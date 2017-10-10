Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ECOWAS Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Human Right Case Against FG (3805 Views)

At the resumption of the case which was earlier adjourned on Tuesday morning, counsel for the Federal Government told the court that their lead counsel would not be able to attend as he has an urgent meeting with the Vice President and asked for a short adjournment. They also requested a copy of the ruling from the last hearing.



Kanu’s lawyer, however, objected to an adjournment and argued there was no reason for the case not to proceed.



He said that the government was stalling the case and asked that any adjournment be with terms and requested N2 million naira. He also stated that he did not believe the lead counsel was delayed at the Supreme Court earlier



The court adjourned the case till November 21, stating it would be the last adjournment in the case and they will also give their decision on the application for N2million on November 21, 2017.



Nnamdi Kanu:men of honesty and goodwill will always be proud of you.



When all is said and done,it will come to light that you fought a good fight.



So proud of you Bro.

They will keep adjourning it,nothing will come out from it.Nigeria is Ecowas and Ecowas is Nigeria.

You cant sue USA to IcJ at Hague and expect a favourable judgement. Some country are more equal than others. 4 Likes

I wonder why the FG can proceed with this case at the ECOWAS court? The FG is looking at paying Kanu a huge amount of money if they dont proceed with tnis case in November 2 Likes 1 Share

You cant sue USA to IcJ at Hague and expect a favourable judgement. Some country are more equal than others. Gbam… when will ICC summon G.W Bush for attacking Iraq, killing millions and the evolution of ISIS….. Jokers

ECOWAS court and the judges are unity beggars

Kanu should resume or resign



ECOWAS court can't help you



You better come back and beg Buhari to forgive u 2 Likes

Is Nigeria not ECOWAS?

Kanu has lost touch with reality. Schizophrenia in action 2 Likes

Kanu remains the bravest Nigerian to speak against the bad leadership of this country.



It only a matter of time and his name will be written in Gold coin 5 Likes

You who have something to do is known nowhere, while he "who has nothing to do" is known internationally. Better reevaluate your meaning of "nothing to do". You who have something to do is known nowhere, while he "who has nothing to do" is known internationally. Better reevaluate your meaning of "nothing to do".

With the brain you claim to have and the eye you claim to see with, kindly draw a straight line between comments about Kanu being on the run and me supporting him to ECOWAS reason for adjourning the case. With the brain you claim to have and the eye you claim to see with, kindly draw a straight line between comments about Kanu being on the run and me supporting him to ECOWAS reason for adjourning the case.

Prince Nnamdi Kanu the hero of our time



The man with divine mandate to restore Biafra



Very soon u will accomplish the mission



No force on earth can hinder you

Some of you are so fcking annoying, how is Nigeria ecowas ??

And you have the balls too to compare yourself to the US. Go and learn how to wipe your asss before comparing yourself with the US.



Btw , though members are binded by it's laws ,any Ecowas member can decide to ignore them. In that case then you might consider withdrawing your membership.



For Christ sake stop talking shitt like Nigeria is Ecowas because it just can't be. Some of you are so fcking annoying, how is Nigeria ecowas ??And you have the balls too to compare yourself to the US. Go and learn how to wipe your asss before comparing yourself with the US.Btw , though members are binded by it's laws ,any Ecowas member can decide to ignore them. In that case then you might consider withdrawing your membership.For Christ sake stop talking shitt like Nigeria is Ecowas because it just can't be.

I thought we were in democracy, so the only way to resolve a problem is to add to it by oppressing the same people who is claiming marginalization. This is not 1967, just remember that IPOB is worldwide and is made up of professors, engineers, doctors, lawyers. Believe me they have unlimited funds and they are not scared to use it, time will come when Nigerian government will beg for unity. If anyone is thinking about civil war, they should forget it because the whole world is watching, this fight will not be worn in Nigeria trust me.

They will keep adjourning till trumpet blows .

For those who don't understand. A phase has passed. A new one has started.



Nnamdi KANU is nowhere to be found, but nations have started taking positions, international news media have started focussing more on the agitations & the international protests have started again. He should remain where he is for now. For those who don't understand. A phase has passed. A new one has started.Nnamdi KANU is nowhere to be found, but nations have started taking positions, international news media have started focussing more on the agitations & the international protests have started again. He should remain where he is for now.