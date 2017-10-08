₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by kingschidozie(m): 4:07pm
NEWSBuhari has disappointed Nigerians – Arewa Youth Forum Published on October 8, 2017 By Amos Tauna
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by kingschidozie(m): 4:07pm
kingschidozie:sweet news to my ears... Can really any thing good come from the north
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by aolawale025: 4:09pm
It's time people realise that likeness for Buhari and patriotism for Nigeria are not the same thing
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by ahnaija: 4:10pm
hummm-hmmm
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Buharimustgo: 4:10pm
Hmmm
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by zombieHUNTER: 4:12pm
aolawale025:
You can say that again
Infact any supporter of buhari is an enemy of progress
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by dionflex: 4:14pm
lalasticlala mydd44 Comansee oh
His Brothers are disappointed in Jubril
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by zombieHUNTER: 4:17pm
For the northerners to unanimously agree that this administration is the worst in history...
Then know that buhari is a disaster
Please Yoruba Muslims can't stop now
It's no longer zombiesm but modern slavery
CC.. Vedaxcool... Hungerbad... Omenka... Sarrki... Najoke... Etc
Make una come quick ooo
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by clevvermind(m): 4:23pm
AND SOME MUMU WILL STILL GO AND VOTE FOR HIM IN 2019.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by biafrasun: 4:24pm
they never seen anything
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by BeardedMeat: 4:25pm
Rubbish! Their wailing has just begun, they would soon gnash their teeth.
You can't put a crown on a clown and expect him to act like a king.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Pedrop: 4:26pm
aolawale025:
Sound it to yoruba's deaf ears cos u will see them attack these Ariwa than accept the truth.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Sprumbabafather: 4:26pm
It's a lie. We the ipons want buharri to continue to misrule this contraption till 2033
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by BeardedMeat: 4:26pm
clevvermind:There must always be MUMUS in the world, I just don't want my mum to give birth to them.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by dionflex: 4:29pm
Sprumbabafather:
Buhari till 2050
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Sprumbabafather: 4:30pm
Pedrop:
We know how to get them, just promise them VP and the whole Yoruba will line up and vote even Shehu Shagari in 2019
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by JUSTICE4Nigeria: 4:31pm
ok
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:32pm
zombieHUNTER:and a supporter of PDP is a friend of Nigeria
Nonsense
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by vedaxcool(m): 4:33pm
Their problem... Government cannot rush into hasty decisions becauss cownu pigs and idiots are spreading various lies.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Sprumbabafather: 4:34pm
dionflex:
I tell you I started enjoying the misrule of buharry since after the Umuahia invasion. This is getting interesting every minute. Please when is the next revelation of looted billions under this apc government. Let the looting continue jare
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Paperwhite(m): 4:34pm
The wailing just got started.Change being served red,red hot.Buhari forever until una head correct.Sai Buhari,Sai Chanji.Bunch of fucktards.Sophiscated SW people what sayeth unu?
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by IJOBA2: 4:34pm
clevvermind:FIXED
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Paperwhite(m): 4:34pm
vedaxcool:.Do they tell you it has to do with that? Remember these are the "quit notice"issueing arewa youths and not IPOB youths talking.This is their grouse [/b]"“A situation where majority of Nigerians languish in object poverty and penury, where people can no longer eat two times a day not to talk about three square meals a day is a worrisome development and a cause for concern for us and we believe should be for all well meaning Nigerians.
“Time for change is now before it is too late; the alarming situation, however, is that there seems not to be any concrete or genuine solutions coming from government and its agencies on how to ameliorate the present quagmire that is threatening to take the country to the precipice.”[b]
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by FortifiedCity: 4:37pm
Buhari is more than a disappointment. He is the great grand father of disappointment.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by dionflex: 4:39pm
Sprumbabafather:
While All These Are Happening
He Should Still Bring Out KANU before the Britain Descend on Him, We Igbos Have Left That To the International Community
Nigeria's Trouble Just Dey Pile Up under that Dullard and So Shall it Be For Naija
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Sprumbabafather: 4:40pm
vedaxcool:
Same Kanu that made buharry to change to Jibrin?
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Blue3k(m): 4:40pm
All these guys want is cabinet reshuffle no big news here. They did raise good points war on corruption with no casualties, economic situation, and NNPC scandal the presidency hasn't spoken on.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by clevvermind(m): 4:41pm
IJOBA2:I DID NOT MENTION YORUBA. I DON'T WAHALA O.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Omeokachie: 4:41pm
“The youths also called for cabinet reshuffle as they posited that those that were expected to assist the President in his change agenda has failed in the discharge of their duties.”
They blame the appointees and not the person that appointed them.
The message is simply a call to reshuffle the cabinet.
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by zombieHUNTER: 4:42pm
Jesusloveyou:And who is a PDP supporter..... F**k pdp
What did they do in office ..nothing much
But at least they are better than APC
They had an agenda... A plan in place
A system... What they want to achieve
But with this APC
Nothing on ground.... No plan ..no direction
Except propaganda upon propaganda
Am not like you
I use my brain... Something you can't do
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by Nbote(m): 4:42pm
Stories ... Call for elections today and dey'll still vote for him en mass simply becos he is their person and I admire dem for dat. Why do some of us vote despite d obvious?
|Re: Arewa Youths - Buhari Has Performed Below Expectation by itchie: 4:43pm
Buhari is a disgrace
