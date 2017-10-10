Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) (7663 Views)

Suleiman Afegbua Assassinated On Benin-Auchi Road (pics) / FG Begins Construction Of Benin-Auchi-Okene Road (Pics) / Terrible Situation Of Benin Auchi Road By Aduwawa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

bloody forking hell!!!



but these truck people are stupidd ooo

the "truck people" are not stupid. they just want to pass.



the real stupid people are we Nigerians - for voting in morons to rule over us. 32 Likes 5 Shares

I give up on Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

you can clearly see in the picture that a aspalt road never existed their...in dry season,its okay to drive their,but in wet season its a desaster...its common...ipobians are just not serious.... 5 Likes

Kingsasian:

I give up on Nigeria

give up....who cares.... give up....who cares.... 2 Likes 1 Share





Tales by moonlight I remember these people promise to build 1000 NEW roadsTales by moonlight 5 Likes

tsdarkside:

you can clearly see in the picture that a aspalt road never existed their...in dry season,its okay to drive their,but in wet season its a desaster...its common...ipobians are just not serious.... Will you keep quiet? Do you even know where Ekpoma is located? Isn't it a federal road?





Stop clearing our doubt bout your sanity. Will you keep quiet? Do you even know where Ekpoma is located? Isn't it a federal road?Stop clearing our doubt bout your sanity. 15 Likes

Dat road no be am

nwaanambra1:

the "truck people" are not stupid. they just want to pass.



the real stupid people are we Nigerians - for voting in morons to rule over us.

They jst want to supply fuel ro Auchi and environ They jst want to supply fuel ro Auchi and environ

tsdarkside:



give up....who cares.... maintain your lane maintain your lane

But GEJ government constructed and repaired all the roads in Nigeria But GEJ government constructed and repaired all the roads in Nigeria 5 Likes

See what 16 years of wickedness POP has caused us, they are expecting APC to fix their 16 years problem overnight- myopic Nigerians 12 Likes

Nawo hope say mtn don reach Der remember in those days Der was not network Der

Where is tstv for God's sake 3 Likes

Nigeria lacks leadership

The Jazz in that Edo area will not allow any good road to last long. They need blood!





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man, visit

www.laughkillme.com Our Government need to be flooged......Theur children dae abroad we dae here they suffer....there is God oh...anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man, visit

Chai



This country......

Seeing this kind of pictures make me weep for My dear country Nigeria.





PIMPLES/DARK SPOTS? CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

Is that not a federal road?

oh

This is the major federal road that connects the south south to the north..... the most annoying part of it is that Oshiomole's house is on this road. 1 Like

brainpulse:

But GEJ government constructed and repaired all the roads in Nigeria Ipob and deceit na their way. Ipob and deceit na their way.

Kingsasian:

I give up on Nigeria No, continue to give on. Nigeria will never work, because it was not structured to work anyway. No, continue to give on. Nigeria will never work, because it was not structured to work anyway. 1 Like

If the government don't use the road they won't fix it.

but that is the back yard of 2 former ministers of works even the past one is from there also

This is the Nigeria everyone should die for?? Open your eyes ppl

Orobo2Lekpa:

The Jazz in that Edo area will not allow any good road to last long. They need blood! do you have sense at all do you have sense at all 1 Like