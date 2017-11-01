Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) (7558 Views)

According to reports, the musician was said to have regained his freedom in the early hours of Thursday (today).



Osayomore Joseph Jr, his son confirmed his father's release to journalists as he added that the family is making arrangement for a medical check up.



How much he pay? 3 Likes

This man is to my mum what Eminem is to me. I'm twice as happy for my mum as I am for Osayomore..

She probably suffered the trauma more than d d musician and his children. That's how much she loves him and his music.



Thank God he's released. 30 Likes 1 Share

Why Dem release am naw

How did he regain his freedom precisely?

why

Na for Warri I go withdraw for bank, person come ask me whether the ATM get hotspot

Expect an album about the brouhaha soon. Thank God he came out alive.

Uruese Osanobua! 1 Like

internationalman:

This man is to my mum what Eminem is to me. I'm twice as happy for my mum as I am for Osayomore..

She probably suffered the trauma more than d d musician and his children. That's how much she loves him and his music.



Thank God he's released. I love his music too - because of his sheer genius. The Bini language ones, I mean. His protests songs don't have much art in them. I love his music too - because of his sheer genius. The Bini language ones, I mean. His protests songs don't have much art in them. 3 Likes

He has been free is what matters and not the money.

Thank God



He needs love. No one should insult him please. I am very sorry for your lack of parental upbringing and motherly love.He needs love. No one should insult him please. 23 Likes



internationalman:

This man is to my mum what Eminem is to me. I'm twice as happy for my mum as I am for Osayomore..

She probably suffered the trauma more than d d musician and his children. That's how much she loves him and his music.



Thank God he's released. Thumbs up to ur mum, d man is a great edo musician and another one to u 4 that Eminem that u mention Thumbs up to ur mum, d man is a great edo musician and another one to u 4 that Eminem that u mention 2 Likes 1 Share

Veteran, I don't know him

he must av paid ntn less dan 10 million 4 d ransome dat 4 sure









we thank God, for his mercies.

one thing about kidnapping in Edo now is that , u must be caught all the kidnapped cases of recent the culprit where all caught I believe this one won't be different







You weren't born normally, your mom must have been flying gutter and you mistakenly dropped without her knowing. It's because you landed with your head that till today your head is not correct. I'm sure you lacked motherly love and parental upbringing. You just posted as if you're a failed download from an animal porn site.You weren't born normally, your mom must have been flying gutter and you mistakenly dropped without her knowing. It's because you landed with your head that till today your head is not correct. 6 Likes