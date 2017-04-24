₦airaland Forum

Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Blue3k(m): 3:52pm
The Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Nadav Goren has reassured a steady promotion of business and economic ties with Nigeria to improve people-to-people relations between both countries.

Goren, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, said the relationship between both countries was not religious, but economic and trade. “ Most may think the Israel-Nigeria relationship is based on tourism through the pilgrimage programmes but it is not that at all, in fact, Israel tries to work and maintain a relationship with Nigeria without looking at religion.

“Israel is focused on helping Nigeria attain economic development, so we have continued to train professionals and share our vast knowledge in key areas with Nigerians to attain this development.

“There are many Israelis in Nigeria, who manage and operate companies that focus on agriculture, water management and security which we feel are key for Nigeria’s development, especially as the Nigerian government has stressed on the agricultural sector.’’

Goren said Israel had been able to manage its scarce resources by carrying out researches that could be beneficial to Nigeria.

“Israel is a humble country with a population of about eight million people and we are known not to be blessed with natural resources, however, that has pushed us to research ways to recreate and manage the little resources we have. “Israelis are now known as people who create opportunities in adversity, so it will be right to say we have been blessed with knowledge and will continue to share this knowledge with Nigeria.

“A classic example of the knowledge development of Israel is in our water management technology.

“Israel is known to have two-thirds of its land as arid causing us to struggle with water which led to a struggle with vegetation and agriculture.

“We carried out studies on ways to solve the problem and manage water and we were successful with it bringing about the water management technology we are sharing with Nigeria now.

“We know there are some parts of Nigeria that are struggling with similar conditions and those regions will benefit from this technology,’’ he said.

The ambassador also said that the Israeli Government had made provisions to introduce Nigeria to their water management technology in order to help Nigeria manage agriculture and water scarcity.

“In September, we had a delegation of senior government officials from Nigeria attend the 2017 Water Technology and Environmental Control Exhibition & Conference (WATEC) in Israel.

“We needed the delegates to see first-hand how the technology came about and how it works so that it could be properly replicated in Nigeria.

“This water management technology goes hand in hand with our focus on the agricultural sector as water is fundamental for successful agriculture which is something we have also been successful with and are proud of.

“The Nigerian Government has stressed on its plan to develop the Nigerian agricultural sector so we are happy to support the government with the necessary knowledge and technology to attain that.

“These are measures we are taking to strengthen the relationship between our countries.’’ The Israeli Government is also taking steps to contribute to the improvement of the education, health and energy sectors in Nigeria.

The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria did not celebrate its 2017 national day as officials decided to donate the funds for the celebration to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Adamawa.

The embassy organised a football tournament for the children in the camps and awarded a one-year full scholarship to 225 children as part of efforts to support the children and expressed the hope to continue such humanitarian gestures.

Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/israel-pledges-improved-relationship-nigeria/

1 Like

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 3:54pm
Chukwu Abuko Balotelli with his first son Nnamdi Kanu be looking at the Real Jews right now like.. grin grin grin

46 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Blue3k(m): 3:55pm
This is good news. Nigeria does need to do better with water management. Their tech would be very useful north but states need to do their part by regulating water use better.

This is going to be excellent troll thread. Nobody's going to read or comment on story. The urge to mock IPOB will be too strong.

5 Likes

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 3:59pm
Truckpusher, make sure to leave a comment before exiting o. No be say you go just dey enter this zanga dey peep and then waka comot everytime. sad

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by sarrki(m): 4:01pm
Nnamdi and ipobs are in pains right now

Especially fake ipob jews

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Omofunaab2: 4:01pm
Israel what about the Fighter jets and chemical weapons you promised our Supreme leader Lamidi Cownu ?


We need them to finish the zoo..

Shuku Orike Eponmalu don't forget your promise also grin grin



47 Likes 13 Shares

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Desyner: 4:03pm
Buhari ?

1 Like

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 4:05pm
Omofunaab2:
Okay
Waiting for you to detonate this nuclear bomb after editing so I can have a good laugh! grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Truckpusher(m): 4:09pm
omenka:
Truckpusher, make sure to leave a comment before exiting o. No be say you go just dey enter this zanga dey peep and then waka comot everytime. sad
If you know how tired I have become of this country ,you won't mind me anymore .

I'm tired of Nigeria and I just want to leave and forget about Nigeria like it never existed in my entire life.


Nigeria is a mistake that can't be corrected at all.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Truckpusher(m): 4:10pm
omenka:
Chukwu Abuko Balotelli with his first son Nnamdi Kanu right now.. grin grin grin
grin grin grin

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by beamtopola: 4:10pm
OK, people to people relationship excluding the government and the Muslims.
Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by totit: 4:12pm
omenka:
Chukwu Abuko Balotelli with his first son Nnamdi Kanu right now.. grin grin grin


This will surely break the heart of those brownwatery republic, potor..boy shocked


grin

O Jews why, o why grin

Abeg, I can not fit laugh this sunny afternoon lipsrsealed

20 Likes

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 4:14pm
Truckpusher:
If you know how tired I have become of this country ,you won't mind me anymore .

I'm tired of Nigeria and I just want to leave and forget about Nigeria like it never existed in my entire life.


Nigeria is a mistake that can't be corrected at all.
Come on dude. This storm too will pass. Be positive no matter how difficult that may be at the moment. wink

We know a TOTAL SYSTEMIC OVERHAUL is overdue. I see that coming to pass in the not so distant future. Trust me on this.

