|Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by UduMgbo1: 2:45am
bloody forking hell!!!
but these truck people are stupidd ooo
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by nwaanambra1: 3:35am
the "truck people" are not stupid. they just want to pass.
the real stupid people are we Nigerians - for voting in morons to rule over us.
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Kingsasian(m): 3:52am
I give up on Nigeria
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by tsdarkside(m): 4:25am
you can clearly see in the picture that a aspalt road never existed their...in dry season,its okay to drive their,but in wet season its a desaster...its common...ipobians are just not serious....
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by tsdarkside(m): 4:25am
Kingsasian:
give up....who cares....
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by dunkem21(m): 4:49am
I remember these people promise to build 1000 NEW roads
Tales by moonlight
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by BrutalJab: 7:18am
tsdarkside:Will you keep quiet? Do you even know where Ekpoma is located? Isn't it a federal road?
Stop clearing our doubt bout your sanity.
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by DaudaAbu(m): 7:29am
Dat road no be am
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by DaudaAbu(m): 7:38am
nwaanambra1:
They jst want to supply fuel ro Auchi and environ
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Kingsasian(m): 8:08am
tsdarkside:maintain your lane
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by brainpulse: 10:16am
But GEJ government constructed and repaired all the roads in Nigeria
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by JayJohnson: 10:17am
See what 16 years of wickedness POP has caused us, they are expecting APC to fix their 16 years problem overnight- myopic Nigerians
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by neonly: 10:17am
Nawo hope say mtn don reach Der remember in those days Der was not network Der
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by delerx(m): 10:17am
Where is tstv for God's sake
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Bluffly: 10:19am
Nigeria lacks leadership
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Orobo2Lekpa: 10:19am
The Jazz in that Edo area will not allow any good road to last long. They need blood!
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by donblade85555(m): 10:19am
Our Government need to be flooged......Theur children dae abroad we dae here they suffer....there is God oh...
Our Government need to be flooged......Theur children dae abroad we dae here they suffer....there is God oh...
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by agarawu23(m): 10:19am
Chai
This country......
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Sharon6(f): 10:20am
Seeing this kind of pictures make me weep for My dear country Nigeria.
PIMPLES/DARK SPOTS? CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by ikp120(m): 10:20am
Is that not a federal road?
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Danty37(m): 10:20am
oh
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by kenebenedicts: 10:20am
This is the major federal road that connects the south south to the north..... the most annoying part of it is that Oshiomole's house is on this road.
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by twilliamx: 10:20am
brainpulse:Ipob and deceit na their way.
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Tonason: 10:21am
Kingsasian:No, continue to give on. Nigeria will never work, because it was not structured to work anyway.
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by davillian(m): 10:21am
If the government don't use the road they won't fix it.
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by orobs93(m): 10:21am
but that is the back yard of 2 former ministers of works even the past one is from there also
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Freeman59: 10:21am
This is the Nigeria everyone should die for?? Open your eyes ppl
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by Danty37(m): 10:23am
Orobo2Lekpa:do you have sense at all
|Re: Current State Of Benin-Auchi Road (Photo) by KunkAcid: 10:23am
Anyone who drives through Benin Auchi road especially Ekpoma axis without shedding tears is most definitely heartless.
From Benin city to Abuja used to be 5hrs drive,
But these days of horror on the highway as a result of the disastrous state of the road has seen it extend to between 8-9hrs or even more.
Nothing is working in Nigeria anymore.
I hope Nigerians are proud of the change they have embraced.
#Sad
