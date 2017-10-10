₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG
The ECOWAS County Court Judgment (CCJ) has adjourned the case involving the leader of Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the Federal Government.
At the resumption of the case which was earlier adjourned on Tuesday morning, counsel for the Federal Government told the court that their lead counsel would not be able to attend as he has an urgent meeting with the Vice President and asked for a short adjournment. They also requested a copy of the ruling from the last hearing.
Kanu’s lawyer, however, objected to an adjournment and argued there was no reason for the case not to proceed.
He said that the government was stalling the case and asked that any adjournment be with terms and requested N2 million naira. He also stated that he did not believe the lead counsel was delayed at the Supreme Court earlier
The court adjourned the case till November 21, stating it would be the last adjournment in the case and they will also give their decision on the application for N2million on November 21, 2017.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/10/10/ecowas-court-adjourns-nnamdi-kanus-case-against-fg/amp/
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by djgreenland:
November 21 eee far oo...
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by LUGBE:
Prince NK
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by niceprof:
Nnamdi Kanu:men of honesty and goodwill will always be proud of you.
When all is said and done,it will come to light that you fought a good fight.
So proud of you Bro.
'In Unum Luceant'
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Spylord48:
They will keep adjourning it,nothing will come out from it.Nigeria is Ecowas and Ecowas is Nigeria.
You cant sue USA to IcJ at Hague and expect a favourable judgement. Some country are more equal than others.
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by gidgiddy:
I wonder why the FG can proceed with this case at the ECOWAS court? The FG is looking at paying Kanu a huge amount of money if they dont proceed with tnis case in November
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by CrtlAltDel:
Spylord48:Gbam… when will ICC summon G.W Bush for attacking Iraq, killing millions and the evolution of ISIS….. Jokers
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by mrphysics:
ECOWAS court and the judges are unity beggars
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by adeolakemi:
CrtlAltDel:another touttttttt again
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by CrtlAltDel:
adeolakemi:Adiola, dont hate me for ALWAYS pointing out your lies…. Btw how far with your Yoruba father
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Bari22:
Kanu should resume or resign
ECOWAS court can't help you
You better come back and beg Buhari to forgive u
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by deepwater:
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by ubongoton:
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by dkam:
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by DesChyko:
ubongoton:To whom brain is given, sense is expected
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Pavore9:
Is Nigeria not ECOWAS?
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by dkam:
Kanu has lost touch with reality. Schizophrenia in action
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Dearlord:
Kanu remains the bravest Nigerian to speak against the bad leadership of this country.
It only a matter of time and his name will be written in Gold coin
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by ubongoton:
DesChyko:To whom eye is given, sight is expected, how can you support a stupid man who has nothing to do in london and you think that you get sense,,,,python swallow biafra
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by bot101:
ubongoton:
You who have something to do is known nowhere, while he "who has nothing to do" is known internationally. Better reevaluate your meaning of "nothing to do".
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by DesChyko:
ubongoton:
With the brain you claim to have and the eye you claim to see with, kindly draw a straight line between comments about Kanu being on the run and me supporting him to ECOWAS reason for adjourning the case.
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by ubongoton:
bot101:I better stop doing something than starting what i will not withstand to the end, why did he escaped from the wrath of the millitary python if really the idiot was doing his international known work?
I believe in one nigeria were we the igbo kwenu remain the minority because we are inheriting the i too get sense og our forefathers
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Ojomma:
Prince Nnamdi Kanu the hero of our time
The man with divine mandate to restore Biafra
Very soon u will accomplish the mission
No force on earth can hinder you
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Nawteemaxie:
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Ironi:
Spylord48:
Some of you are so fcking annoying, how is Nigeria ecowas ??
And you have the balls too to compare yourself to the US. Go and learn how to wipe your asss before comparing yourself with the US.
Btw , though members are binded by it's laws ,any Ecowas member can decide to ignore them. In that case then you might consider withdrawing your membership.
For Christ sake stop talking shitt like Nigeria is Ecowas because it just can't be.
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by ogaibe1:
I thought we were in democracy, so the only way to resolve a problem is to add to it by oppressing the same people who is claiming marginalization. This is not 1967, just remember that IPOB is worldwide and is made up of professors, engineers, doctors, lawyers. Believe me they have unlimited funds and they are not scared to use it, time will come when Nigerian government will beg for unity. If anyone is thinking about civil war, they should forget it because the whole world is watching, this fight will not be worn in Nigeria trust me.
I better stop doing something than starting what i will not withstand to the end, why did he escaped from the wrath of the millitary python if really the idiot was doing his international known work?
I believe in one nigeria were we the igbo kwenu remain the minority because we are inheriting the i too get sense og our forefathers[/quote]
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Spylord48:
Ironi:go and accelerate the hearing then.
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by Isaacmacdon:
Dearlord:I wonder what your dictionary says about bravery. I wonder more what it says about cowardice and malicious statements.
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by TeamSimple:
They will keep adjourning till trumpet blows .
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by bot101:
ubongoton:
For those who don't understand. A phase has passed. A new one has started.
Nnamdi KANU is nowhere to be found, but nations have started taking positions, international news media have started focussing more on the agitations & the international protests have started again. He should remain where he is for now.
Re: ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's Human Right Case Against FG by victorvezx:
Only a deluded fool like Kanu will think he will win this case and federal government will pay him $800 million dollars for alleged human right abuse, while most of Nigerian citizens have already being abused one way or the other by the government security agencies without receiving One naira
