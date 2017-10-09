₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by Kyliegame: 3:10pm
Check Out Houses, Exotic Cars And Other Properties Of Alleged Ritualist
The quiet community of Eziowelle in Idemili north local government area of Anambra State received an unexpected ugly shock on the Ist of October a 16 after a year old boy named Chidera was found dead apparently used for rituals in the home of one of the kinsman of the community identified as Mr Ifeanyi Okpoko (Alias Anagwanti).
According to the eyewitness, the deceased was playing with his friends when Ifeanyi Okpoko called him, according to him, Chidera's play mates said they thought that the man wanted to send him on an errand which is not something strange or usual since they all are from the same Umunnaama village. He said when they waited till night without seeing him, they went to their various houses. According to him, the next morning, they were shocked to learn that Chidera did not return home the previous day, so they all went to Ifeanyi Okpoko's house in search of him, only to see find tied and hung on a hand-crane, stone dead. Mr Okpoko who attempted to escape was caught and handed over to the police.
The family of the deceased have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police calling on him to help them so that justice can be served for the innocent young boy that was killed.
The sad incident which happened on October 1st has left everyone in the peaceful community of Eziowelle scared and afraid of everyone around them. That a killer was living among them is still something they are yet to come to terms with.
Check out houses and cars of the alleged ritualist here: http://irukkanews.com/anambra-ritual-murder-update-family-of-victim-petitions-inspector-general-p2513-170.htm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by LionDeLeo: 3:13pm
We are very hardworking
We are the richest
We own 98% of the world's property
Others are jealous of us
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by maxiuc(m): 5:24pm
Anambra
This one is strong
They should the family with all those exotic cars and buildings I know it doesn't worth the boy life but let them start from there
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by JesusIgot: 5:25pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by Swankyprince(m): 5:25pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by Watermelonman: 5:25pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by madridguy(m): 5:25pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by melorious4(m): 5:25pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by larrywax: 5:25pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by ikp120(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by taiyesoul(m): 5:26pm
"Eze ego" competition gone sour.The Sun ☀ won't ever stop rising from the East.SMH
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by Godson201333(m): 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by lotabanny: 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by oluwaseyi000(m): 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by asdfjklhaha(f): 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by amidafrica: 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by MrPresident1: 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by Excelboi(m): 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by Josh44s(m): 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by ojmaroni247(m): 5:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by Dubby6(m): 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by tim1256(m): 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by brunofarad(m): 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by philchudi: 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by fidet1(m): 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by emekaeneh: 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by whoubmrdust: 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by FitnessDoctor: 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by favoured001: 5:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Okpoko: Houses, Exotic Cars Owned By Man Accused Of Being A Ritualist by Irksome: 5:28pm
