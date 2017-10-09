₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 10:59am
Governors from the South-east and South-south geopolitical zones converged in Owerri, the Imo State capital, in continuation of their inter-regional integration initiatives. The governors held Night Vigil in at the state government house in Owerri.
The meeting, which is the third since their coming together, included the host governor, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Udom Emmanuel, (Akwa lbom), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa).
Others are Chief Willy Obiano (Anambra), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/south-east-south-south-governors-meet-in-owerri.html
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 10:59am
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by Loyalblak007(f): 11:00am
This is interesting
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by Tolexander: 11:01am
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by IgboticGirl(f): 11:01am
See Wike k leg
Okorocha abeg always do exercise
Finally we need more work than meeting here and their bikonu
Take wat belongs to u by force....look at how somebody up north and other region are sharing ,£25b wealth from south south while una dey south south they suffer from health hazard, oil spillage, etc una mumu never do
I know one fool will ask what South south are doing with all the big allocation they get fg as if is not their money.....hope all of u know that to construct road in south south region is more expensive than any region because they have to sand fill water area.
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by Angelparadise(f): 11:06am
Expect things to happen this season .
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by shunletsam(m): 11:11am
deceivers
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by magoo10: 11:16am
lols surely these men need prayers more than ever now that election is coming .
since the agitations started these men have been running helter skelter, they now know that the people are united in asking what is truly right and that power truly belongs to the people.
On oct1st no single Nigeria insignia of green white green nor Nigeria flag was seen in the southeast,thereby sending a signal that the people are resolute on Biafra despite the guns and bullets wielded against them.
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by BUHARItesticles: 11:24am
Asking God to give them another opportunity to torment the masses and enrich their pockets in second tenure
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by NIGHTMAREOO7: 11:24am
Guilty conscience of kanus where abt.
Una neva chee chumtin..
U betrayed an innocent man fighting for justice.
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by orisa37: 11:43am
God is settling with The South.
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by orisa37: 12:57pm
May God bless their togetherness and deliberations.
May be what Kanu couldn't get on the Swing, these Governors might get on the Roundabout.
These Governors are making waves. God bless them.
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by blackhinstan: 1:58pm
PrettyCrystal:
THEY ARE TRYING TO FORM BIAFRA WHILE IPOB IS ASKING FOR REFERENDUM
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by brainpulse: 2:15pm
With Wike the rogue
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by scofieldsimba(m): 2:16pm
The unification of the south is a panacea for meaningful development. ..
It is a conditio sine qua non for the sustenance of our nascent democracy. ..
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by wisenewgem(m): 2:16pm
Kedu ihe ha biara i mee sef
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by hucienda: 2:16pm
Pot belly crew.
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by nwakibie3(m): 2:16pm
useless people
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by careytommy7(m): 2:17pm
What sort of asslicking is this?
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by gabuzee(m): 2:17pm
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by NotNairalandi(m): 2:17pm
faces of corruption
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:17pm
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by pmc01(m): 2:18pm
What kind of vigil? This news just dey somehow.
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by Mikelowe: 2:18pm
Rochas seems to be more serious abt the VIGIL.
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by mcayomind(m): 2:19pm
publicity stunt..... we don see una
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by africvibe: 2:20pm
hmmmm that my governor
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by Edu3Again: 2:20pm
You guys need to get your act together and deliver us from this Northocratic govt.
The North want to siphon money generated from the South to the North-East, while the South where the money is made is ignored.
https://guardian.ng/news/nnpc-napims-compel-firms-to-fund-projects-in-north-east/
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by hezy4real01(m): 2:21pm
Good one for me
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by fidet1(m): 2:23pm
Jokers! God will not come down to develop your states. Go and work!!!
|Re: South-East, South-South Governors Hold Vigil In Owerri. Photos by Yourskills(m): 2:23pm
devine encounter fall on them
