|Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Blue3k(m): 3:52pm
The Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Nadav Goren has reassured a steady promotion of business and economic ties with Nigeria to improve people-to-people relations between both countries.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/israel-pledges-improved-relationship-nigeria/
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 3:54pm
Chukwu Abuko Balotelli with his first son Nnamdi Kanu be looking at the Real Jews right now like..
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Blue3k(m): 3:55pm
This is good news. Nigeria does need to do better with water management. Their tech would be very useful north but states need to do their part by regulating water use better.
This is going to be excellent troll thread. Nobody's going to read or comment on story. The urge to mock IPOB will be too strong.
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 3:59pm
Truckpusher, make sure to leave a comment before exiting o. No be say you go just dey enter this zanga dey peep and then waka comot everytime.
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by sarrki(m): 4:01pm
Nnamdi and ipobs are in pains right now
Especially fake ipob jews
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Omofunaab2: 4:01pm
Israel what about the Fighter jets and chemical weapons you promised our Supreme leader Lamidi Cownu ?
We need them to finish the zoo..
Shuku Orike Eponmalu don't forget your promise also
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Desyner: 4:03pm
Buhari ?
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 4:05pm
Omofunaab2:Waiting for you to detonate this nuclear bomb after editing so I can have a good laugh!
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Truckpusher(m): 4:09pm
omenka:If you know how tired I have become of this country ,you won't mind me anymore .
I'm tired of Nigeria and I just want to leave and forget about Nigeria like it never existed in my entire life.
Nigeria is a mistake that can't be corrected at all.
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Truckpusher(m): 4:10pm
omenka:
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by beamtopola: 4:10pm
OK, people to people relationship excluding the government and the Muslims.
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by totit: 4:12pm
omenka:
This will surely break the heart of those brownwatery republic, potor..boy
O Jews why, o why
Abeg, I can not fit laugh this sunny afternoon
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 4:14pm
Truckpusher:Come on dude. This storm too will pass. Be positive no matter how difficult that may be at the moment.
We know a TOTAL SYSTEMIC OVERHAUL is overdue. I see that coming to pass in the not so distant future. Trust me on this.
In the mean time, let's play ball!
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by kabrud: 4:14pm
Omofunaab2:
You no well
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by totit: 4:17pm
Oya now, brown water republic boiz come and show ya smile nah
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by neoOduduwa: 4:18pm
Lol. But they said Israelis are in support Biafra and Netayanhu was going to provide weapons to fight the zoo
The sooner they realise Biafra is a dead-on-arrival agenda the better
Since everyone has rejected them, it's time to go back to their shrines and call on Chukwu Okike Kerewawa
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 4:18pm
Omofunaab2:BooM! I said it! I knew you couldn't just pass up such an opportunity!
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by omenka(m): 4:20pm
Aba fabricated Jewish warriors be looking into the thread like..
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by MrIrohKenedy: 4:23pm
omenka:
old men behaving like toddlers
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by MrIrohKenedy: 4:24pm
omenka:
such a sad thing
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by MrIrohKenedy: 4:25pm
omenka:
Unity begging as usual
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by MrIrohKenedy: 4:25pm
omenka:
Nonsense trash
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by 2chainzz(m): 4:27pm
Lol
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Omofunaab2: 4:28pm
omenka:
Egbon, Israel fall our hand oooo after dem don recognize us finish only for them to support the zoo headed by Jubrin . God punish Jubrin
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/24/ipob-celebrates-israel-recognizes-biafra%E2%80%8E/
http://www.nairaland.com/2676373/israeli-prime-minister-netanyahu-calls#39145728
. ..
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Truckpusher(m): 4:30pm
omenka:Where will this messiah come from? All regions of this country are willing tools in the hands of their political elites and the level of poverty and hunger in this land isn't helping matters.
Just look at us , what have we really achieved as a people ? what does the future hold for our children ?
Where exactly are we headed ? Even if you stand on the part of a minute percentage that can afford decent living ,you're safety becomes an issue. From my village to your village we have men and women wielding guns and the Federal Republic of Nigeria cannot control them anymore ,not even with the threat of military action and you think Nigeria isn't going down the drain? We need to change the system else the system will purge itself automatically like every civilization before it that tread the same part.
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by kabrud: 4:31pm
omenka:
So with all the love and care we have for you, this is how you want to pay us back
Shuku okuko alamumu will judge u.
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by shukuokukobambi: 4:31pm
omenka:
wait let my alobam lick some urine first
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by shukuokukobambi: 4:35pm
Truckpusher:
Hmmm....deep words here. The bold is a truism that has held up through history but the 21st century is defying a lot of what we knew as norms. There won't be a purge when it happens. It'll be an obliteration
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Truckpusher(m): 4:36pm
omenka:My belle o !!
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by Unik3030: 4:36pm
neoOduduwa:guy u wickedness is epic n legendary. which one b chukwu okike kerewawa?i can't stop laughing
|Re: Israel Pledges Improved Relationship With Nigeria by victorvezx(m): 4:37pm
Nnamdi Kanu and Ipob youths right now
