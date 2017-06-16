Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) (5858 Views)

Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer & His Driver In Rivers. PICS / Youths Recover Hijacked Electoral Materials From Political Thugs In Rivers. PICS / Bola Tinubu Shows His Dancing Skill (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below and watch the videos above





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-_9lpENu0A





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o547YVCggE





Source: Honorable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,Dakuku Peterside and others attended the reception ceremony in honor of His Excellency, Amb. Orji Ngofa,the Nigerian Ambassador to Netherland in Port Harcourt Rivers State.They were pictured dancing joyously at the event.See photos below and watch the videos aboveSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/rotimi-amaechi-shows-his-dancing-skill.html?m=1

Nah we money dey waste

The man who has never taken bribe in his life

I was expecting Amechi to dance "one corner" 5 Likes

But this man belle no be here. Lalasticlala wetin dey inside? 3 Likes

nairavsdollars:

The man who has never taken bribe in his life u sayyy u sayyy

juventino:

But this man belle no be here. Lalasticlala wetin dey inside? guy how do u keep this type of pictures in your phone guy how do u keep this type of pictures in your phone 1 Like

Thats the only thing mst politicians are good at. I pity the future generation of Nigeria. 2 Likes

why won't he dance when his stomach if filled up with Nigeria money? 3 Likes

Once upon a time this fooled dem zombies, but now that bubu is one 4 real, it cant even turn a head. 1 Like

nairavsdollars:

The man who has never taken bribe in his life Please don't remind me of that pain. Please don't remind me of that pain. 1 Like

All Rotimi knows how to did is danced. His ministry are not functioned at all.

Keep on

nairavsdollars:

The man who has never taken bribe in his life

If I hear If I hear

MDP - Maga Dun Pay.

Always dancing like an im'becile 3 Likes

Bunch of traitors and thieves.



Come 2019 you will come in again like a lion and leave like a pùssycat. I trust my people!



$200m+ ment for general hospital was duped from me - ameathief. Just one of many.....

Looks like python dance

Mo A*b**

[color=#000099][/color] God please come and take ur world the politicians in Nigeria refuse to die for younger one's to rule. See amaechi dancing one corner with big belle.

Fashola just listed some good number of roads he would rehabilitate or construct with #100b. When I saw this I remembered that Amaechi wasted close to #90b on white elephant mono rail project when 150 naira was $1. Imagine the number of roads and other projects that sum would have helped out in Rivers State. In sane society Amaechi would have at best gone out of circulation and at worst be in appeal against gallows treatment.

I swear this pregnant he-goat is gay. look at his dance mood for God sake. he his dancing like someone on his period. I believe he is putting on pampers

Jd

as far as they are concerned they are saints and we all can go to hell

Sijo01:

Always dancing like an im'becile





Your mouth and finger can kill

Your mouth and finger can kill

Wike's nemesis.

Gathering of....

Shapeless man with belle like who swallow pot











Davido sang "Banana fall on u " and u Nigerians joined him....and people are wondering why Nigerians are suffering from "Monkey pox" ...

Monkey came down on us to chop the fallen banana