In the mean time, let's play ball! cheesy

7 Likes

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by kabrud: 4:14pm
Omofunaab2:
Israel what about the Fighter jets and chemical weapons you promised our Supreme leader Lamidi Cownu ?


We need them to finish the zoo..

Shuku Orike Eponmalu don't forget your promise too grin grin




You no well grin grin grin

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by totit: 4:17pm
Oya now, brown water republic boiz come and show ya smile nah grin

18 Likes

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by neoOduduwa: 4:18pm
Lol. But they said Israelis are in support Biafra and Netayanhu was going to provide weapons to fight the zoo

The sooner they realise Biafra is a dead-on-arrival agenda the better

Since everyone has rejected them, it's time to go back to their shrines and call on Chukwu Okike Kerewawa

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 4:18pm
Omofunaab2:
Israel what about the Fighter jets and chemical weapons you promised our Supreme leader Lamidi Cownu ?


We need them to finish the zoo..

Shuku Orike Eponmalu don't forget your promise too grin grin



BooM! I said it! I knew you couldn't just pass up such an opportunity! grin grin grin

15 Likes

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 4:20pm
Aba fabricated Jewish warriors be looking into the thread like.. grin

36 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by MrIrohKenedy: 4:23pm
omenka:
Aba fabricated Jewish warriors be looking into the thread like.. grin

old men behaving like toddlers

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by MrIrohKenedy: 4:24pm
omenka:
BooM! I said it! I knew you couldn't just pass up such an opportunity! grin grin grin

such a sad thing

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by MrIrohKenedy: 4:25pm
omenka:
Come on dude. This storm too will pass. Be positive no matter how difficult that may be at the moment. wink

We know a TOTAL SYSTEMIC OVERHAUL is overdue. I see that coming to pass in the not so distant future. Trust me on this.

In the mean time, let's play ball! cheesy

Unity begging as usual

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by MrIrohKenedy: 4:25pm
omenka:
Waiting for you to detonate this nuclear bomb after editing so I can have a good laugh! grin

Nonsense trash

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by 2chainzz(m): 4:27pm
Lol
Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Omofunaab2: 4:28pm
omenka:
BooM! I said it! I knew you couldn't just pass up such an opportunity! grin grin grin


Egbon, Israel fall our hand oooo grin grin after dem don recognize us finish only for them to support the zoo headed by Jubrin . grin God punish Jubrin


http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/24/ipob-celebrates-israel-recognizes-biafra%E2%80%8E/


http://www.nairaland.com/2676373/israeli-prime-minister-netanyahu-calls#39145728



. ..

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Truckpusher(m): 4:30pm
omenka:
Come on dude. This storm too will pass. Be positive no matter how difficult that may be at the moment. wink

We know a TOTAL SYSTEMIC OVERHAUL is overdue. I see that coming to pass in the not so distant future. Trust me on this.

In the mean time, let's play ball! cheesy
Where will this messiah come from? All regions of this country are willing tools in the hands of their political elites and the level of poverty and hunger in this land isn't helping matters.

Just look at us , what have we really achieved as a people ? what does the future hold for our children ?

Where exactly are we headed ? Even if you stand on the part of a minute percentage that can afford decent living ,you're safety becomes an issue. From my village to your village we have men and women wielding guns and the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot control them anymore ,not even with the threat of military action and you think Nigeria isn't going down the drain? We need to change the system else the system will purge itself automatically like every civilization before it that tread the same part.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by kabrud: 4:31pm
omenka:
Aba fabricated Jewish warriors be looking into the thread like.. grin

So with all the love and care we have for you, this is how you want to pay us back
Shuku okuko alamumu will judge u. cheesy

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by shukuokukobambi: 4:31pm
omenka:
Chukwu Abuko Balotelli with his first son Nnamdi Kanu be looking at the Real Jews right now like.. grin grin grin

wait let my alobam lick some urine first cheesy

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by shukuokukobambi: 4:35pm
Truckpusher:
Where will this messiah come from? All regions of this country are willing tools in the hands of their political elites and the level of poverty and hunger in this land isn't helping matters.

Just look at us , what have we really achieved as a people ? what does the future hold for our children ?

Where exactly are we headed ? Even if you stand on the part of a minute percentage that can afford decent living ,you're safety becomes an issue. From my village to your village we have men and women wielding guns and the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot control them anymore ,not even with the threat of military action and you think Nigeria isn't going down the drain? We need to change the system else the system will purge itself automatically like every civilization before it that tread the same part.

Hmmm....deep words here. The bold is a truism that has held up through history but the 21st century is defying a lot of what we knew as norms. There won't be a purge when it happens. It'll be an obliteration

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Truckpusher(m): 4:36pm
omenka:
Aba fabricated Jewish warriors be looking into the thread like.. grin
grin grin grin My belle o !!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Unik3030: 4:36pm
neoOduduwa:
Lol. But they said Israelis are in support Biafra and Netayanhu was going to provide weapons to fight the zoo

The sooner they realise Biafra is a dead-on-arrival the better

Since everyone has rejected them, it's time to go back to their shrines and call on Chukwu Okike Kerewawa
guy u wickedness is epic n legendary. which one b chukwu okike kerewawa?i can't stop laughing

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by victorvezx(m): 4:37pm
Nnamdi Kanu and Ipob youths right now

15 Likes

