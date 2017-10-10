



Recall, the musician was kidnapped in his house at Orovie village, Benin, the Edo State capital.



Now, a family source revealed to Vanguard that;



“the family has been contacted, but honestly the money they are talking about is outrageous.



“It is not affordable because there is no way the family can find that kind of money. Osayomore is just managing his life right now and does not have such money.



“We are only appealing that they should free him unhurt. The family is not rich; they are only managing just like any other Nigerian. We are begging them to see reasons and release him because his health is not in the best state.”



The spokesman of Edo State Police command, Moses Nkombe, said the Police were working relentlessly to ensure the freedom of the victim.



