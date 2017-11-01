₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,628 members, 3,889,545 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 10:03 PM

Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) (7558 Views)

Kidnappers Of Osayomore Joseph Demand N200m Ransom / Osayomore Joseph Kidnapped By Gunmen In Benin / Bewaji Folashade Escapes From Her Kidnappers In Commando Style (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by CastedDude: 6:12pm
Edo musical Icon, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph who was kidnapped on the 3rd of October, 2017 has just been released. The veteran musician, Osayomore Joseph who was kidnapped shortly after he performed at the one year coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin.

According to reports, the musician was said to have regained his freedom in the early hours of Thursday (today).

Osayomore Joseph Jr, his son confirmed his father's release to journalists as he added that the family is making arrangement for a medical check up.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/musician-ambassador-osayomore-joseph-released-after-being-kidnapped.html

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 6:19pm
How much he pay?

3 Likes

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by internationalman(m): 6:35pm
This man is to my mum what Eminem is to me. I'm twice as happy for my mum as I am for Osayomore..
She probably suffered the trauma more than d d musician and his children. That's how much she loves him and his music.

Thank God he's released.

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 8:07pm
Why Dem release am naw
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 8:07pm
How did he regain his freedom precisely?
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by seunmohmoh(f): 8:08pm
why
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by ClintonNzedimma(m): 8:08pm
Na for Warri I go withdraw for bank, person come ask me whether the ATM get hotspot
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Jerrypolo(m): 8:08pm
Expect an album about the brouhaha soon. Thank God he came out alive.
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by fratermathy(m): 8:09pm
Uruese Osanobua!

1 Like

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 8:10pm
MoreWahala:

It's either you are very stup!d or a kidnapper

U must be mad

2 Likes

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by JuanDeDios: 8:11pm
internationalman:
This man is to my mum what Eminem is to me. I'm twice as happy for my mum as I am for Osayomore..
She probably suffered the trauma more than d d musician and his children. That's how much she loves him and his music.

Thank God he's released.
I love his music too - because of his sheer genius. The Bini language ones, I mean. His protests songs don't have much art in them.

3 Likes

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by HARDLABOR: 8:11pm
..
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Thobiy(m): 8:12pm
Homeboiy:
How much he pay?
He has been free is what matters and not the money.
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by ezana1(m): 8:12pm
Thank God
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Jerrypolo(m): 8:12pm
highchief1:
ur mum must be a native fowl
I am very sorry for your lack of parental upbringing and motherly love.
He needs love. No one should insult him please.

23 Likes

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 8:13pm
Homeboiy:
How much he pay?
You wan repay am d money

1 Like

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Inspire01(m): 8:13pm
internationalman:
This man is to my mum what Eminem is to me. I'm twice as happy for my mum as I am for Osayomore..
She probably suffered the trauma more than d d musician and his children. That's how much she loves him and his music.

Thank God he's released.
Thumbs up to ur mum, d man is a great edo musician and another one to u 4 that Eminem that u mention

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by manneger2: 8:13pm
Veteran, I don't know him
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Christane(m): 8:14pm
he must av paid ntn less dan 10 million 4 d ransome dat 4 sure
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 8:14pm
sunshineV:
Why Dem release am naw
Just imagine!
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:18pm
highchief1:
ur mum must be a native fowl
... You probably grew up in a Foster home or a zoo..so u probably have no idea of the usefulness of parents and why it's important to respect them

5 Likes

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by dayleke(m): 8:19pm
Why those 2 above wan die on top the man matter?

And the other 2 just found out say dem be family...

Lol...
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Okoyiboz3: 8:19pm
highchief1:
ur mum must be a native fowl

You think everyone is like that thing you call your Mom?

1 Like

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by dayleke(m): 8:20pm
Morewahala in the sunshinev
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by mr1759: 8:22pm
we thank God, for his mercies.
one thing about kidnapping in Edo now is that , u must be caught all the kidnapped cases of recent the culprit where all caught I believe this one won't be different
Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by EponOjuku: 8:23pm
highchief1:
ur mum must be a native fowl

I'm sure you lacked motherly love and parental upbringing. You just posted as if you're a failed download from an animal porn site.

You weren't born normally, your mom must have been flying gutter and you mistakenly dropped without her knowing. It's because you landed with your head that till today your head is not correct.

6 Likes

Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Futureberry: 8:24pm
ezana1:
Thank God
Jerrypolo:
Expect an album about the brouhaha soon. Thank God he came out alive.
internationalman:
This man is to my mum what Eminem is to me. I'm twice as happy for my mum as I am for Osayomore..
She probably suffered the trauma more than d d musician and his children. That's how much she loves him and his music.

Thank God he's released.
see them,your so called god allowed the kidnappers to get to him...change your god..there are hundreds to choose from

(0) (1) (Reply)

Cossy Orjiakor's Dress Causes Confussion At Lagos Event / Adonbilivit! See Our Kim Kardashian At 14? (picture) / Wardrobe Malfunction!: See Jennifer Lawrence's Braless bosoms Spilling Out!!!

Viewing this topic: moppie123(m), watchwoman(f), tuscani, iAlex(m), Succinct1(m), xxgig(m), Bobo121(m), afelele9(m), Activeman391(m), chijokz(m), Tecno66, undeniableGrace(m), LeBron9, essayHelp(m), Nosaford(m), ufuosman(m), collinspro(m) and 36 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.