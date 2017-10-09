Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) (7417 Views)

The pictures were shared on the Facebook page of Rehoboth Bible Church Int’l.



The pictures below show a Pastor praying fervently while a big calabash is placed on his head which was later cracked and destroyed with the Pastor sitting on it.

"Evil Pot"? 9 Likes





I concur By fire by forceI concur 1 Like

Hmm i tire o

What's d meaning of this one now 1 Like

some Nigerian Pastors will never cease to Amaze me 1 Like

newsynews:

i tell you say church bizness no easy. 1 Like 1 Share

Like if You agree Pastors are turning jokers Share otherwise 5 Likes

End time things... i read a book and see a pastor reffering to himself as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of his church. I was like...







this one weak me ooooo 2 Likes

Foolish people 1 Like

Yahoo boys

Some people dey go crazy all in the name of pastor

seriously. 1 Like

Lol! Na new one person dey see everyday o. He is so dramatic, he just had to break d 'evil pot' literally. Nigerian pastors and their acting skills 3 Likes

This one weak me

Lol. Every evil pot sitting on your head, crash by fire!

The hustle is real. Religion is truly an opium of the masses.

Hmm

MhizzAJ:

What's d meaning of this one now

u r a small girl so u won't know u r a small girl so u won't know

Funny, some pastors and drama eee

Td Jakes wannabe

If after breaking the pot their problems will be over, I will direct LionDeLeo and omenka to the place.

yahoo bsts





Fine pot though. Lol, one day they will tell us to rename Nigeria, that the name is demonic. To a child with hammer, everything is nail.Fine pot though.

Na so dem dey deceive Christians.



Jesus has already made an open show of principalities & powers!





Colossians 2:15

And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.

1 Like

Man must eat.......... 1 Like

by all means and by any means, Evil powers must be destroyed. Amen 1 Like

Lol. Africans have so bastardized Christianity with much more energy of credulity, gullibility and retarrdinity than the amount it took European bullshiitters to invent it.