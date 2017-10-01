₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by months: 7:05pm
: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/biafra-withdraw-troops-seast-now-us-based-group-tells-buhari/
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by months: 7:08pm
lalasticlala, mynd44, food don done.
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by benzene00: 7:09pm
The U.S group no get name??
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 7:10pm
No one dares our president
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 7:12pm
All ipobs in diaspora won't be spared
Know one can tell our President what to do
Having said that please where is Nnamdi sef ?
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by uzohrome(m): 7:16pm
Front page immediately, lala how far. Or u still need snakes
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Spylord48: 8:03pm
The US group should tell President Donald Trump and prime minister May to withdraw their troops from Iraq,Afghanistan, south korea and Syria ist. All these yeye groups sef
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by dotcomnamename: 8:33pm
Some flatinos yeye Biafra group in US, only smelos like them will believe they're oyinbos group .. yeye dey smell
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Flashh: 8:33pm
Over to the chestbeaters.
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Tednersy: 8:34pm
Mbok I am more worried about this monkeypox issue.
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Xbee007(m): 8:34pm
No be even US government na US groups. It is like they are pounding yam on their heads. Anyway they are just bunch of attention seekers and they have been noticed.
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by NothingDoMe: 8:34pm
sarrki:You wan go arrest the IPOBS for US?
Your head don dey shake oh sarrki
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Jetleeee: 8:34pm
Lewl, more like....US based potor group asks Buhari to withdraw Troops From South-East
The so-called group doesn't even show up on google
Gerrout!
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by brunofarad(m): 8:34pm
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Aghans(m): 8:35pm
the dance is about to begin
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Egein(m): 8:35pm
Well, "US Group" could mean anything. Afterall, Ndigbo USA is a US Group.
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by coolestchris(m): 8:35pm
Spylord48:and China coastal borders
USA is actually the biggest world threat,
*List of countries by external debt in us dollars*
1 United States 18,624,000,000,00
2 United Kingdom 7,852,460,000,000
3 France 5,369,125,000,000
4 Germany 5,141,400,000,000
5 Netherlands 4,306,190,000,000
6 Luxembourg 3,900,665,000,000
7 Japan 3,516,200,000,000
8 Italy 2,324,420,000,000
9 Ireland 2,236,430,000,000
10 Spain 2,036,560,000,000
11 Canada 1,775,920,000,000
12 Switzerland 1,738,370,000,000
13 China 1,562,800,000,000
— Hong Kong 1,498,880,000,000
14 Australia 1,487,720,000,000
15 Singapore 1,320,567,000,000
16 Belgium 1,278,465,000,000
17 Sweden 938,692,000,000
18 Austria 638,340,000,000
19 Norway 623,223,000,000
20 Brazil 538,693,000,000
21 Russia 532,846,000,000
22 Denmark 491,617,000,000
23 Finland 483,369,000,000
24 India 471,852,000,000
25 Greece 471,763,000,000
26 Portugal 447,022,000,000
27 Turkey 432,352,000,000
28 Mexico 431,344,000,000
29 South Korea 407,341,000,000
30 Poland 363,658,000,000
31 Indonesia 335,289,000,000
32 United Arab Emirates 220,400,000,000
33 Malaysia 202,572,000,000
34 Saudi Arabia 200,900,000,000
35 Argentina 192,462,000,000
36 Mauritius 189,220,000,000
37 New Zealand 186,216,000,000
38 Chile 170,293,000,000
— Taiwan 170,138,000,000
— Puerto Rico 167,400,000,000
39 Kazakhstan 165,501,000,000
40 Qatar 159,200,000,000
41 Hungary 148,024,000,000
42 South Africa 142,833,000,000
43 Thailand 140,510,000,000
44 Czech Republic 137,606,000,000
45 Colombia 121,097,200,000
46 Cyprus 119,672,000,000
47 Ukraine 114,836,000,000
48 Venezuela 110,878,000,000
49 Romania 108,880,000,000
50 Malta 96,251,300,000
51 Israel 89,438,400,000
52 Slovakia 86,630,000,000
53 Pakistan 82,980,700,000
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_external_debt
all debtors
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by kimbraa(f): 8:35pm
sarrki:Are you sure you're educated?. How the hell do you/Buhari intend doing anything to Ipods in diaspora?.
That being said, today's world isn't the same as that of the 60s. Your president must succumb to certain orders from international communities if it ever gets to that.
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by aldexrio(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by dotcomnamename: 8:35pm
Spylord48:
Na some Biafra people living in US, they should continue to dey deceive themselves in US Lol
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by deepwater(f): 8:36pm
sarrki:
Biafra would out live you, stop sweating it.
Make good use of your youthful age.
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by moscobabs(m): 8:36pm
Awon dindinrin oponu ayirada
I will only take them serious if any of them can come to Nigeria and tell PMB
Coward chestbeaters !!!!
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by cr7rooney10(m): 8:36pm
Which us group
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by martineverest(m): 8:36pm
wetin concern dem
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Pebcak: 8:36pm
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by HoneySwag(f): 8:37pm
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Built2last: 8:37pm
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by hatchy: 8:37pm
Chest beaters!
Python fall on you people.
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by AntiWailer: 8:38pm
Which group is us group ?
Mchewwwww
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by pauljumbo: 8:38pm
Its getting serious
|Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Hadone(m): 8:38pm
Ok
