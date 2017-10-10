Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed (9887 Views)

A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr Junaid Mohammed, has alleged that Igbos are using the agitation for Biafra to blackmail the North into ceding the 2019 presidency to them.



Mohammed insisted that such move will only prevent the South East from producing Nigeria’s president because, “democracy is a game of numbers,” adding that nobody can tell “people to vote for you because you are being irresponsible.”





Speaking with The Sun, Mohammed maintained that Igbos caused the Civil war that claimed the lives of over one million people.



Mohammed wondered why the same people who caused the Civil war will now turn around to demand for Presidency.



He said, “The Igbo are clamouring for an additional state, one of the reasons they are now talking about Biafra, even though the real reason is that they want to blackmail the North, to concede presidency to them.



“By this means, they will never get any hope for presidency because democracy is a game of numbers. You cannot tell people to vote for you because you are being irresponsible.





“You caused the civil war that claimed over one million people, you will now come back and demand as a right that you must have a president. Is it democracy they are talking about or secession?”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/10/igbo-man-can-never-nigerias-president-junaid-mohammed/



This is the Number one hate speech and the problem of Nigeria, if Indeed Democracy is a game of Number then how come Taxation is not a game of Number.



The same people who claim they have the voting Numbers do not contribute anything meaningful to the economy.



if by 2023 there is no power shift to the East Nnamdi Kanu will be a child's play



Only in this kind of country do we have people voicing out hate policies and they go scot but when someone Like Nnamdi kanu replies them we start hearing terrorism accusation from foools .

You see my problem with this kind of people, Igbos fought the civil war, their region was destroyed but look at the region now, without being the president the Igbo region is way ahead of the North in terms of development even in education, the North that have ruled more than the South is still backwards so who president epp? Only the northern elite!! Smh

Oga Junaid or Jummat your logic is not only skewed but flawed,though being a Northerner i do not expect much from you ,having lived in the north .

you must communicate with others to get something in nigeria.......if igbos realy want their own to become president,they must learn to respect others....

Junaid Mohammed be feeling like;

Al Jazeera – Following the demand for Biafra by the South-East, PresidentMuhammadu Buhari on his return from the U.K after his medical vacation stated categorically that the country’s unity under his watch is not negotiable.



But many people in the Southeast and some part of the South-South who think otherwise are demanding for a referendum to determine if Nigeria is negotiable or not.



On the 7th of October, a Facebook page known as Al Jazeera Africa (which has confirmed to be linked to real Al Jazeera website) took to their official facebook handle to encourage Nigerians who believe there should be a referendum for separatist groups such as Biafra to comment with the hashtag Biafra Referendum (#BiafraReferendum).



“The Nigerian government led by former military dictator General Muhammadu Buhari has categorically stated that the country’s unity under its watch is not negotiable, whereas fellow citizens in the Southeast and some part of the South-South think otherwise.



“If you’re a Nigerian, and you believe there should be referendum for the separatists, comment #BiafraReferendum, share this post on your wall with same hashtag.



Al Jazeera Africa however, cleared the impression it is trying to conduct a referendum, saying it lacks powers to conduct a referendum, but that the poll was a genuine exercise to get the opinion of those who support the call for a referendum.



“Addressing the misconception on purported referendum been conducted by Al Jazeera Africa



“On October 7th, Al Jazeera Africa agreed to thousands of requests sent to its inbox to get the opinion of Nigerians on the call for a referendum by the country’s separatists.



“To this effect, Al Jazeera Africa urged those who support the legitimate call for a referendum in Nigeria to comment and publicise the #BiafraReferendum [Hashtag]



“NOTE: It is no way a referendum poll given the fact that such cannot be conducted just on the social media and even if so, Al Jazeera Africa lacks such powers, but a genuine exercise to get the opinion of those who support the call for a referendum by the ‘missing’ pro-secession leader, Nnamdi Kanu and if necessary the attention of the right body for such exercise in the West African nation.”



tsdarkside:

you must communicate with others to get something in nigeria.......if igbos realy want their own to become president,they must learn to respect others....

who are igbos not respecting, did Buhari respect everyone before he became the president, was Obasanjo , Yaradua, Jonathan respecters before they became presidents who are igbos not respecting, did Buhari respect everyone before he became the president, was Obasanjo , Yaradua, Jonathan respecters before they became presidents

We know that an igbo man cannot be made president of this country ..

That's why we are saying that there is no place for an igbo man in Nigeria...

The best thing to do here is to divide the enclave...



You can't use your army to intimidate others into being Nigerians but deep down you still despise them and refuse to carry everyone along...

No nation prospers like that

kettykin:





who are igbos not respecting, did Buhari respect everyone before he became the president, was Obasanjo , Yaradua, Jonathan respecters before they became presidents

ohhhh ofcourse...our bad...you respect us sooooo much thats why you called us a zoo.... ohhhh ofcourse...our bad...you respect us sooooo much thats why you called us a zoo....

zombieHUNTER:

Well......

We know that an igbo man cannot be made president of this country ..

That's why we are saying that there is no place for an igbo man in Nigeria...

The best thing to do here is to divide the enclave...



You can't use your army to intimidate others into being Nigerians but deep down you still despise them and refuse to carry everyone along...

