares

It's time people realise that likeness for Buhari and patriotism for Nigeria are not the same thing



Sound it to yoruba's deaf ears cos u will see them attack these Ariwa than accept the truth.

It's a lie. We the ipons want buharri to continue to misrule this contraption till 2033

There must always be MUMUS in the world, I just don't want my mum to give birth to them.

It's a lie. We the ipons want buharri to continue to misrule this contraption till 2033



Buhari till 2050

Pedrop:







Sound it to yoruba's deaf ears cos u will see them attack these Ariwa than accept the truth.

We know how to get them, just promise them VP and the whole Yoruba will line up and vote even Shehu Shagari in 2019

You can say that again

Infact any supporter of buhari is an enemy of progress and a supporter of PDP is a friend of Nigeria

Nonsense and a supporter of PDP is a friend of NigeriaNonsense

Their problem... Government cannot rush into hasty decisions becauss cownu pigs and idiots are spreading various lies.

Buhari till 2050

I tell you I started enjoying the misrule of buharry since after the Umuahia invasion. This is getting interesting every minute. Please when is the next revelation of looted billions under this apc government. Let the looting continue jare

The wailing just got started.Change being served red,red hot.Buhari forever until una head correct.Sai Buhari,Sai Chanji.Bunch of fucktards.Sophiscated SW people what sayeth unu?

YORUBA MUSLIMS WILL STILL GO AND VOTE FOR HIM IN 2019. FIXED

.Do they tell you it has to do with that? Remember these are the "quit notice"issueing arewa youths and not IPOB youths talking.This is their grouse "A situation where majority of Nigerians languish in object poverty and penury, where people can no longer eat two times a day not to talk about three square meals a day is a worrisome development and a cause for concern for us and we believe should be for all well meaning Nigerians.

"Time for change is now before it is too late; the alarming situation, however, is that there seems not to be any concrete or genuine solutions coming from government and its agencies on how to ameliorate the present quagmire that is threatening to take the country to the precipice."

“Time for change is now before it is too late; the alarming situation, however, is that there seems not to be any concrete or genuine solutions coming from government and its agencies on how to ameliorate the present quagmire that is threatening to take the country to the precipice.”[b] .Do they tell you it has to do with that? Remember these are the "quit notice"issueing arewa youths and not IPOB youths talking.This is their grouse 5 Likes





Buhari is more than a disappointment. He is the great grand father of disappointment.

I tell you I started enjoying the misrule of buharry since after the Umuahia invasion. This is getting interesting every minute. Please when is the next revelation of looted billions under this apc government. Let the looting continue jare



While All These Are Happening



He Should Still Bring Out KANU before the Britain Descend on Him, We Igbos Have Left That To the International Community



While All These Are Happening

He Should Still Bring Out KANU before the Britain Descend on Him, We Igbos Have Left That To the International Community

Nigeria's Trouble Just Dey Pile Up under that Dullard and So Shall it Be For Naija

Their problem... Government cannot rush into hasty decisions becauss cownu pigs and idiots are spreading various lies.

Same Kanu that made buharry to change to Jibrin?

All these guys want is cabinet reshuffle no big news here. They did raise good points war on corruption with no casualties, economic situation, and NNPC scandal the presidency hasn't spoken on. 6 Likes 1 Share

I DID NOT MENTION YORUBA. I DON'T WAHALA O.

“The youths also called for cabinet reshuffle as they posited that those that were expected to assist the President in his change agenda has failed in the discharge of their duties.”







They blame the appointees and not the person that appointed them.



The message is simply a call to reshuffle the cabinet. 4 Likes 2 Shares

and a supporter of PDP is a friend of Nigeria

Nonsense And who is a PDP supporter..... F**k pdp

What did they do in office ..nothing much



But at least they are better than APC

They had an agenda... A plan in place

A system... What they want to achieve



But with this APC

Nothing on ground.... No plan ..no direction

Except propaganda upon propaganda



Am not like you

And who is a PDP supporter..... F**k pdpWhat did they do in office ..nothing muchBut at least they are better than APCThey had an agenda... A plan in placeA system... What they want to achieveBut with this APCNothing on ground.... No plan ..no directionExcept propaganda upon propagandaAm not like youI use my brain... Something you can't do

Stories ... Call for elections today and dey'll still vote for him en mass simply becos he is their person and I admire dem for dat. Why do some of us vote despite d obvious?