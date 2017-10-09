₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by WotzupNG: 10:47am
The pictures below show a Pastor praying fervently while a big calabash is placed on his head which was later cracked and destroyed with the Pastor sitting on it.
The pictures were shared on the Facebook page of Rehoboth Bible Church Int’l.
https://www.wotzup.ng/calabash-pastor-praying-fervently/
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by Loyalblak007(f): 10:50am
"Evil Pot"?
9 Likes
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by midehi2(f): 10:50am
By fire by force
I concur
1 Like
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by greatmarshall(m): 10:50am
Hmm i tire o
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:52am
What's d meaning of this one now
1 Like
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by watchwoman(f): 10:57am
some Nigerian Pastors will never cease to Amaze me
1 Like
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by newsynews: 11:18am
lalasticlala come and see o
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by OCTAVO: 12:34pm
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by WotzupNG: 12:51pm
newsynews:
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by fuckerstard: 2:55pm
i tell you say church bizness no easy.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by morikee(m): 2:55pm
Like if You agree Pastors are turning jokers Share otherwise
5 Likes
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by nairavsdollars: 2:55pm
End time things... i read a book and see a pastor reffering to himself as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of his church. I was like...
this one weak me ooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by frosbel2: 2:56pm
Foolish people
1 Like
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 2:56pm
Yahoo boys
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by devigblegble: 2:56pm
Some people dey go crazy all in the name of pastor
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by rhetorical18: 2:56pm
seriously.
1 Like
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by PrettySleek(f): 2:56pm
Lol! Na new one person dey see everyday o. He is so dramatic, he just had to break d 'evil pot' literally. Nigerian pastors and their acting skills
3 Likes
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by Lilswaghanxum(m): 2:56pm
This one weak me
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by TimeMod3: 2:57pm
Lol. Every evil pot sitting on your head, crash by fire!
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by besticality: 2:57pm
The hustle is real. Religion is truly an opium of the masses.
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by DancingSkeleton(m): 2:57pm
Hmm
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by highchief1: 2:57pm
MhizzAJ:u r a small girl so u won't know
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 2:57pm
Funny, some pastors and drama eee
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by jeeqaa7(m): 2:57pm
Td Jakes wannabe
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by PointZerom: 2:57pm
If after breaking the pot their problems will be over, I will direct LionDeLeo and omenka to the place.
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by Afobear: 2:58pm
yahoo bsts
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by CovertWIN(m): 2:58pm
Lol, one day they will tell us to rename Nigeria, that the name is demonic. To a child with hammer, everything is nail.
Fine pot though.
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by Edu3Again: 2:58pm
Na so dem dey deceive Christians.
Jesus has already made an open show of principalities & powers!
Colossians 2:15
And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.
1 Like
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by Originality007: 2:59pm
Man must eat..........
1 Like
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by Kennitrust: 2:59pm
by all means and by any means, Evil powers must be destroyed. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by ToZaraWithaZ(m): 2:59pm
Lol. Africans have so bastardized Christianity with much more energy of credulity, gullibility and retarrdinity than the amount it took European bullshiitters to invent it.
|Re: Big Pot Placed On A Pastor’s Head While Praying (Pictures) by solid3(m): 2:59pm
Correct Business man.
