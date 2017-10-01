₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by YomzzyDBlogger: 11:29am
Floyd Mayweather took to his IG page to show off his enviable wine collection in his Beverly Hills mansion.
He showed off the wine which are stacked in seperate rows in his cellar room, and captioned it'
'Like Fine Wine.'
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaCTio5gVWm/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by YomzzyDBlogger: 11:29am
The Money Team!!
More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/floyd-mayweather-shows-off-amazing-wine.html
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by Jetleeee: 1:08pm
Owo ni keke iyin rere
3 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by tillaman(m): 1:08pm
Wow!! Enjoy ur wealth
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by calmbabadee(m): 1:08pm
Not bad.
I ain't against you enjoying your money, but I feel it can be done with a Lil bit of decorum.
It makes you more dignified.
6 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by eaglez(m): 1:08pm
Kai who get this guy phone no o
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by Alexgeneration(m): 1:08pm
Just wasting money
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by HolyCraig: 1:08pm
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by LifeofAirforce(m): 1:08pm
Big Boy
12 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by Epositive(m): 1:08pm
and they tell me say boxing my way, i no gree hear
1 Like
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by victorazyvictor(m): 1:08pm
just give me henessey
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by MissChievous199(f): 1:08pm
I wee blow in this life... I must blow
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by Jerrypolo(m): 1:08pm
School is a Scam!!!
I repeat,
School is a scam!!!
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by dicksonadams(m): 1:09pm
Na your liver go hear am
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by kachi08(m): 1:09pm
I like this nigga. He worked for his money #TMT
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by demsid(m): 1:09pm
this guy dey ball. I think by the time he dies, he would have exhausted his wealth simultaneously so nothing for his kid or wife. Is that one life?
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by paulchineduN(m): 1:09pm
This is it. We know ur source of wealth but here, one Hushpuppi no go let us hear word
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by BabyApple(m): 1:09pm
Omo see something
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by Donjcco(m): 1:09pm
Su
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by 9jvirgin(m): 1:09pm
Una no dey tire
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by Epositive(m): 1:09pm
Alexgeneration:for your mind
4 Likes
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by PROPUNTER(m): 1:09pm
This exactly what we call expensive shiit....
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by Kizyte(m): 1:09pm
Nice! My son must be a fighter!
Nice! My son must be a fighter!
na WA o . make I run Go bring cup
check out the webmasters forum . www.afribaze.com.ng
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by seuncyber(m): 1:10pm
Money
Money
With my 100% ROI betting system, you could make #50,000 or more every month!
Follow my thread at http://nairaland.com/4094606/100-roi-betting-system-could
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by SIRKAY98(m): 1:10pm
Oro. Word.
LifeofAirforce:
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by talk2saintify(m): 1:10pm
again
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by ednut1(m): 1:10pm
As usual no Woman
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by majamajic(m): 1:11pm
money man !!!
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by bamasite(m): 1:11pm
WE HAVE SEEN....NEXT PLS
|Re: Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Wine Collection In His Beverly Hills Mansion by val4sure(m): 1:11pm
No hating,the guy is bailing hard
Oluwa bless my hustle.
