An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State has dissolved a six-year-old marriage between a herbalist, Fakoya Amos and his photographer wife, Bukola.



According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), Amos, 40, had sought dissolution of their marriage over alleged infidelity, troublemaking and child paternity against Bukola.



Dissolving the marriage, the court president, Mrs Funmi Adeola, ordered the couple to maintain peace.



She also ordered Bukola to stop bearing the man’s name and return her child to the owner, after a DNA test revealed the true father.



The court president said “since it has been confirmed that the child does not belong to the petitioner, you are hereby ordered to stop parading yourself as his wife.



“The child must be properly taken care of and be taken to his biological father.”



Adeola had, during the hearing, ruled that a DNA test be performed to confirm the paternity of the child.



The herbalist, who resides at UNILAG Estate in Ikorodu, Lagos State, had in February, urged the court to dissolve the marriage, saying he suspected his wife was flirting.



He also said he suspected the only child of the union was not his.



The respondent, Bukola, 30, denied the allegations but admitted that she had an affair with another man, which resulted in pregnancy.



The respondent, who also accused her husband of battery, had earlier begged for reconciliation.



http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/court-dissolves-marriage-dna-reveals-childs-paternity/





Women are quick to spread their legs these days..what could be the cause?



I dont know when technology will bring us an instrument that can detect when a different preek other than the rightful owner's preek enters a woman's vag.





Only God knows the number of men fathering some other men's children thinking they are theirs presently. In Chiwetalu Agwu's voice, OPIANTUM!Women are quick to spread their legs these days..what could be the cause?I dont know when technology will bring us an instrument that can detect when a different preek other than the rightful owner's preek enters a woman's vag.Only God knows the number of men fathering some other men's children thinking they are theirs presently. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Some women from one particular side specialized in cheating. 14 Likes 1 Share

Pls what is the cost of DNA testing 2 Likes

Some women from one particular side specialized in cheating.

This isn't about any side though. You will be surprised how common it is in every side. There should be a punishment for this kind of deceit from women. This isn't about any side though. You will be surprised how common it is in every side. There should be a punishment for this kind of deceit from women. 21 Likes 1 Share

Pls what is the cost of DNA testing hehehehe..



I hope its not what i am thinking hehehehe..I hope its not what i am thinking 5 Likes

Marriages these days scares the hell out of me 2 Likes

[quote author=elantraceey post=61233331]Marriages these days scares the hell out of me [/quooutThere are still some good homes out there.

Marriages these days scares the hell out of me Thousands of freekick takers standing like c ronaldo to score ones spouse. some even fight like neymar and cavani over who must score d goals. Thousands of freekick takers standing like c ronaldo to score ones spouse. some even fight like neymar and cavani over who must score d goals. 6 Likes

While the government does everything to avoid abuse in marriages, it should also consider subsidizing or making free and compulsory DNA testing of children immediately after birth. It will destroy the hand of satan in marriages. Come to think of it, if it were women of gender equality, they would have shouted everybody down until the bill is passed. But, sadly, they are the only culprit. And I don't know why some of these human rights have not stood for this? This is one of the best ways to reset marriages. So many undocumented illegitimate children have destroyed the homes of innocent fathers. And many of them trouble the society. 23 Likes 1 Share

. Yes there are and we pray our homes becomes an example. Yes there are and we pray our homes becomes an example. 1 Like

Thousands of freekick takers standing like c ronaldo to score ones spouse. some even fight like neymar and cavani over who must score d goals.



Sounds creepy Mehn..... I wonder why a married lady should allow such. Sounds creepy Mehn..... I wonder why a married lady should allow such.

Sounds creepy Mehn..... I wonder why a married lady should allow such. Several things allow that happen. Attention and 'market value'(Which baffles me as well). All this while, devil was afar o. Unil when caught. Several things allow that happen. Attention and 'market value'(Which baffles me as well). All this while, devil was afar o. Unil when caught.

Yes there are and we pray our homes becomes an example. Amen, do reply me. Amen, do reply me.

cheating in marriages has bcom a normal thing now. shame on cheater 1 Like





where can I do a test pls I need to do test also..cos my mind is telling me I'm the lost son of Dangote..where can I do a test pls 5 Likes 1 Share

I'm positive, the father of that child is already somebody's husband right now.



Trust or perhaps another marriage is about to be broken again. 1 Like

What do you expect when tiwa savage and co are their role models 1 Like

Hmmm 3 Likes 1 Share

Some women from one particular side specialized in cheating. All tribes cheat.Except,tribes who practice magun. All tribes cheat.Except,tribes who practice magun.

am I the only person that thinks the table has turned now,women cheats more than men..? 6 Likes