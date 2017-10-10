₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by autojosh: 2:03pm
Here we go again as usual. Another vehicle has dropped into the massive drainage at Dopemu in Lagos and the sad thing is, no passenger in that commercial bus would have used the seat belt. No airbags to protect them as well.
LRU paramedics attended to the victims and the bus was towed away.
https://autojosh.com/commercial-bus-falls-gutter-dopemu-lagos-photos/
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 2:10pm
Sad news everyday
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by etzskillz(m): 2:50pm
God pls come to our rescue in Nigeria
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 4:13pm
Was d driver sleeping?
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by princealexndre(m): 4:13pm
Most of them will be high AF before driving...
2 Likes
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 4:13pm
how come? the driver don sleep?
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Biddypearl(f): 4:14pm
Lord have mercy!!!
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 4:14pm
Na everyday car de fall for Lagos?
3 Likes
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by donproject(m): 4:14pm
.
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Castleberry(f): 4:14pm
Terrible
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 4:14pm
This guy below is a criminal he scam people here claiming that he sell data...he uses bulk SMS to defraud his victims be warned
3 Likes
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Shehucom(m): 4:14pm
God have mercy. It's been God all this while, those buses are death traps and those drivers are angels of death..
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Kpoint99: 4:14pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:14pm
autojosh:
Danfo buses in lagos dont have seat belts talkless of airbag
enter at your own risk
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:15pm
CriticMaestro:
you dey find job as danfo driver or bus conductor
which one
3 Likes
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by DeLioncourt: 4:15pm
Lagos and tragedy are twins..
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by presido997(m): 4:15pm
God pls accept our prayer
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 4:15pm
free2ryhme:see ur big head
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by lordm: 4:15pm
some people will blame devil
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 4:15pm
Lol.
Just now I finished praising Nigeria for Last page.
May the bus conveying my enemies fall inside gutter
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by Ebimor96: 4:16pm
Buhari's ill luck is affecting Nigeria
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:16pm
Adaumunocha:
No, he was eating
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:17pm
DeLioncourt:
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:17pm
Dearlord:
U got me laughing
2 Likes
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by tubolancer(m): 4:17pm
He wasn't sleeping, those drivers like to experiment by that drainage. Passengers will be shouting, but they hardly care.
3 Likes
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by kenchizzy(m): 4:17pm
Nothing good have ever come out of this administration
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:17pm
CriticMaestro:
like your own
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:18pm
All dese drunk men that call themselves commercial drivers in lagos
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by danggy(m): 4:22pm
Believe me, the driver is trying to squeeze himself to pass through ....even when you tried to tell him there's gutter oooo...his reply will be ..oga abeg bend your side mirrow small....
|Re: Commercial Bus Falls Into Gutter At Dopemu, Lagos (Photos) by femo122: 4:23pm
