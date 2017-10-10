₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by celebsnest(m): 4:22pm
The abductors of the popular Edo State musician, Osayomore Joseph have contacted the family, demanding N200m as ransom.
Recall, the musician was kidnapped in his house at Orovie village, Benin, the Edo State capital.
Now, a family source revealed to Vanguard that;
“the family has been contacted, but honestly the money they are talking about is outrageous.
“It is not affordable because there is no way the family can find that kind of money. Osayomore is just managing his life right now and does not have such money.
“We are only appealing that they should free him unhurt. The family is not rich; they are only managing just like any other Nigerian. We are begging them to see reasons and release him because his health is not in the best state.”
The spokesman of Edo State Police command, Moses Nkombe, said the Police were working relentlessly to ensure the freedom of the victim.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Vizboy1: 6:19pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Sharon6(f): 6:20pm
200m? Where will the family of the old musician get such outrageous sum?
I pray he returns safe and unhurt.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by FuckTheZero: 6:20pm
Even Davido that's shouting "30 billion for the akant eh" can't get them N200 million
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by kirchofff(m): 6:20pm
Where the money dey?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by fuckerstard: 6:20pm
200 too much, okay bring 150.
Evans Jnr.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by silas24(m): 6:20pm
When they arrest and sentence them to death, they will say it's the work of the devil
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by InfinixMine(m): 6:20pm
Nigeria alone facing different security challenges
1. kidnapping
2. Cultism
3. Highway/Armed robbery
4. Terrorism
5. Militancy
6. Agitation
7. Ethnicity violence
8. Assassinations
God help our leaders to curb them all.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by princeade86(m): 6:21pm
how much d man worth.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by timilehing(m): 6:21pm
When will Nigeria streets have CCTV installed?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by riczy(m): 6:21pm
Oba go ...
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by jnizzle(m): 6:21pm
I heard he's been released
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Gulderbottle85: 6:21pm
Where the man wan see 200m? Osayomore don baff ?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Riogeese(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:21pm
200 million for that old man?
What if they are able to raise and pay it, as he dies the next day?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by princeade86(m): 6:21pm
make dem kuku keep him forever
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Guilderland1: 6:21pm
Just 200m, since we bailed Nnamdi Kanu for 300m, them too can do it.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Figs(m): 6:22pm
Afojas at it again...
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by FuckTheZero: 6:24pm
timilehing:When USA installs them on the streets of planet Mars. You know the drill
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by April4th(m): 6:24pm
Blood of catfish! Is he worth that much?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by mayorkyzo: 6:24pm
See their useless mouth like say them go fit count the money...imbeciles
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Proffdada: 6:27pm
Figs:you're still battling with inherited insanity
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by judedwriter(m): 6:27pm
timilehing:By the year 2099....
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by rawpadgin(m): 6:28pm
200milla
maybe Del expect edo state government to cough out the raba
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by bfmconcepts: 6:29pm
this is becoming a big menace.
at first, they were kidnapping expats
now, it is indigents & celebrities
very soon, they will be kidnapping for 50k
this is bad and shameful
Youth!! Let's do something positively meaningful that can challenge the world
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by dvkot(m): 6:29pm
ok
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by Crystalline(f): 6:32pm
In this recession?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by seunny4lif(m): 6:35pm
200K or 200M?
Blood of Satan
For wetin now ?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by DONFASZY(m): 6:37pm
D kidnappers will soon come down to 100k as far as time Is concern
Dey r useles and will be caught
Senate approve death sentence and dey ve already
Majority of d youth in Edo state are either Yahoo boy/tout/street boy/garage boy?park mgr/highway robbers/pick pocket/juss name d worst employment in Nigeria?dats wat d grads get!!!
|Re: Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom by igbsam(m): 6:38pm
abeg make dem free epa o
