|Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by emma321: 12:48pm
Nigerian Afropop star, Davido, has had the last 7 days really rough as he lost three people from his crew to death.
His friends, Tagbo Umeike, Dj Olu and Chime all passed away within days of each other in unclear circumstances and as a sign of respect to them, the singer has cancelled his performance at today’s Felabration.
He shared:
‘to all my fan expecting me at Felabration, I’m sorry I would not be performing anymore. I promise to make it up. I love you guys.Everyone stay prayed up’.
http://anstalk.com/davido-cancels-felabration-performance-today-honour-late-friends/
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by hibiscus76(f): 12:50pm
It doesn't solve the problem on ground
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by BreezyCB(m): 12:57pm
Davido Pele ehn
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by veekid(m): 2:24pm
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by MurderEnglish(m): 2:24pm
,
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by HauteReel: 2:24pm
*sigh*
Davido is actually one of the nicest A-list artists Nigeria has on offer. He's very approachable; no qualms whatsoever. Take heart bro.
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by cutefergiee(m): 2:24pm
OK OK
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by Queendoncom(f): 2:25pm
But you went guccing lubbish
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by abike12(f): 2:25pm
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by talk2saintify(m): 2:25pm
to bad
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by Kendroid: 2:25pm
So how do i get my refund?
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by Ayo4251(m): 2:25pm
Does that solve the problem on ground?
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by Naughtytboy: 2:25pm
Davido's herbalist right now.. Good boy
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by iHarrie(m): 2:25pm
Born in one day, gone in one day..
A lot can happen in "one day"..
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by NkayTiana(f): 2:26pm
doesn't answer the questions on ground
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by raquel97: 2:26pm
Made believe
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by JohnnyBling(m): 2:26pm
e consign am
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by arodavoo(m): 2:26pm
All d best for him...check ur profile to get ur latest, quality and affordable shoes and clothes
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by AntiWailer: 2:26pm
But shared gucci picture on Instagram
Idiot
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by silas24(m): 2:27pm
..
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:27pm
R
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by 1Rebel: 2:27pm
Queendoncom:
Such bitterness. Little wonder you're still ugly, broke and single.
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by free2ryhme: 2:27pm
emma321:
There is no honour with a riff raff
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by addikt(m): 2:27pm
Still on a hot seat.....
Even though you might not have anything to do with them men death, I don't blame people who think about it twice, it's not easy , 3 men just in a short period of time....you should all know that shot happens though. ...
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by free2ryhme: 2:28pm
emma321:There is no honour in doing drugs
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by maklelemakukula(m): 2:28pm
hibiscus76:
smh
|Re: Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends by free2ryhme: 2:28pm
emma321:
