The minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has announced the commencement of work on Aba-Owerri & Oweri-PortHarcourt roads as the contractors are said to have mobilized to site. Fashola in company of the Minister of State, Alhaji Suleiman Hassan visited Governor Okorocha in solidarity of his 55th birthday, said he is amazed at the high level of infrastructural developments going on in Owerri adding that, the governor has demystified governance in the state.



Recall, the Aba-Owerri road project was earlier awarded to a top a PDP Federal legislator from Imo state who later abandoned same in 2014. While investigation is ongoing to recover the multi-billion Naira loot, the President Buhari led APC government magnanioidly captured the roads in the 2017 budget to appease the yearnings and compliment the expectations of stakeholders in the political zone.



No doubts, the doggedness and contributions of Governor Rochas Okorocha on the emergence of the echelon of leadership in APC at both state and National levels are bearing good fruits and as a matter of fact, dividends of democracy.



Mazi Anayochukwu Abasiodu Idiong

Special Assistant To The Governor

On Social Media/ICT

