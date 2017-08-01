₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by TechyNigerian: 1:56am
Hello Guyz,
So i decided to do a review of the Infinix Hot 5 and There are some thing which I found which are cool and some other things which I found and the sucked... do watch and subscribe also.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgktnSIJmxo&t=23s
Please do comment and share your opinion about this also. Thanks so much
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by TheTrueApostle: 4:08am
I bought it 3dsys ago, it's a wonderful phone
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by demsid(m): 6:49am
i cant stream that video cos my nokia fone cant, pls wat are d things u dnt like abt it cos im abt to get it
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by demsid(m): 6:50am
TheTrueApostle:hw much sir
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by TheTrueApostle: 6:52am
37500
demsid:
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by demsid(m): 6:55am
TheTrueApostle:where did u buy it. I wan buy
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by TheTrueApostle: 7:01am
Somewhere in Port Harcourt. "3C hub"
demsid:
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by demsid(m): 7:14am
TheTrueApostle:ok
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by DanielsParker: 7:27am
Again?
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by tansdif: 7:28am
Ok
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by modelmike7(m): 7:28am
Go and return it if you don't like it now... no be ur money?!
2 Likes
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by maxiuc(m): 7:28am
:Dby
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by iamleumas: 7:28am
WHICH PHONE CAN I GET FOR 45K?
Dear nairalanders, please I want to buy a new phone this week so I want you to suggest a good android phone that I can get for #45k
My interest
-4,000mah battery
-2gb RAM
-Quality camera
That's all.
Thanks
I'll be glad if you can please help me. It's very urgent
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by fineyemi(m): 7:28am
I dont undersgand, are u saying u bought it for 375000 or 37,500 naira.
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by fineyemi(m): 7:30am
TheTrueApostle:I dont undersgand, are u saying u bought it for 375000 or 37,500 naira.
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Proffdada: 7:30am
For an expensive without 4G
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Feranchek(m): 7:31am
lol
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Abudu2000(m): 7:32am
My neighbor bought hers yesterday too. She couldn't find touchlight app and I couldn't find it either. I tried downloadin it but she forgot her Gmail password n I couldn't log into playstore, I tried sending from my phone with xender still a dead end...for my mind I was like "mama David with her endless wahala again o" lol
The phone is cute tho but I'm an apple fanboy, even if I wanted to use android I have the likes of Samsung, htc, lg or even haweii to choose from.
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Jeffrey12(m): 7:32am
Op abeg post evrthng here....na evrybdy get mb to waste.
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by JohnnyBling(m): 7:32am
TheTrueApostle:Sani Abacha Road, GRA
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Abfinest007(m): 7:32am
review or no review one thing still remains d same d issue is that Infinix has refuse to upgrade
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Vanmatrix(m): 7:34am
iamleumas:
gionee m5 mini
4 Likes
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by myked(m): 7:35am
U dey Bleep up..... How many zeroes did u see in his post? Why did you add a zero? Everybody knows what he meant except u "37500"
fineyemi:
2 Likes
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by DemonHunTER: 7:35am
Can I get a good phone with the price range of #20,000 - #25,000..
I no get money for big phones for now.
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Certified007: 7:36am
iamleumas:
follow this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4103731/best-cheap-budget-phone-mad
you can get cheap phones +mad battery life and better specs for as low as #17,500 -30k brand new on Jumia.. follow that thread to see list of those phones
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Proffdada: 7:36am
iamleumas:in order not to derail the thread and get penalized ,open a new thread
1 Like
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by iamleumas: 7:37am
Proffdada:
I've done that but no suggestions yet
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by festwiz(m): 7:38am
iamleumas:Tecno Spark plus, but 3400mAh ba3. Amazing camera and build quality.
www.gorevs.com/2017/08/tecno-spark-k7-k9-specifications.html
1 Like
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Protein0: 7:39am
Space booked
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by dakeskese(m): 7:40am
...
Camon CX would be like how much now?
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by fineyemi(m): 7:41am
myked:O boy, Phone don cheap ooo
|Re: My Honest Infinix Hot 5 Review And What I Don't Like About The Phone by Lakeside79(m): 7:42am
SHITFINIX marketers at it again
Ring Back Tune Codes For Emajo On Mtn Is Only N50. / Africa's Mobile Phone Industry 'booming' / Get Mtn Unlimited Free Browsing Sim
