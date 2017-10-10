₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by nwakibie3(m): 4:00pm
Following Super Eagles qualifications for 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Senate on Tuesday, praised the team for being the first to qualify in African continent.
Raising through order 42 of Senate rules, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Obinna Ogba explained that Eagles were exceptional in defeating Zambia, saying that, they deserved further encouragement from the federal government.
Senator Samuel Anyanwu representing Imo East Senatorial district observed that Nigeria sports had history of under-funding of her players. He suggested that loots recovered by the federal government should be channeled into funding of Super Eagles.
“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, Nigeria has always been qualifying, but paucity of funds has always been an issue despite wonderful performances like these”,. he said.
“I want to suggest that stolen funds recoverd by the federal government scattered here and there should be used to fund the Super Eagles”, Anyanwu suggested.
Meanwhile, Senate President, after taking the leave of Chambers, maintained that Nigeria Sports ministry should release funds on time for early preparation of Super Eagles.
He commended Supper Eagles for their high level of patriotism.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/10/2018-world-cup-senate-urges-fg-fund-super-eagles-recovered-loots/
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by smartblu(m): 4:07pm
Lol. Can someone remind me how much we have recovered so far.
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by Tolexander: 4:11pm
Senator Samuel Anyanwu representing Imo East Senatorial district observed that Nigeria sports had history of under-funding of her players. He suggested that loots recovered by the federal government should be channeled into funding of Super Eagles.Many of our senators no get sense
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by MasViews: 4:15pm
So its better to fund Super Eagles than to invest the money into Power, Security or Education sector?
Nigerian Senate are high on some cheap weed. they no get shame at all.
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by CriticMaestro: 4:17pm
What about them (senators) that have been extorting this country since 1999...SINATORS
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by 2chainzz(m): 4:24pm
They should share it amongst Nigerians.
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by martineverest(m): 5:09pm
what a useless senate
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by arsenal33: 5:09pm
they want to reloot it!
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by enemyofprogress: 5:09pm
See madness
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 5:09pm
And who told them that there's recovered loots
Those news originated from BMC to appease omenka sarki and all the zombies both home and abroad
Smh
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by fabulousfortune(m): 5:09pm
Is anyone thinking wat I'm thinking
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by Kingvick: 5:10pm
Hahaha.. I no fit laugh bunch of useless criminals talking
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by shevchenko(m): 5:10pm
All the invisible fund recovery
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by Sixaxis: 5:10pm
While there is hunger amidst the common men abi..whedon sirs!!
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by datola: 5:10pm
Comedians
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by ACHIEVERBA: 5:10pm
USING STOLEN/RECOVERED MONEY TO FUND THE 2018 RUSSIA BID TO WE CAN HAVE AN EXCUSE WHEN ELIMINATED IN THE GROUP STAGE RIGHT
UNA WELDONE O
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by edo3(m): 5:10pm
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by slimfit1(m): 5:10pm
martineverest:
You wonder the type of community that voted these kind of idiots as leaders
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by cristianisraeli: 5:11pm
comedians in the senate..lol
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by Midegee(m): 5:11pm
Trash
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by ifewise(m): 5:12pm
At the Expense of the Education sector? SMH
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Senate Urges FG To Fund Super Eagles With Recovered Loots by Runaway: 5:12pm
