Check Out Houses, Exotic Cars And Other Properties Of Alleged Ritualist



The quiet community of Eziowelle in Idemili north local government area of Anambra State received an unexpected ugly shock on the Ist of October a 16 after a year old boy named Chidera was found dead apparently used for rituals in the home of one of the kinsman of the community identified as Mr Ifeanyi Okpoko (Alias Anagwanti).



According to the eyewitness, the deceased was playing with his friends when Ifeanyi Okpoko called him, according to him, Chidera's play mates said they thought that the man wanted to send him on an errand which is not something strange or usual since they all are from the same Umunnaama village. He said when they waited till night without seeing him, they went to their various houses. According to him, the next morning, they were shocked to learn that Chidera did not return home the previous day, so they all went to Ifeanyi Okpoko's house in search of him, only to see find tied and hung on a hand-crane, stone dead. Mr Okpoko who attempted to escape was caught and handed over to the police.



The family of the deceased have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police calling on him to help them so that justice can be served for the innocent young boy that was killed.



The sad incident which happened on October 1st has left everyone in the peaceful community of Eziowelle scared and afraid of everyone around them. That a killer was living among them is still something they are yet to come to terms with.



