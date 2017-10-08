Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms (8674 Views)

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra ( IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that soldiers have again invaded their Afaraukwu Umuahia family home and carted away some household items.



Prince Kanu said that the invasion by the soldiers took place on Sunday afternoon.



He accused the invaders of looting the palace and making away with such items as television, generating sets, clothes among others belongings of the family.



Kanu called on the international community to prevail on the Nigerian Army to stop raiding their home, and to produce his bother whose whereabouts according to him has remained unknown since after the September 14 military invasion of the compound.



But when contacted the Desk Officer of Operation Python Dance in charge of Abia State said no household items were removed from Kanu’s home.



According to him, the operation was based on the intelligence that arms were hidden in the compound.



He said “the things removed may be technical items”, adding that “somebody was arrested with weapon in the compound”.



The Army Officer who preferred to be simply identified as Desk Officer for the operation also said it was a joint operation with the police, and directed further enquiries to the police.



Efforts to get the reaction of the police however was not successful as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna did not pick the calls to his cell phone.



He also did not respond to a text message sent to his phone as at the time of filing this report.



The Commissioner of Police Mr. Anthony Ogbizi did also not pick his calls even though it rang out twice.



http://thenationonlineng.net/army-searches-kanus-home-arms/





Searching for which arms

Thieves in uniforms 47 Likes 3 Shares

Toor, I hope they won’t level the house as they did in the cases of El Zakzaky and the founder of BH. 4 Likes 2 Shares

They found Television-rifle and jeans-grenade. 37 Likes 1 Share

Buhari n his illiterate soldiers should stop provoking us more.

If all dis continues, we will a play a music dat Nigeria will not b able to dance it. 46 Likes 5 Shares

THIEVING and

LIEING

scoundrels

THIEVING and

LIEING

scoundrels 1 Like

Lies as usual.

Nigerian security officials and lies are like that Zuma picture.

They are the real terrorists terrorising innocent citizens.

Quote me and anointing fall on you. 22 Likes 3 Shares







From boasting to weeping!



From ranting to crying!





The goodnews is, no one seems to be interested in stopping the ARMYABLE amiable python from dancing.





You can't threaten the peace of a nation and go unpunished.





Senseless Buhari seems to be winning this but in the end, he will discover that he lost it completely.



Senseless Buhari seems to be winning this but in the end, he will discover that he lost it completely.

There are different ways to punish a child but killing him is not part of it. THAT IS WICKEDNESS!

Silly liars.

They ONLY agreed they went there because they were caught in camera. If not, they will deny as usual.



If there were arms in Kanu's house, would it not have been seen by reporters or even removed all these weeks as reporters have been going there to view the vandalization of the property by the military?



Now, they will plant 2 or three bombs inside the place purported in the reports to be Kanu's room so that they will say " Hurray, we have found bombs under Kanu's bed used in killing soldiers in Sambisa" Silly illiterate soldiers.

49 Likes 3 Shares

Forensic clean up...

No be their mates boko boys waste

Lt General Tukur Burantashi... The terror of Biafra!

They can keep shouting upandan, the python has danced, the python is dancing, and the python will kwantinu to dance, until IPOBaboons, kowtow to one Nijeriya...

Ka ji ko? 6 Likes 1 Share

CHAII IPOB NA GIANT, anything nigeria day do them day show the world direct, nigerian army don enter one chance this one no be to kill do n hide evidence. 13 Likes

frankdGreat125:

Buhari n his illiterate soldiers should stop provoking us more.

If all dis continues, we will a play a music dat Nigeria will not b able to dance it.





You don pound chest so tey you don dey get hunch back



You don pound chest so tey you don dey get hunch back

Any update on the 7 Day Ultimatum y'all issued on Sept 21st to FG and South-East Governors to produce Nnamiddiot Car Knoo?

Fakes news from fake blogs owned by Ipob cowards.

frankdGreat125:

Buhari n his illiterate soldiers should stop provoking us more.

If all dis continues, we will a play a music dat Nigeria will not b able to dance it.

CHESTBEATING 401



CHESTBEATING 401

Many of these kids will just sit somewhere to type nonsense because its a faceless forum. You cowards should keep playing the music you cant dance to.

frankdGreat125:

Buhari n his illiterate soldiers should stop provoking us more.

If all dis continues, we will a play a music dat Nigeria will not b able to dance it. You are full of yourself; meanwhile, you are nobody. 3 Likes

"Unknown Soldiers"; Fela was right, had been right all along. I'm proudly Nigerian (and Yoruba, or Afonja as some loons here say), but why TF has the so-called army taken over the operations of the police and DSS? These AHs are just...AHs! I no dey surprised sha, if it happened to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Odi community, Niger Deltans etc then it's no surprise AT ALL.

they shud go and carry their massacred colleagues in sambisa



funny how BH kill u guys like flies, u then come to the south to vent your frustration



useless army only good for unarmed civilians



buncha useless cowards in uniform 10 Likes

Something is fishy. Why didn't they search for arms the day they killed him?



They possibly have planted something there 6 Likes

. A child that said his father will not sleep....... . A child that said his father will not sleep....... 1 Like 1 Share

Keep searching, you will find another dog to kill 6 Likes

No one bleeps with the General...



Long live General Muhammadu Bihari

Long live Nigerian Army

Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria







One Naija for Life! 2 Likes

can't fg forget about this guy and deal with other issues, we still need update on the $26b 1 Like

We saw them looting

Stealing furnitures



Useless Fulani army 10 Likes