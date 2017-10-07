Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Cancels Felabration Performance In Honour Of His Late Friends (550 Views)

His friends, Tagbo Umeike, Dj Olu and Chime all passed away within days of each other in unclear circumstances and as a sign of respect to them, the singer has cancelled his performance at today’s Felabration.



He shared:



‘to all my fan expecting me at Felabration, I’m sorry I would not be performing anymore. I promise to make it up. I love you guys.Everyone stay prayed up’.

Davido Cancels Felabration Performance





It doesn't solve the problem on ground

Davido Pele ehn

*sigh*



Davido is actually one of the nicest A-list artists Nigeria has on offer. He's very approachable; no qualms whatsoever. Take heart bro.

to bad

So how do i get my refund?

Does that solve the problem on ground?

Davido's herbalist right now.. Good boy

Born in one day, gone in one day..



A lot can happen in "one day"..

doesn't answer the questions on ground

But shared gucci picture on Instagram



Queendoncom:

But you went guccing lubbish



Such bitterness. Little wonder you're still ugly, broke and single. Such bitterness. Little wonder you're still ugly, broke and single.

emma321:

There is no honour with a riff raff There is no honour with a riff raff

Still on a hot seat.....





Even though you might not have anything to do with them men death, I don't blame people who think about it twice, it's not easy , 3 men just in a short period of time....you should all know that shot happens though. ...

emma321:

There is no honour in doing drugs There is no honour in doing drugs

hibiscus76:

It doesn't solve the problem on ground

smh smh