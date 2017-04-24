Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria (4655 Views)

The Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Nadav Goren has reassured a steady promotion of business and economic ties with Nigeria to improve people-to-people relations between both countries.



Goren, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, said the relationship between both countries was not religious, but economic and trade. “ Most may think the Israel-Nigeria relationship is based on tourism through the pilgrimage programmes but it is not that at all, in fact, Israel tries to work and maintain a relationship with Nigeria without looking at religion.



“Israel is focused on helping Nigeria attain economic development, so we have continued to train professionals and share our vast knowledge in key areas with Nigerians to attain this development.



“There are many Israelis in Nigeria, who manage and operate companies that focus on agriculture, water management and security which we feel are key for Nigeria’s development, especially as the Nigerian government has stressed on the agricultural sector.’’



Goren said Israel had been able to manage its scarce resources by carrying out researches that could be beneficial to Nigeria.



“Israel is a humble country with a population of about eight million people and we are known not to be blessed with natural resources, however, that has pushed us to research ways to recreate and manage the little resources we have. “Israelis are now known as people who create opportunities in adversity, so it will be right to say we have been blessed with knowledge and will continue to share this knowledge with Nigeria.



“A classic example of the knowledge development of Israel is in our water management technology.



“Israel is known to have two-thirds of its land as arid causing us to struggle with water which led to a struggle with vegetation and agriculture.



“We carried out studies on ways to solve the problem and manage water and we were successful with it bringing about the water management technology we are sharing with Nigeria now.



“We know there are some parts of Nigeria that are struggling with similar conditions and those regions will benefit from this technology,’’ he said.



The ambassador also said that the Israeli Government had made provisions to introduce Nigeria to their water management technology in order to help Nigeria manage agriculture and water scarcity.



“In September, we had a delegation of senior government officials from Nigeria attend the 2017 Water Technology and Environmental Control Exhibition & Conference (WATEC) in Israel.



“We needed the delegates to see first-hand how the technology came about and how it works so that it could be properly replicated in Nigeria.



“This water management technology goes hand in hand with our focus on the agricultural sector as water is fundamental for successful agriculture which is something we have also been successful with and are proud of.



“The Nigerian Government has stressed on its plan to develop the Nigerian agricultural sector so we are happy to support the government with the necessary knowledge and technology to attain that.



“These are measures we are taking to strengthen the relationship between our countries.’’ The Israeli Government is also taking steps to contribute to the improvement of the education, health and energy sectors in Nigeria.



The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria did not celebrate its 2017 national day as officials decided to donate the funds for the celebration to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Adamawa.



The embassy organised a football tournament for the children in the camps and awarded a one-year full scholarship to 225 children as part of efforts to support the children and expressed the hope to continue such humanitarian gestures.

This is good news. Nigeria does need to do better with water management. Their tech would be very useful north but states need to do their part by regulating water use better.



Truckpusher, make sure to leave a comment before exiting o. No be say you go just dey enter this zanga dey peep and then waka comot everytime. If you know how tired I have become of this country ,you won't mind me anymore .



I'm tired of Nigeria and I just want to leave and forget about Nigeria like it never existed in my entire life.





Nigeria is a mistake that can't be corrected at all. If you know how tired I have become of this country ,you won't mind me anymore .I'm tired of Nigeria and I just want to leave and forget about Nigeria like it never existed in my entire life.Nigeria is a mistake that can't be corrected at all. 2 Likes 1 Share

If you know how tired I have become of this country ,you won't mind me anymore .



I'm tired of Nigeria and I just want to leave and forget about Nigeria like it never existed in my entire life.





Nigeria is a mistake that can't be corrected at all. Come on dude. This storm too will pass. Be positive no matter how difficult that may be at the moment.



We know a TOTAL SYSTEMIC OVERHAUL is overdue. I see that coming to pass in the not so distant future. Trust me on this.



In the mean time, let's play ball! Come on dude. This storm too will pass. Be positive no matter how difficult that may be at the moment.We know a TOTAL SYSTEMIC OVERHAUL is overdue. I see that coming to pass in the not so distant future. Trust me on this.In the mean time, let's play ball! 7 Likes

Come on dude. This storm too will pass. Be positive no matter how difficult that may be at the moment.



We know a TOTAL SYSTEMIC OVERHAUL is overdue. I see that coming to pass in the not so distant future. Trust me on this.



In the mean time, let's play ball! Where will this messiah come from? All regions of this country are willing tools in the hands of their political elites and the level of poverty and hunger in this land isn't helping matters.



Just look at us , what have we really achieved as a people ? what does the future hold for our children ?



Where exactly are we headed ? Even if you stand on the part of a minute percentage that can afford decent living ,you're safety becomes an issue. From my village to your village we have men and women wielding guns and the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot control them anymore ,not even with the threat of military action and you think Nigeria isn't going down the drain? We need to change the system else the system will purge itself automatically like every civilization before it that tread the same part. Where will this messiah come from? All regions of this country are willing tools in the hands of their political elites and the level of poverty and hunger in this land isn't helping matters.Just look at us , what have we really achieved as a people ? what does the future hold for our children ?Where exactly are we headed ? Even if you stand on the part of a minute percentage that can afford decent living ,you're safety becomes an issue. From my village to your village we have men and women wielding guns and the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot control them anymore ,not even with the threat of military action and you think Nigeria isn't going down the drain? We need to change the system else the system will purge itself automatically like every civilization before it that tread the same part. 4 Likes 1 Share

Where will this messiah come from? All regions of this country are willing tools in the hands of their political elites and the level of poverty and hunger in this land isn't helping matters.



Just look at us , what have we really achieved as a people ? what does the future hold for our children ?



Where exactly are we headed ? Even if you stand on the part of a minute percentage that can afford decent living ,you're safety becomes an issue. From my village to your village we have men and women wielding guns and the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot control them anymore ,not even with the threat of military action and you think Nigeria isn't going down the drain? We need to change the system else the system will purge itself automatically like every civilization before it that tread the same part.

Hmmm....deep words here. The bold is a truism that has held up through history but the 21st century is defying a lot of what we knew as norms. There won't be a purge when it happens. It'll be an obliteration Hmmm....deep words here. The bold is a truism that has held up through history but the 21st century is defying a lot of what we knew as norms. There won't be a purge when it happens. It'll be an obliteration 1 Like 1 Share

