|Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by CastedDude: 6:12pm
Edo musical Icon, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph who was kidnapped on the 3rd of October, 2017 has just been released. The veteran musician, Osayomore Joseph who was kidnapped shortly after he performed at the one year coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin.
According to reports, the musician was said to have regained his freedom in the early hours of Thursday (today).
Osayomore Joseph Jr, his son confirmed his father's release to journalists as he added that the family is making arrangement for a medical check up.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/musician-ambassador-osayomore-joseph-released-after-being-kidnapped.html
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 6:19pm
How much he pay?
3 Likes
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by internationalman(m): 6:35pm
This man is to my mum what Eminem is to me. I'm twice as happy for my mum as I am for Osayomore..
She probably suffered the trauma more than d d musician and his children. That's how much she loves him and his music.
Thank God he's released.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 8:07pm
Why Dem release am naw
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 8:07pm
How did he regain his freedom precisely?
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by seunmohmoh(f): 8:08pm
why
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by ClintonNzedimma(m): 8:08pm
Na for Warri I go withdraw for bank, person come ask me whether the ATM get hotspot
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Jerrypolo(m): 8:08pm
Expect an album about the brouhaha soon. Thank God he came out alive.
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by fratermathy(m): 8:09pm
Uruese Osanobua!
1 Like
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by sunshineV(m): 8:10pm
MoreWahala:
U must be mad
2 Likes
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by JuanDeDios: 8:11pm
internationalman:I love his music too - because of his sheer genius. The Bini language ones, I mean. His protests songs don't have much art in them.
3 Likes
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by HARDLABOR: 8:11pm
..
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Thobiy(m): 8:12pm
Homeboiy:He has been free is what matters and not the money.
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by ezana1(m): 8:12pm
Thank God
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Jerrypolo(m): 8:12pm
highchief1:I am very sorry for your lack of parental upbringing and motherly love.
He needs love. No one should insult him please.
23 Likes
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 8:13pm
Homeboiy:You wan repay am d money
1 Like
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Inspire01(m): 8:13pm
internationalman:Thumbs up to ur mum, d man is a great edo musician and another one to u 4 that Eminem that u mention
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by manneger2: 8:13pm
Veteran, I don't know him
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Christane(m): 8:14pm
he must av paid ntn less dan 10 million 4 d ransome dat 4 sure
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 8:14pm
sunshineV:Just imagine!
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:18pm
highchief1:... You probably grew up in a Foster home or a zoo..so u probably have no idea of the usefulness of parents and why it's important to respect them
5 Likes
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by dayleke(m): 8:19pm
Why those 2 above wan die on top the man matter?
And the other 2 just found out say dem be family...
Lol...
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Okoyiboz3: 8:19pm
highchief1:
You think everyone is like that thing you call your Mom?
1 Like
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by dayleke(m): 8:20pm
Morewahala in the sunshinev
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by mr1759: 8:22pm
we thank God, for his mercies.
one thing about kidnapping in Edo now is that , u must be caught all the kidnapped cases of recent the culprit where all caught I believe this one won't be different
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by EponOjuku: 8:23pm
highchief1:
I'm sure you lacked motherly love and parental upbringing. You just posted as if you're a failed download from an animal porn site.
You weren't born normally, your mom must have been flying gutter and you mistakenly dropped without her knowing. It's because you landed with your head that till today your head is not correct.
6 Likes
|Re: Osayomore Joseph Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Edo (Photo) by Futureberry: 8:24pm
ezana1:
Jerrypolo:
internationalman:see them,your so called god allowed the kidnappers to get to him...change your god..there are hundreds to choose from
