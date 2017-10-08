₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by ijustdey: 8:59pm
Posted By: UGOCHUKWU UGOJI-EKE,
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by maxwell767(m): 9:02pm
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by OjukwuWarBird: 9:04pm
Searching for which arms
Thieves in uniforms
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by ponziponzi(m): 9:06pm
Toor, I hope they won’t level the house as they did in the cases of El Zakzaky and the founder of BH.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Omeokachie: 9:07pm
They found Television-rifle and jeans-grenade.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by frankdGreat125: 9:10pm
Buhari n his illiterate soldiers should stop provoking us more.
If all dis continues, we will a play a music dat Nigeria will not b able to dance it.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Lipscomb: 9:10pm
nice
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by chalsnoble(m): 9:12pm
THIEVING and
LIEING
scoundrels
THIEVING and
LIEING
scoundrels
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by bolanto24(m): 9:18pm
Lies as usual.
Nigerian security officials and lies are like that Zuma picture.
They are the real terrorists terrorising innocent citizens.
Quote me and anointing fall on you.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by KunkAcid: 9:19pm
From boasting to weeping!
From ranting to crying!
The goodnews is, no one seems to be interested in stopping the
You can't threaten the peace of a nation and go unpunished.
Senseless Buhari seems to be winning this but in the end, he will discover that he lost it completely.
There are different ways to punish a child but killing him is not part of it. THAT IS WICKEDNESS!
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by intruxive(m): 9:21pm
Lol
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Cjrane2: 9:24pm
Silly liars.
They ONLY agreed they went there because they were caught in camera. If not, they will deny as usual.
If there were arms in Kanu's house, would it not have been seen by reporters or even removed all these weeks as reporters have been going there to view the vandalization of the property by the military?
Now, they will plant 2 or three bombs inside the place purported in the reports to be Kanu's room so that they will say " Hurray, we have found bombs under Kanu's bed used in killing soldiers in Sambisa" Silly illiterate soldiers.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Sunofgod(m): 9:24pm
Forensic clean up...
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Homeboiy(m): 9:28pm
Lala reading
FP direct
No be their mates boko boys waste
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:28pm
Lt General Tukur Burantashi... The terror of Biafra!
They can keep shouting upandan, the python has danced, the python is dancing, and the python will kwantinu to dance, until IPOBaboons, kowtow to one Nijeriya...
Ka ji ko?
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by CHANNELStv2020: 9:28pm
CHAII IPOB NA GIANT, anything nigeria day do them day show the world direct, nigerian army don enter one chance this one no be to kill do n hide evidence.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Jetleeee: 9:28pm
frankdGreat125:
You don pound chest so tey you don dey get hunch back
Any update on the 7 Day Ultimatum y'all issued on Sept 21st to FG and South-East Governors to produce Nnamiddiot Car Knoo?
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by kidman96(m): 9:28pm
Pictures or videos
Or
I dont believe it....
Fakes news from fake blogs owned by Ipob cowards.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by midolian(m): 9:28pm
frankdGreat125:
CHESTBEATING 401
Many of these kids will just sit somewhere to type nonsense because its a faceless forum. You cowards should keep playing the music you cant dance to.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Flashh: 9:28pm
frankdGreat125:You are full of yourself; meanwhile, you are nobody.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Nostradamu(m): 9:28pm
"Unknown Soldiers"; Fela was right, had been right all along. I'm proudly Nigerian (and Yoruba, or Afonja as some loons here say), but why TF has the so-called army taken over the operations of the police and DSS? These AHs are just...AHs! I no dey surprised sha, if it happened to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Odi community, Niger Deltans etc then it's no surprise AT ALL.
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Jetleeee: 9:28pm
See
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by rozayx5(m): 9:28pm
they shud go and carry their massacred colleagues in sambisa
funny how BH kill u guys like flies, u then come to the south to vent your frustration
useless army only good for unarmed civilians
buncha useless cowards in uniform
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by henryobinna(m): 9:29pm
kai...
Something is fishy. Why didn't they search for arms the day they killed him?
They possibly have planted something there
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by Ycmia: 9:29pm
again?
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by soberdrunk(m): 9:29pm
. A child that said his father will not sleep.......
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by obaival(m): 9:29pm
Keep searching, you will find another dog to kill
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by kidman96(m): 9:29pm
No one bleeps with the General...
Long live General Muhammadu Bihari
Long live Nigerian Army
Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria
One Naija for Life!
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by dvkot(m): 9:29pm
can't fg forget about this guy and deal with other issues, we still need update on the $26b
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by zombieHUNTER: 9:29pm
We saw them looting
Stealing furnitures
Useless Fulani army
|Re: Army Searches Nnamdi Kanu’s Home For Arms by snoopylinus(m): 9:30pm
Searching forwhich arms,ok the bag of rice they carried abi?thieves,the video is everywhere...aljazeera has it,thank God for CCTV ...
