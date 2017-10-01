₦airaland Forum

Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by months: 7:05pm


Biafra: Withdraw troops from S/east now, US based group tells Buhari ON OCTOBER 9, 20179:13 PMIN NEWSCOMMENTS condemns invasion of NUJ Office in Abia State calls ICC to investigate military abuses By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA-A United States of America based human rights group called “Rapid Response Fact-Finding Mission (RRFFM)” has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw troops from the south-east zone of the country.

The group also told the President to consult with the various state governors in the region on the necessity or otherwise of military operations and deployment of soldiers in the area. Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai looks on at the headquaters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno State in northcentral Nigeria, on October 4, 2017.


The United Kingdom is providing expert training to the Nigerian military in helping to develop the skills necessary to tackle the terror threat of Boko Haram in North East Nigeria. Boko Haram’s Islamist insurgency began in 2009 and has killed at least 20,000 and forced more than 2.6 million from their homes. / AFP RRFFM also urged the International Criminal Court, ICC to investigate alleged cases of human rights abuses meted out to the people.

The calls followed a field investigation conducted by the group in the aftermath of the military invasion of the home of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu Umuahia, the Abia State capital and also the deployment of soldiers to the south-east region for a military exercise code-named “Operation Python Dance 11”. A statement signed and released by the Special Counsel Justice for Jos Project, a US/Nigeria Law Group in Washington DC seeking to end impunity in the Nigerian Genocide, Emmanuel Ogebe on Monday stated that members of the team were drawn from US and United Kingdom.

Ogebe in the statement stated that the team carried out extensive investigations into the recent crisis in the region and catergorised its recommendations as follows: “The President of Nigeria should stand down the troops in the southeast till their mission scope is clearly defined and clarified and necessary legal benchmarks for deployment are met or better still redeploy them to northern Nigeria where on the Niger side of the border terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram killed 4 American troops last week. “


The President should consult the state governors as chief security officers of their states on the necessity or lack thereof of military deployment “The military should apologize to and return the seized phone of a journalist “The army should desist from further acts of aggression, intimidation and rights abuses of civilians including continuing attacks on the already destroyed home of Afara Chief Kanu “The army should identify for court martial its personnel who ransacked and man handled innocent journalists in their press center “The army should disclose the true casualties of its operations and provide compensation to the victims while arraigning the perpetrators “The government of Nigeria should allow the trial of IPOB leader Kanu to continue under the established framework of the legal system instead brute military force. Failure to do so could force the further metastization into yet another insurgency which Nigeria simply cannot afford on an eastern flank “The government should as a matter of urgency provide treatment and compensation to the victims and families in a confidential manner that does not expose them to terrorist-labeling “The government should close the “governance gap” exemplified by infrastructure deficits at local levels that are deep drivers of discontentment and frustration in an ordinarily industrious and entrepreneurial populace “The international community and the Nigerian government should investigate the human rights abuses to ensure justice is done especially as the 50th memorial of the Asaba massacres is marked for which no perpetrators have been brought to book half a century after.

“The government should revisit the National Conference report that has encapsulated a lot of the institutional injustices that undermine equity and FairPlay in the Nigerian contraption “The International Criminal Court should look into the military abuses in the southeast as part of its ongoing preliminary examination into Nigeria’s security forces.”


In a similar vein, the group’s also findings implicated the Nigerian Army in the “unprovoked” attack of Journalists in Umuahia amongst others. “In its interim report and observations, the RRFFM finds as a fact: “Personnel of the Nigerian army attacked and molested members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists during an unprovoked invasion of the journalists’ press center, destroying and confiscating journalistic equipment in September “The Nigerian Army attacked and destroyed the home of a Chief in Amara, Umuahia who is the father of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu who lived with him also in September “Several people were killed in Umuahia and several neighborhood homes and properties affected “Nigerian security forces engaged in reprisal attacks in Aba after IPOB members overran a military checkpoint “Several people were killed and maimed in Aba “Suspected IPOB members stopped and searched vehicles for reprisal attacks on northerners as well as targeted house searches “Good Samaritans and the army helped hide and evacuate innocent targets including incidentally a citizen of Niger who has since fled to his own country.

“The military were not invited in by the eastern state governments and indeed the governors were already in dialogue with the separatists on their concerns “While the military presence has been scaled back from the streets and relative normalcy has been restored, the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu remains a mystery “There appears to be a serious lack of transparency or sincerity by the army on its true mission to the southeast, casualties of its operations to the public and even to the state governments “Suspected members of IPOB burnt a police station and attacked a mosque UPDATE “RRFFM has just received credible photos and footage of another raid on the home of Nnamdi Kanu’s family in Umuahia captured on CCTV yesterday Sunday October 8, 2017”, the statement added.

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by months: 7:08pm
lalasticlala, mynd44, food don done.
Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by benzene00: 7:09pm
The U.S group no get name??

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 7:10pm
grin grin grin ;DD


No one dares our president

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by sarrki(m): 7:12pm
All ipobs in diaspora won't be spared

Know one can tell our President what to do

Having said that please where is Nnamdi sef ?

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by uzohrome(m): 7:16pm
Front page immediately, lala how far. Or u still need snakes

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Spylord48: 8:03pm
The US group should tell President Donald Trump and prime minister May to withdraw their troops from Iraq,Afghanistan, south korea and Syria ist. All these yeye groups sef

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by dotcomnamename: 8:33pm
Some flatinos yeye Biafra group in US, only smelos like them will believe they're oyinbos group .. yeye dey smell grin

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Flashh: 8:33pm
Over to the chestbeaters.

