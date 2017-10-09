Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) (6889 Views)

What was supposed to be a supercool weekend for some shop owners around Mokola-Oja area of Oyo state turned to be a 'black'sunday as about 20 shop were razed by this saddening event. Our correspondent - Kunle Olawuwo gathered the fire tragedy was triggered by electric power in use by one or some of the affected shops during the pm hours on October 8, 2017. See pictures below.



Lesson: endeavour to switch of all electric gadgets before you retire from work everyday and if you forget and have reached your home, do call security guards around to do so for you.



Source: xpression printz & news 1 Share

Sorry for those who got affected. God we replenis all ur losses





The last picture, na the same fire burn that man nose? 3 Likes

Glad nobody died... 1 Like

Ouch! That man's face says it all 3 Likes

This is really painful knowing that u will go from Grace to grass. Sorry for the victims 1 Like

Hmmm there s fire on the mountain nd everyone wil be on the run....though sorry 2 those affected, u shal surely recover all

Are you okay sir? What's R.I.P having to do with burnt shops?

Wow! I feel for them. They would be wondering where they would start from.

What a Pity.... May God re-establish them in Jesus name, Amen.

so sorry for the loss

guy your Brain be like Terry g dada......full of dirty

The last pic with the guy confirms that this happened in Ibadan 1 Like

Hope it's bilikisu wasn't affected.

What happened to that guy's cheek? 2 Likes





The last picture, na the same fire burn that man nose?

You're very funny! You're very funny!

u brain don rest in peace...abeg no vex

This is the real AFONJA 2 Likes

OMG..fire aint a Good thing..we thank God nobody's life was taken 1 Like

Ibadan shops and fire



They should appeas the gods