No nation prospers like that

we are saying,pack una things and return back to una area in the yeast...if thats is still not enough,you can still pack further and migrate to western nations...and if even that is not enough,then you must go to war...anything else is not possible...

Nobody can do it alone.

There is streinght in unity.

Ofu osisi adighi eme ofia says the Igbo's.



Meaning a tree cannot make a forest.



The topmost position is for those who knows how to colaborate.

The North that have been ruling Nigeria for up 35years and counting, how far have the North developed? What is the point of being president yet your region is the most backwards??

kettykin:





so u believe gra gra will make u to produce president right? all those people u mentioned above respect other tribes n they mingle with other tribe to get what they want politics is all about forming alliance and winning people to your side . u can call me a bastard or any unprintable names n still expect me to b your friend. Nnamdi kanu has done more harm than good that igbos are now seen as born haters. so u believe gra gra will make u to produce president right? all those people u mentioned above respect other tribes n they mingle with other tribe to get what they want politics is all about forming alliance and winning people to your side . u can call me a bastard or any unprintable names n still expect me to b your friend. Nnamdi kanu has done more harm than good that igbos are now seen as born haters.

If you are waiting for Igbo's to beg you to be president then you will wait another 10,000 years,Igbo's are democratic in nature ,t is not by force to answer Nigeria ,simply leave them to go.



If being the president of Nigeria is an achievement there won't be a large number of almajiri in the north involving in suicide bombings.

the north have ruled Nigeria for many years with nothing to show for.



Blaming only the Igbo's for the war is not reasonable, all the military men who fought that war ,obasanjo Gowon,buhari,danjuma etc should also be blamed for going into war and breaching the aburi accord.

Then, let them go nah, na by force to stay in the same country with una?

I don't understand this people. Is it that they were deprived of breast milk while growing up or they just choose to suck that of cattle's ?

tsdarkside:





we are saying,pack una things and return back to una area in the yeast...if thats is still not enough,you can still pack further and migrate to western nations...and if even that is not enough,then you must go to war...anything else is not possible...

No wonder u are still wallowing in poverty, you have never applied common sence in your miserable life.. Ezi No wonder u are still wallowing in poverty, you have never applied common sence in your miserable life.. Ezi

We have only paused the seperation.



to play again later.



Mr Junaid dead or alive. we will wake you when it happens

Please fellow Igbos, don't waste your time and energy on idiots likethe quota system doctor called junaid, and his nairaland zombies. Just continue to be the excellent students and scholars and doctors and engineers and business men that God has made you to be. Trust me they will beg you for bread. I have lived in the north all my life and I can tell you that they have absolutely nothing. They have the lowest IQ, the lowest drive, the lowest initiative... Name it. Human resource always trumps all else. Nobody can cover the sun. It will only take time, Igbos will reach their destiny. My two cents.

Cow brain... I believe NORTH is now a paradise. Nonsense

magoo10:

If you are waiting for Igbo's to beg you to be president then you will wait another 10,000 years,Igbo's are democratic in nature ,t is not by force to answer Nigeria ,simply leave them to go.



If being the president of Nigeria is an achievement there won't be a large number of almajiri in the north involving in suicide bombings.

the north have ruled Nigeria for many years with nothing to show for.



why will he wait?...Onaheze ndigbo has been begging for it for years why will he wait?...Onaheze ndigbo has been begging for it for years

Okay

If Nigeria remains a single united entity, the emergence of an igbo president in the long run is inevitable

All these politicians should go and sit down just imagine the arrogant manner the man is talking.

It is a well known fact that our politicians are only after their personal interest so the president coming from your state does not mean automatic development, katsina has produce two civilian president and the state is not better than any other average Nigeria state.

Old man that should be thinking of how to empower the teeming unemployed youths in his locality is busy spewing trash.

kettykin:

This is the Number one hate speech and the problem of Nigeria, if Indeed Democracy is a game of Number then how come Taxation is not a game of Number.



The same people who claim they have the voting Numbers do not contribute anything meaningful to the economy.



if by 2023 there is no power shift to the East Nnamdi Kanu will be a child's play



Only in this kind of country do we have people voicing out hate policies and they go scot but when someone Like Nnamdi kanu replies them we start hearing terrorism accusation from foools .

Gbam!!!

kettykin:

This is the Number one hate speech and the problem of Nigeria, if Indeed Democracy is a game of Number then how come Taxation is not a game of Number.



The same people who claim they have the voting Numbers do not contribute anything meaningful to the economy.



if by 2023 there is no power shift to the East Nnamdi Kanu will be a child's play



Only in this kind of country do we have people voicing out hate policies and they go scot but when someone Like Nnamdi kanu replies them we start hearing terrorism accusation from foools .



Best of luck murdering Nigerians because no presidency for you. No amount of threat will force any sane man to giving away his vote. Best of luck murdering Nigerians because no presidency for you. No amount of threat will force any sane man to giving away his vote.

Anɗ he has a Phɗ...yet, he is bereft of aɓility to reason!

If we are all really interested in the unity of this country, people like this shouldn't get away with this kind of divisive speech.





Anyway.....



For reliable paternity DNA test, please click on my username and check my signature for our contact numbers and office addresses. 1 Like