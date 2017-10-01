Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo (4316 Views)

33,000 Litres Fuel Tanker Falls Into Ogbese River Along Owo Road (PHOTOS) / Fuel Tanker Accident In Cross River. Residents Rush To Scoop Fuel / Motorcyclist Carrying Man With Gallons Of Fuel (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/residents-rush-gallons-fuel-tanker-fell-road-cross-river-photo.html Yesterday, a tanker conveying 40,000 litres of fuel fell off the road side in Adim community in Biase LGA, Cross River State. As soon as the tragic incident occurred, residents of the community came out en mass with their gallons, rubbers and funnels to scoop the product - not considering the safety of their lives.

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys... 7 Likes

And a stupid bike man is there... Dead rats 7 Likes

They never learn



Next headline now on FP will be "Many Burnt To Death As Tanker Catches Fire In Cross River" but God forbid I type 'RIP'.



ha ncha = afo anu 1 Like

... Bt dem don see free tin sha... Enjoy! Once d tin explode now.... Only ashes would be left... Bunch.of mumu dem... Bt dem don see free tin sha... Enjoy!

If the thing catch fire now they will be pointing accusing fingers or devil and their so called village witches/wizard...hungry morafuckerz

.



Am I suppose to care sef...when I don't have much fúck at my disposal to give...

What the actual fvck!

see dem, confused set of pple, na so devil go dey sleep, pple go wake am up, dey exchanged dia brains wt poverty see dem, confused set of pple, na so devil go dey sleep, pple go wake am up, dey exchanged dia brains wt poverty

This is definition of POVERTY...Just look at the calibre of people scooping fuel

There is hunger in the land

eezeribe:

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys... 4 Likes

This is pathetic

Abeg I fit smoke for thr

Check My Signature Via http://www.naijacover.com

eezeribe:

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys... That truck is probably carrying JET A-1 (from the color code) which is equally highly inflammable. The triangle is complete already; FUEL+ OXYGEN+ HEAT (from the motorcycle exhaust).

I congratulate them for escaping the terrible and ugly situation that would have happen to them, the community and the nation at large.



When such thing happens, please let us call the appropriate authority to come and clean the scene, what we will gain from the little product we scooped will not be amount to anything if there is fire outbreak.



My advice That truck is probably carrying JET A-1 (from the color code) which is equally highly inflammable. The triangle is complete already; FUEL+ OXYGEN+ HEAT (from the motorcycle exhaust).I congratulate them for escaping the terrible and ugly situation that would have happen to them, the community and the nation at large.When such thing happens, please let us call the appropriate authority to come and clean the scene, what we will gain from the little product we scooped will not be amount to anything if there is fire outbreak.My advice

nigerians no dey learn lesson??

Dt

first poster recognized his potopoto kinsmen

... Black monkeys??... Wishing for death??... Aww c'mon bro eezeribe:

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys... No nigga gat no chill... Black monkeys??... Wishing for death??... Aww c'mon bro 1 Like

Poor and insensitive people.

Truth is you won't find a single decent person there. Loo how they are all dressed.

eezeribe:

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys... People dey dis Nairaland ooO. People dey dis Nairaland ooO. 1 Like

eezeribe:

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys...

eezeribe:

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys... See what you wishing for

What kind of heart do you have?

You are part of the worlds problem See what you wishing forWhat kind of heart do you have?You are part of the worlds problem 1 Like

Playing with the devil, these ones will now die and people will be wasting precious tears

The heart of man is desperately wicked and deceitful. Who can know it.

Hmmmmm something is wrong with black man..



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank

I pity those boys with galons drenched in PMS. Just imagine a lit of single MATCH STICK

eezeribe:

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys... U are baboon, u no that? U are baboon, u no that?

eezeribe:

How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...

At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...

Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...

Black monkeys... Totally uncalled for karma is real you know Totally uncalled for karma is real you know

People never learn. Should I call this ignorance or desperation?