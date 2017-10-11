Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams (3732 Views)

Aftermath of ASUU strike: We had what I'll put mildly as 'long day' receiving lectures on Chemical engineering process control from about 9am till about 7pm this evening, with 1.6hours break in between. This is in a bid by our lecturer to cover up for lost ASUU strike period for our final year degree exams which comes up in 13 days. that's about 10hours of lectures on an engineering course as complex as system process control.



I screen-shoted some statuses my mates uploaded after the marathon lecture. God help us in this country 3 Likes

nonye6194:

which school?

Veehigh:

which school? . akwa Ibom state university . akwa Ibom state university

I hope they are aware that someone without certificate is making millions in 10hours as well 16 Likes

What could a person possibly learn in such conditions. This reminds of TTG, Covenant University. Around 7:45 am to 8pm for about two weeks straight. And if you default on attendance the university will postpone your graduation till the next year. 4 Likes

He holds students as hostage with no breaks

i won't be surprised if he's same person in AKSU This is a routine duration for one lecturer in department of computer engineering LASUHe holds students as hostage with no breaksi won't be surprised if he's same person in AKSU 2 Likes

Process defeated sef



Coz most of dem students were not listening again



Na social media dem dey

At some point whatever is thought is lost 1 Like

If the lecturer is also participating in the 8-hr lecture, then I respect him. It shows his passion for his students. Most Nigerian lecturers will just hand you handouts than waste their precious 8hrs teaching especially in a wicked evil country like Nigeria, where they are not appreciated or cared for. 1 Like 2 Shares

Engine boys& girls don dey suffer since nigeria gain independence 1 Like

Dat is rubbish after 2hr I don't tink d brain can't accommodate d same stuff

Mehn...datz y engineers are different from other professionals...we are gods

Welcome to the real world folks. I don't see a reason why you should be complaining; it can only get worse.



Let me explain.



When you start your working life after school, do be assured, you will not climb the ranks in an instant. You are expected to put in your grunt time. That is the period when you will be working 80 hour workweeks. You will be runt of the pack, and you will get all the jobs that no one wants. You will be at the beck and call of your superiors. You can't do anything about this, it is the rite of entry. You have no choice than to suck it up and do the work, advance quickly and await the rookies. Then, you take your revenge.



Little fucken sissies complaining about ten hours after they've been away for two months. Your bunch sickens me. 2 Likes

This is nothing to be proud of. The lecturer is to be sanctioned.



I am very sure 95% of the students wouldn't understand any of those things thought



When I was in the Uni I had a 5hours lecture in my penultimate year and i couldn't comprehend most of the things thought.

ElRapido:

I hope they are aware that someone without certificate is making millions in 10hours as well tell the students to dropout..





ko le to yen tell the students to dropout..ko le to yen

Waste of time!

Please don't remind me

I think the lecturer is using tiger battery he didn't get tired.. The students are the real mvp, I trust myself I'll sleep most of the time because in a 2-hour lecture gan I sleep almost half of the class 1 Like

Disadvantage of public institutions 1 Like

I experienced this in law sch for 5days no biggie

its a waste of time......worst case scenario should be four hours 1 Like



Upon all my control and Engr. Math in Lasu Epe I still end up dealing on Roofing sheet business..



Oluwa loni glory...



Who Control EPP sef ControlUpon all my control and Engr. Math in Lasu Epe I still end up dealing on Roofing sheet business..Oluwa loni glory...Who Control EPP sef 1 Like



They went on strike now, students are to bear the brunt of the lost time. 10 hrs lectures, what can learn from it or just to memorize and pass exam?

Shame to our universities lecturers.

In my time they did same 19yrs later still no change. This is where our lecturers and gets things wrong.They went on strike now, students are to bear the brunt of the lost time. 10 hrs lectures, what can learn from it or just to memorize and pass exam?Shame to our universities lecturers.In my time they did same 19yrs later still no change. 1 Like