|"Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by NaijaEfcc: 3:56pm
A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr Junaid Mohammed, has alleged that Igbos are using the agitation for Biafra to blackmail the North into ceding the 2019 presidency to them.
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by kettykin: 4:01pm
This is the Number one hate speech and the problem of Nigeria, if Indeed Democracy is a game of Number then how come Taxation is not a game of Number.
The same people who claim they have the voting Numbers do not contribute anything meaningful to the economy.
if by 2023 there is no power shift to the East Nnamdi Kanu will be a child's play
Only in this kind of country do we have people voicing out hate policies and they go scot but when someone Like Nnamdi kanu replies them we start hearing terrorism accusation from foools .
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by NaijaEfcc: 4:02pm
You see my problem with this kind of people, Igbos fought the civil war, their region was destroyed but look at the region now, without being the president the Igbo region is way ahead of the North in terms of development even in education, the North that have ruled more than the South is still backwards so who president epp? Only the northern elite!! Smh
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by niceprof: 4:02pm
Oga Junaid or Jummat your logic is not only skewed but flawed,though being a Northerner i do not expect much from you ,having lived in the north .
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by tsdarkside(m): 4:09pm
you must communicate with others to get something in nigeria.......if igbos realy want their own to become president,they must learn to respect others....
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by Ebimor96: 4:11pm
Junaid Mohammed be feeling like;
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by Ebimor96: 4:11pm
Vedaxcool omenka passing shot Idris musty
Sir03:
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by kettykin: 4:12pm
tsdarkside:
who are igbos not respecting, did Buhari respect everyone before he became the president, was Obasanjo , Yaradua, Jonathan respecters before they became presidents
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by Ebimor96: 4:12pm
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by Ebimor96: 4:13pm
H
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by zombieHUNTER: 4:21pm
Well......
We know that an igbo man cannot be made president of this country ..
That's why we are saying that there is no place for an igbo man in Nigeria...
The best thing to do here is to divide the enclave...
You can't use your army to intimidate others into being Nigerians but deep down you still despise them and refuse to carry everyone along...
No nation prospers like that
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by tsdarkside(m): 4:24pm
kettykin:
ohhhh ofcourse...our bad...you respect us sooooo much thats why you called us a zoo....
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by tsdarkside(m): 4:26pm
zombieHUNTER:
we are saying,pack una things and return back to una area in the yeast...if thats is still not enough,you can still pack further and migrate to western nations...and if even that is not enough,then you must go to war...anything else is not possible...
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by hisgrace090: 4:27pm
Nobody can do it alone.
There is streinght in unity.
Ofu osisi adighi eme ofia says the Igbo's.
Meaning a tree cannot make a forest.
The topmost position is for those who knows how to colaborate.
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by NaijaEfcc: 4:27pm
The North that have been ruling Nigeria for up 35years and counting, how far have the North developed? What is the point of being president yet your region is the most backwards??
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by Unik3030: 4:29pm
kettykin:so u believe gra gra will make u to produce president right? all those people u mentioned above respect other tribes n they mingle with other tribe to get what they want politics is all about forming alliance and winning people to your side . u can call me a bastard or any unprintable names n still expect me to b your friend. Nnamdi kanu has done more harm than good that igbos are now seen as born haters.
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by magoo10: 4:31pm
If you are waiting for Igbo's to beg you to be president then you will wait another 10,000 years,Igbo's are democratic in nature ,t is not by force to answer Nigeria ,simply leave them to go.
If being the president of Nigeria is an achievement there won't be a large number of almajiri in the north involving in suicide bombings.
the north have ruled Nigeria for many years with nothing to show for.
Blaming only the Igbo's for the war is not reasonable, all the military men who fought that war ,obasanjo Gowon,buhari,danjuma etc should also be blamed for going into war and breaching the aburi accord.
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by ebukahandsome(m): 4:43pm
Then, let them go nah, na by force to stay in the same country with una?
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by IwantToShashe(m): 4:44pm
I don't understand this people. Is it that they were deprived of breast milk while growing up or they just choose to suck that of cattle's ?
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by ebukahandsome(m): 4:46pm
tsdarkside:
No wonder u are still wallowing in poverty, you have never applied common sence in your miserable life.. Ezi
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by Built2last: 4:52pm
We have only paused the seperation.
to play again later.
Mr Junaid dead or alive. we will wake you when it happens
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by newbornmacho(m): 4:54pm
Please fellow Igbos, don't waste your time and energy on idiots likethe quota system doctor called junaid, and his nairaland zombies. Just continue to be the excellent students and scholars and doctors and engineers and business men that God has made you to be. Trust me they will beg you for bread. I have lived in the north all my life and I can tell you that they have absolutely nothing. They have the lowest IQ, the lowest drive, the lowest initiative... Name it. Human resource always trumps all else. Nobody can cover the sun. It will only take time, Igbos will reach their destiny. My two cents.
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by BrutalJab: 4:54pm
Cow brain... I believe NORTH is now a paradise. Nonsense
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by Basic123: 4:58pm
magoo10:why will he wait?...Onaheze ndigbo has been begging for it for years
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by MasterofNL: 4:59pm
Okay
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by GoroTango: 5:00pm
If Nigeria remains a single united entity, the emergence of an igbo president in the long run is inevitable
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by harmless011: 5:07pm
All these politicians should go and sit down just imagine the arrogant manner the man is talking.
It is a well known fact that our politicians are only after their personal interest so the president coming from your state does not mean automatic development, katsina has produce two civilian president and the state is not better than any other average Nigeria state.
Old man that should be thinking of how to empower the teeming unemployed youths in his locality is busy spewing trash.
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by MasterofNL: 5:08pm
kettykin:
Gbam!!!
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by vedaxcool(m): 5:14pm
kettykin:
Best of luck murdering Nigerians because no presidency for you. No amount of threat will force any sane man to giving away his vote.
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by LordIsaac(m): 5:23pm
Anɗ he has a Phɗ...yet, he is bereft of aɓility to reason!
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by ProDNA: 5:27pm
If we are all really interested in the unity of this country, people like this shouldn't get away with this kind of divisive speech.
Anyway.....
For reliable paternity DNA test, please click on my username and check my signature for our contact numbers and office addresses.
|Re: "Why Igbo Man Can Never Be Nigeria’s President" – Junaid Mohammed by gidgiddy: 5:38pm
Igbos dont care about the presidency of Nigeria
