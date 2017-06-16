₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by zoba88: 5:15pm
Honorable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,Dakuku Peterside and others attended the reception ceremony in honor of His Excellency, Amb. Orji Ngofa,the Nigerian Ambassador to Netherland in Port Harcourt Rivers State.They were pictured dancing joyously at the event.
See photos below and watch the videos above
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-_9lpENu0A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o547YVCggE
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/rotimi-amaechi-shows-his-dancing-skill.html?m=1
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by zoba88: 5:16pm
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by myboy2010(m): 5:16pm
Nah we money dey waste
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by nairavsdollars: 5:17pm
The man who has never taken bribe in his life
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Tolexander: 5:19pm
I was expecting Amechi to dance "one corner"
5 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by juventino: 5:21pm
But this man belle no be here. Lalasticlala wetin dey inside?
3 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:22pm
nairavsdollars:u sayyy
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:23pm
juventino:guy how do u keep this type of pictures in your phone
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by MasViews: 5:23pm
Thats the only thing mst politicians are good at. I pity the future generation of Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by ritababe(f): 5:31pm
why won't he dance when his stomach if filled up with Nigeria money?
3 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by daveP(m): 5:32pm
Once upon a time this fooled dem zombies, but now that bubu is one 4 real, it cant even turn a head.
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by FuckTheZero: 5:34pm
nairavsdollars:Please don't remind me of that pain.
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by RIPEnglish: 6:47pm
All Rotimi knows how to did is danced. His ministry are not functioned at all.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by amiibaby(f): 6:48pm
Keep on
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Nawteemaxie(m): 6:48pm
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Crystalline(f): 6:49pm
nairavsdollars:
If I hear
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by vioment: 6:49pm
MDP - Maga Dun Pay.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Sijo01(f): 6:49pm
Always dancing like an im'becile
3 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by YelloweWest: 6:53pm
Bunch of traitors and thieves.
Come 2019 you will come in again like a lion and leave like a pùssycat. I trust my people!
$200m+ ment for general hospital was duped from me - ameathief. Just one of many.....
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Sweetguy25: 6:53pm
Looks like python dance
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by sobastical(m): 6:54pm
Mo A*b**
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by ikem8588(m): 6:56pm
[color=#000099][/color] God please come and take ur world the politicians in Nigeria refuse to die for younger one's to rule. See amaechi dancing one corner with big belle.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by chrisxxx(m): 6:57pm
Fashola just listed some good number of roads he would rehabilitate or construct with #100b. When I saw this I remembered that Amaechi wasted close to #90b on white elephant mono rail project when 150 naira was $1. Imagine the number of roads and other projects that sum would have helped out in Rivers State. In sane society Amaechi would have at best gone out of circulation and at worst be in appeal against gallows treatment.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by balogun16(m): 6:58pm
I swear this pregnant he-goat is gay. look at his dance mood for God sake. he his dancing like someone on his period. I believe he is putting on pampers
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:59pm
Jd
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by bukynkwuenu: 7:00pm
as far as they are concerned they are saints and we all can go to hell
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Dyt(f): 7:00pm
Sijo01:
Your mouth and finger can kill
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Praktikals(m): 7:00pm
Wike's nemesis.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by priscaoge(f): 7:06pm
Gathering of....
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by oshe11(m): 7:10pm
Shapeless man with belle like who swallow pot
Davido sang "Banana fall on u " and u Nigerians joined him....and people are wondering why Nigerians are suffering from "Monkey pox" ...
Monkey came down on us to chop the fallen banana
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Dances At An Event In Rivers (Photos, Video) by Sijo01(f): 7:11pm
Dyt:
iyam innocent o
