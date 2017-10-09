₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by UzuegbuProsper(m): 5:49pm
WORK COMMENCES ON FEDERAL ROADS IN IMO
-As Minister of Works Visits Okorocha -
The minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has announced the commencement of work on Aba-Owerri & Oweri-PortHarcourt roads as the contractors are said to have mobilized to site. Fashola in company of the Minister of State, Alhaji Suleiman Hassan visited Governor Okorocha in solidarity of his 55th birthday, said he is amazed at the high level of infrastructural developments going on in Owerri adding that, the governor has demystified governance in the state.
Recall, the Aba-Owerri road project was earlier awarded to a top a PDP Federal legislator from Imo state who later abandoned same in 2014. While investigation is ongoing to recover the multi-billion Naira loot, the President Buhari led APC government magnanioidly captured the roads in the 2017 budget to appease the yearnings and compliment the expectations of stakeholders in the political zone.
No doubts, the doggedness and contributions of Governor Rochas Okorocha on the emergence of the echelon of leadership in APC at both state and National levels are bearing good fruits and as a matter of fact, dividends of democracy.
Mazi Anayochukwu Abasiodu Idiong
Special Assistant To The Governor
On Social Media/ICT
www.Facebook.com/Imosocialmedia/
#RMSMG...
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by LionDeLeo: 6:01pm
You mean there are still road projects in the east gej did not complete?
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by checkolatunji: 6:11pm
Fashola why an?
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by zenmaster: 6:17pm
LionDeLeo:Perhaps GEJ spent most of the money fighting boko haram and settling their northern puppet masters . . .
8 Likes
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by LionDeLeo: 6:20pm
zenmaster:Perhaps that is why the Easterners voted him, to continue fighting bh and settling their northern puppets
Ipob terrorists are animals without brains.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by stobery(m): 6:28pm
Same way they were running their mouth about Ogoni cleanup up till today nothing has happen
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by RareDiamond: 6:43pm
Nosense APC government.
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by maxwell767(m): 6:55pm
LionDeLeo:
Why u dy make "noise"
9 Likes
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by Vutseck(m): 7:12pm
LionDeLeo:.
why crying when encountered with same measure
never knew you are also vulnerable to insults
.
4 Likes
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by jomonic: 7:19pm
All na wash. Probably want to influence political events in Anambra state.
1 Like
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by Sultannayef: 8:29pm
LionDeLeo:
You must be smoking cow dung.
1 Like
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by LionDeLeo: 8:35pm
Sultannayef:You mean the ipob urine drinkers?
7 Likes
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by brainpulse: 8:55pm
Good work
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by lonelydora(m): 8:55pm
Useless people and useless party.
If I must commend PMB govt for one thing, it's for helping Nigerians realize that Fashola was all talk & ZERO substance all along
Jonathan please forgive me wherever you are.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by 2kass(m): 8:56pm
Smh....
When Julius Berger they move away from Lagos Ibadan exp way, the most important Highway.
Male una dey deceive unaselves
3 Likes
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by maxiuc(m): 8:56pm
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by Kingbet: 8:57pm
LionDeLeo:have you not been in any SE
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by Zaikon(m): 9:00pm
commencement in the palace ... isorite
1 Like
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by Ajibo111(m): 9:02pm
1 Like
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by hisgrace090: 9:02pm
A welcome development.
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by Danielzane: 9:02pm
brainpulse:
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by awa(m): 9:04pm
Stupid people
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by Abfinest007(m): 9:05pm
just doing this to please d people of south east but d east should accept the project but still speak eir mind.
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by Originality007: 9:07pm
g
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by omenka(m): 9:09pm
LionDeLeo:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Commences On Federal Roads In Imo -as Minister Of Works Visits Okorocha by talk2percy(m): 9:10pm
Work ke....APC likes playing to the gallery no be small...untill we see one road buhari don construct for South East...
