|Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 3:28am
The Emir of Kano state; Muhammad Sanusi II, Sarkin Kano with Africa's richest man, Alh. Aliko Dangote and some group editors of Financial Times of London at a pre-summit dinner on the forthcoming FT Africa Summit in London. The Emir was honoured to be the only speaker at the dinner on Sunday 8th Oct. 2017 in Claridge's Hotel London, UK.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/emir-kano-muhammad-sanusi-ii-aliko-dangote-spotted-event-london-photos.html
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by aldrick: 3:28am
Chai.. God bless my hustle. Amen
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 3:51am
Like pole attract...
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 4:31am
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by stillondmatter: 5:39am
Good one
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by fk001: 5:44am
King of touring,
him yansh no dey gree stay for one place
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by nwakibie31: 10:33am
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:33am
They are signing and hiding hundreds of million pounds sterling gotten from Nigeria in UK organisation.
Nigeria is just a wicked country to the common man. The rich keeps getting richer while d poor keep struggling daily.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by JayJohnson: 10:34am
These are the dynasty that rule Nigeria, not the second class citizens from the yEast.
They control the affairs of Nigeria, don't get me wrong, political mafia are everywhere: from US to Italy, from Brazil to SA. The earliest the flat.inos realize this, the better they change their strategy
They have the population, they have the cash et al. Instead of my people from the yEast to use their head and political power, they are crying for a virtual republic after aligning with a wrong political party and candidate.
Unfortunately my Afonja brother were where they (flat.inos) are now about 15 years ago - meaning Afonjas are 2 decades ahead of them
!
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 10:34am
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 10:34am
Hustle hard, make the money, climb to the top and then live your life to the fullest.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 10:35am
Big bois rollings...
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by mployer(m): 10:35am
That Sanusi masquerade dressing though
Hope he doesn't scare some white kids
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by gaeul(f): 10:36am
Northern Elites... kings of the North
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by Artisannaija: 10:36am
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 10:36am
Nogodye:Oga its unlike poles/charges dat attracts.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by Bolustical: 10:37am
Some people will be like Financial Times has marginalised them because it's only northerners that they see.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:37am
Cool.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 10:38am
So?
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by senator2b: 10:39am
fk001:
Deal with your mind, because its going to limit you in life. Pray that God should damage your ignorance.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 10:39am
2019 loading
They aready strategizing from London how to send Buhari (Jubirin) packing fromAso Rock in 2019
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by deepwater(f): 10:40am
see as only am different
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by Truckpusher(m): 10:41am
What ? Who arrested them at an event in London ? Chai !! Efcc is working oh .
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by fk001: 10:42am
senator2b:
What did i do wrong now?
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 10:43am
D
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by lugado: 10:45am
WowSweetGuy:then stop been a common man and try to upgrade to that status
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by thugthang(m): 10:46am
9jvirgin:cos he ft Jamaican Son,Sean Paul,in the remix
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:47am
lugado:U think im not trying just in a country not favouring my dealings..OMG they just took d light
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by manci(m): 10:50am
[quote author=fk001 post=61271805]King of touring,
him yansh no dey gree stay for one place[some kings wish to do the same but didn't get any invitation cards ]
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by fk001: 10:51am
[quote author=manci post=61280337][/quote]
Hakane
Kai Dan yola ne
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Aliko Dangote In London At FT Africa Pre-Summit Dinner (Photos) by tishbite41: 10:54am
JayJohnson:dat afonjas re slaves does nt mean dat Igbos should join dem in their servitude to d fulanis. enjoy ur slavery bt dnt brag abt it.