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Tednersy: 8:34pm
Mbok I am more worried about this monkeypox issue.

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Xbee007(m): 8:34pm
No be even US government na US groups. It is like they are pounding yam on their heads. Anyway they are just bunch of attention seekers and they have been noticed.

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by NothingDoMe: 8:34pm
sarrki:
All ipobs in diaspora won't be spared

Know one can tell our President what to do

Having said that please where is Nnamdi sef ?
You wan go arrest the IPOBS for US?

Your head don dey shake oh sarrki

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Jetleeee: 8:34pm
Lewl, more like....US based potor group asks Buhari to withdraw Troops From South-East

The so-called group doesn't even show up on google



Gerrout!

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by brunofarad(m): 8:34pm
Hmmmm
Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Aghans(m): 8:35pm
the dance is about to begin
Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Egein(m): 8:35pm
Well, "US Group" could mean anything. Afterall, Ndigbo USA is a US Group.

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by coolestchris(m): 8:35pm
Spylord48:
The US group should tell President Donald Trump and prime minister May to withdraw their troops from Iraq,Afghanistan, south korea and Syria ist. All these yeye groups sef
and China coastal borders
USA is actually the biggest world threat,
*List of countries by external debt in us dollars*
1 United States 18,624,000,000,00
2 United Kingdom 7,852,460,000,000
3 France 5,369,125,000,000
4 Germany 5,141,400,000,000
5 Netherlands 4,306,190,000,000
6 Luxembourg 3,900,665,000,000
7 Japan 3,516,200,000,000
8 Italy 2,324,420,000,000
9 Ireland 2,236,430,000,000
10 Spain 2,036,560,000,000
11 Canada 1,775,920,000,000
12 Switzerland 1,738,370,000,000
13 China 1,562,800,000,000
— Hong Kong 1,498,880,000,000
14 Australia 1,487,720,000,000
15 Singapore 1,320,567,000,000
16 Belgium 1,278,465,000,000
17 Sweden 938,692,000,000
18 Austria 638,340,000,000
19 Norway 623,223,000,000
20 Brazil 538,693,000,000
21 Russia 532,846,000,000
22 Denmark 491,617,000,000
23 Finland 483,369,000,000
24 India 471,852,000,000
25 Greece 471,763,000,000
26 Portugal 447,022,000,000
27 Turkey 432,352,000,000
28 Mexico 431,344,000,000
29 South Korea 407,341,000,000
30 Poland 363,658,000,000
31 Indonesia 335,289,000,000
32 United Arab Emirates 220,400,000,000
33 Malaysia 202,572,000,000
34 Saudi Arabia 200,900,000,000
35 Argentina 192,462,000,000
36 Mauritius 189,220,000,000
37 New Zealand 186,216,000,000
38 Chile 170,293,000,000
— Taiwan 170,138,000,000
— Puerto Rico 167,400,000,000
39 Kazakhstan 165,501,000,000
40 Qatar 159,200,000,000
41 Hungary 148,024,000,000
42 South Africa 142,833,000,000
43 Thailand 140,510,000,000
44 Czech Republic 137,606,000,000
45 Colombia 121,097,200,000
46 Cyprus 119,672,000,000
47 Ukraine 114,836,000,000
48 Venezuela 110,878,000,000
49 Romania 108,880,000,000
50 Malta 96,251,300,000
51 Israel 89,438,400,000
52 Slovakia 86,630,000,000
53 Pakistan 82,980,700,000
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_external_debt

all debtors

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by kimbraa(f): 8:35pm
sarrki:
All ipobs in diaspora won't be spared

Know one can tell our President what to do

Having said that please where is Nnamdi sef ?
Are you sure you're educated?. How the hell do you/Buhari intend doing anything to Ipods in diaspora?.

That being said, today's world isn't the same as that of the 60s. Your president must succumb to certain orders from international communities if it ever gets to that.

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by aldexrio(m): 8:35pm
hmmm
Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by dotcomnamename: 8:35pm
Spylord48:
The US group should tell President Donald Trump and prime minister May to withdraw their troops from Iraq,Afghanistan, south korea and Syria ist. All these yeye groups sef

Na some Biafra people living in US, they should continue to dey deceive themselves in US Lol grin

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by deepwater(f): 8:36pm
sarrki:
All ipobs in diaspora won't be spared

Know one can tell our President what to do

Having said that please where is Nnamdi sef ?

Biafra would out live you, stop sweating it.
Make good use of your youthful age.

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by moscobabs(m): 8:36pm
Awon dindinrin oponu ayirada

I will only take them serious if any of them can come to Nigeria and tell PMB

Coward chestbeaters !!!!

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by cr7rooney10(m): 8:36pm
Which us group
Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by martineverest(m): 8:36pm
wetin concern dem

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Pebcak: 8:36pm
Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by HoneySwag(f): 8:37pm
hmmm
Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Built2last: 8:37pm
Ok
Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by hatchy: 8:37pm
Chest beaters!

Python fall on you people.

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by AntiWailer: 8:38pm
Which group is us group ?

Mchewwwww

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by pauljumbo: 8:38pm
Its getting serious

1 Like

Re: Biafra: Withdraw Troops From South-East Now - US Group Tells Buhari by Hadone(m): 8:38pm
Ok

