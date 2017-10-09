₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by ijustdey: 8:07pm On Oct 08
An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State has dissolved a six-year-old marriage between a herbalist, Fakoya Amos and his photographer wife, Bukola.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by midolian(m): 8:11pm On Oct 08
In Chiwetalu Agwu's voice, OPIANTUM!
Women are quick to spread their legs these days..what could be the cause?
I dont know when technology will bring us an instrument that can detect when a different preek other than the rightful owner's preek enters a woman's vag.
Only God knows the number of men fathering some other men's children thinking they are theirs presently.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by Ahmed0336(m): 8:12pm On Oct 08
Some women from one particular side specialized in cheating.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by olasaad(f): 8:20pm On Oct 08
Pls what is the cost of DNA testing
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by pocohantas(f): 8:21pm On Oct 08
Ahmed0336:
This isn't about any side though. You will be surprised how common it is in every side. There should be a punishment for this kind of deceit from women.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by midolian(m): 8:24pm On Oct 08
olasaad:hehehehe..
I hope its not what i am thinking
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by elantraceey(f): 8:28pm On Oct 08
Marriages these days scares the hell out of me
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by peterdrury: 8:31pm On Oct 08
[quote author=elantraceey post=61233331]Marriages these days scares the hell out of me [/quooutThere are still some good homes out there.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by daveP(m): 8:36pm On Oct 08
elantraceey:Thousands of freekick takers standing like c ronaldo to score ones spouse. some even fight like neymar and cavani over who must score d goals.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by victorioushands: 8:37pm On Oct 08
While the government does everything to avoid abuse in marriages, it should also consider subsidizing or making free and compulsory DNA testing of children immediately after birth. It will destroy the hand of satan in marriages. Come to think of it, if it were women of gender equality, they would have shouted everybody down until the bill is passed. But, sadly, they are the only culprit. And I don't know why some of these human rights have not stood for this? This is one of the best ways to reset marriages. So many undocumented illegitimate children have destroyed the homes of innocent fathers. And many of them trouble the society.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by elantraceey(f): 8:45pm On Oct 08
peterdrury:Yes there are and we pray our homes becomes an example.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by elantraceey(f): 8:47pm On Oct 08
daveP:
Sounds creepy Mehn..... I wonder why a married lady should allow such.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by daveP(m): 8:51pm On Oct 08
elantraceey:Several things allow that happen. Attention and 'market value'(Which baffles me as well). All this while, devil was afar o. Unil when caught.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by peterdrury: 9:37pm On Oct 08
elantraceey:Amen, do reply me.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:25pm On Oct 08
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by exlinklodge: 10:25pm On Oct 08
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by auntysimbiat(f): 10:25pm On Oct 08
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by scholes0(m): 10:25pm On Oct 08
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by medolab90(m): 10:26pm On Oct 08
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by SmartchoiceNGR: 10:26pm On Oct 08
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by Amberon11: 10:28pm On Oct 08
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by ableguy(m): 10:28pm On Oct 08
You are not a brave man until you add all your
girlfriends in a Whatsapp group chat to save
time .
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by judlice84: 10:30pm On Oct 08
Blow the trumpet,let the world come to an end
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by Abfinest007(m): 10:30pm On Oct 08
cheating in marriages has bcom a normal thing now. shame on cheater
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by SwayG: 10:31pm On Oct 08
I need to do test also..cos my mind is telling me I'm the lost son of Dangote..
where can I do a test pls
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by oka4ugoo: 10:31pm On Oct 08
I'm positive, the father of that child is already somebody's husband right now.
Trust or perhaps another marriage is about to be broken again.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by SaiNigeria: 10:32pm On Oct 08
What do you expect when tiwa savage and co are their role models
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by emmyw(m): 10:32pm On Oct 08
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by comshots(m): 10:32pm On Oct 08
Ahmed0336:All tribes cheat.Except,tribes who practice magun.
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by mummyjayson(f): 10:33pm On Oct 08
scholes0:mudt u write something haba
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by dadabashua1(m): 10:33pm On Oct 08
am I the only person that thinks the table has turned now,women cheats more than men..?
|Re: Court Dissolves Marriage As DNA Reveals Child’s Paternity by Modelqwen(f): 10:33pm On Oct 08
Alanamu lubrication ltd
