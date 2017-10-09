₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 2:31pm
What was supposed to be a supercool weekend for some shop owners around Mokola-Oja area of Oyo state turned to be a 'black'sunday as about 20 shop were razed by this saddening event. Our correspondent - Kunle Olawuwo gathered the fire tragedy was triggered by electric power in use by one or some of the affected shops during the pm hours on October 8, 2017. See pictures below.
Lesson: endeavour to switch of all electric gadgets before you retire from work everyday and if you forget and have reached your home, do call security guards around to do so for you.
Source: xpression printz & news
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:54pm
Sorry for those who got affected. God we replenis all ur losses
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by aDEOetREGE: 4:05pm
WTF?
Lalasticlala comman see
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by akankemi1(f): 4:16pm
Geez...
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by kennygee(f): 5:04pm
The last picture, na the same fire burn that man nose?
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by JohnXcel: 5:05pm
Glad nobody died...
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by Unbreakable007: 5:05pm
R.I.P
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:05pm
Ouch! That man's face says it all
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by jesus247alive: 5:06pm
T
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by pasol4real(m): 5:07pm
Ty
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by GERALD1045: 5:08pm
This is really painful knowing that u will go from Grace to grass. Sorry for the victims
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by pasol4real(m): 5:08pm
Eya
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by ucnwafor(m): 5:08pm
Hmmm there s fire on the mountain nd everyone wil be on the run....though sorry 2 those affected, u shal surely recover all
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by LMAyedun(m): 5:09pm
Unbreakable007:Are you okay sir? What's R.I.P having to do with burnt shops?
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by budosky(m): 5:09pm
Alright
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by cinoedhunter: 5:10pm
Na WA o
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by kay29000(m): 5:10pm
Wow! I feel for them. They would be wondering where they would start from.
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by ikept(m): 5:11pm
What a Pity.... May God re-establish them in Jesus name, Amen.
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by habex005(m): 5:12pm
so sorry for the loss
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 5:17pm
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by tega10: 5:17pm
kennygee:guy your Brain be like Terry g dada......full of dirty
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by phreakabit(m): 5:22pm
The last pic with the guy confirms that this happened in Ibadan
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by muller101(m): 5:24pm
Too bad
Hope it's bilikisu wasn't affected.
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by tim1256(m): 5:24pm
What happened to that guy's cheek?
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by RapportNaija(m): 5:27pm
This is why we tell show owners and many more to have their properties insured. Imagine some who would never be able to bounce back from this loss!
If you have a shop, business offices, even your cars and home, come insure against fire, theft, burglary, and many more.
I am a certified Insurance Advisor! I partner with Mutual Benefit Assurance!
Holla me now. Contact the best Insurance Agent in Nigeria
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by writers100(m): 5:27pm
kennygee:
You're very funny!
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by laurel03: 5:30pm
Unbreakable007:u brain don rest in peace...abeg no vex
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by PrincessBecks(f): 5:33pm
Sad
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by ponziponzi(m): 5:33pm
This is the real AFONJA
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by jimysilva(m): 5:37pm
OMG..fire aint a Good thing..we thank God nobody's life was taken
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 5:45pm
Ibadan shops and fire
They should appeas the gods
|Re: Shops At Mokola-Oja Ibadan Razed By Fire (Photos) by sharpwriter: 6:04pm
kennygee:Kenny, na Google go answer you that o lol.
