|Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by CastedDude: 2:49pm
Yesterday, a tanker conveying 40,000 litres of fuel fell off the road side in Adim community in Biase LGA, Cross River State. As soon as the tragic incident occurred, residents of the community came out en mass with their gallons, rubbers and funnels to scoop the product - not considering the safety of their lives.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by eezeribe(m): 2:51pm
How I wish the tanker just exploded and roasted everybody there alive...
At least they would have learnt the hard way for their next incarnations...
Since nothing happened,they should all go home and enjoy their free petrol while some can as well decide to sell...
Black monkeys...
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by dingbang(m): 2:51pm
And a stupid bike man is there... Dead rats
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by Nne5(f): 2:52pm
They never learn
Next headline now on FP will be "Many Burnt To Death As Tanker Catches Fire In Cross River" but God forbid I type 'RIP'.
ha ncha = afo anu
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by Tinnytony24(m): 3:29pm
Once d tin explode now.... Only ashes would be left... Bunch.of mumu dem ... Bt dem don see free tin sha... Enjoy!
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by timilehin007(m): 4:43pm
If the thing catch fire now they will be pointing accusing fingers or devil and their so called village witches/wizard...hungry morafuckerz
Am I suppose to care sef...when I don't have much fúck at my disposal to give...
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by FSFitzGerald: 4:44pm
What the actual fvck!
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by IAMSASHY(f): 4:44pm
see dem, confused set of pple, na so devil go dey sleep, pple go wake am up, dey exchanged dia brains wt poverty
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by nairavsdollars: 4:45pm
This is definition of POVERTY...Just look at the calibre of people scooping fuel
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by brunofarad(m): 4:45pm
There is hunger in the land
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by Eberex(m): 4:45pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by olamilian1: 4:45pm
This is pathetic
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by mcmurphy132(m): 4:45pm
Abeg I fit smoke for thr
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 4:45pm
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by esbjaygmailco(m): 4:45pm
eezeribe:That truck is probably carrying JET A-1 (from the color code) which is equally highly inflammable. The triangle is complete already; FUEL+ OXYGEN+ HEAT (from the motorcycle exhaust).
I congratulate them for escaping the terrible and ugly situation that would have happen to them, the community and the nation at large.
When such thing happens, please let us call the appropriate authority to come and clean the scene, what we will gain from the little product we scooped will not be amount to anything if there is fire outbreak.
My advice
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by talk2saintify(m): 4:46pm
nigerians no dey learn lesson??
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by hotspec(m): 4:46pm
Dt
first poster recognized his potopoto kinsmen
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by Tinnytony24(m): 4:46pm
No nigga gat no chill... Black monkeys??... Wishing for death??... Aww c'mon bro
eezeribe:
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by Ramanto(m): 4:46pm
Poor and insensitive people.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by mimyselfai(m): 4:46pm
Truth is you won't find a single decent person there. Loo how they are all dressed.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by LMAyedun(m): 4:47pm
eezeribe:People dey dis Nairaland ooO.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by cristianisraeli: 4:47pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by holysainbj(m): 4:47pm
eezeribe:See what you wishing for
What kind of heart do you have?
You are part of the worlds problem
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by Opistorincos(m): 4:47pm
Playing with the devil, these ones will now die and people will be wasting precious tears
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by kingreign: 4:47pm
The heart of man is desperately wicked and deceitful. Who can know it.
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by itiswellandwell: 4:47pm
Hmmmmm something is wrong with black man..
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by ProsperMVE(m): 4:47pm
I pity those boys with galons drenched in PMS. Just imagine a lit of single MATCH STICK
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by ganiyu26(m): 4:48pm
eezeribe:U are baboon, u no that?
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by aku626(m): 4:48pm
eezeribe:Totally uncalled for karma is real you know
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by Finstar: 4:48pm
People never learn. Should I call this ignorance or desperation?
|Re: Fuel Tanker Falls In Cross River, Residents Rush Out With Their Gallons. Photo by beyooooni1(m): 4:49pm
are we to call this one hustle or plain stupidity, for there mind them sharp b that o.. well sha , na poverty cause am
