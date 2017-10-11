₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by nonye6194(m): 9:26pm On Oct 10
Aftermath of ASUU strike: We had what I'll put mildly as 'long day' receiving lectures on Chemical engineering process control from about 9am till about 7pm this evening, with 1.6hours break in between. This is in a bid by our lecturer to cover up for lost ASUU strike period for our final year degree exams which comes up in 13 days. that's about 10hours of lectures on an engineering course as complex as system process control.
I screen-shoted some statuses my mates uploaded after the marathon lecture. God help us in this country
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by nonye6194(m): 9:29pm On Oct 10
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by Veehigh(m): 9:30pm On Oct 10
which school?
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by nonye6194(m): 9:30pm On Oct 10
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by 1bunne4lif(m): 9:33pm On Oct 10
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by nonye6194(m): 9:36pm On Oct 10
Veehigh:. akwa Ibom state university
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by ElRapido: 9:40pm On Oct 10
I hope they are aware that someone without certificate is making millions in 10hours as well
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by Statsocial: 10:10pm On Oct 10
What could a person possibly learn in such conditions. This reminds of TTG, Covenant University. Around 7:45 am to 8pm for about two weeks straight. And if you default on attendance the university will postpone your graduation till the next year.
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by corenewsonline: 8:38am
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by pachukwu16: 8:39am
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by Proffdada: 8:40am
This is a routine duration for one lecturer in department of computer engineering LASU
He holds students as hostage with no breaks
i won't be surprised if he's same person in AKSU
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by masada: 8:40am
Process defeated sef
Coz most of dem students were not listening again
Na social media dem dey
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by oribi(m): 8:40am
At some point whatever is thought is lost
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by DanielsParker: 8:41am
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by naijafortruth: 8:41am
If the lecturer is also participating in the 8-hr lecture, then I respect him. It shows his passion for his students. Most Nigerian lecturers will just hand you handouts than waste their precious 8hrs teaching especially in a wicked evil country like Nigeria, where they are not appreciated or cared for.
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by Talkwell: 8:42am
Engine boys& girls don dey suffer since nigeria gain independence
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by emperorAY(m): 8:42am
Dat is rubbish after 2hr I don't tink d brain can't accommodate d same stuff
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by kaziblake(f): 8:42am
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by jbreezy: 8:42am
Mehn...datz y engineers are different from other professionals...we are gods
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by KOPT55: 8:43am
Welcome to the real world folks. I don't see a reason why you should be complaining; it can only get worse.
Let me explain.
When you start your working life after school, do be assured, you will not climb the ranks in an instant. You are expected to put in your grunt time. That is the period when you will be working 80 hour workweeks. You will be runt of the pack, and you will get all the jobs that no one wants. You will be at the beck and call of your superiors. You can't do anything about this, it is the rite of entry. You have no choice than to suck it up and do the work, advance quickly and await the rookies. Then, you take your revenge.
Little fucken sissies complaining about ten hours after they've been away for two months. Your bunch sickens me.
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by Florblu(f): 8:43am
This is nothing to be proud of. The lecturer is to be sanctioned.
I am very sure 95% of the students wouldn't understand any of those things thought
When I was in the Uni I had a 5hours lecture in my penultimate year and i couldn't comprehend most of the things thought.
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by macowaco(m): 8:43am
ElRapido:tell the students to dropout..
ko le to yen
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by Pavore9: 8:44am
Waste of time!
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by amakufrancis(m): 8:44am
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by Deseo(f): 8:45am
Please don't remind me
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by eitsei(m): 8:45am
I think the lecturer is using tiger battery he didn't get tired.. The students are the real mvp, I trust myself I'll sleep most of the time because in a 2-hour lecture gan I sleep almost half of the class
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by ayourbamie: 8:46am
Disadvantage of public institutions
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by jidxin(m): 8:48am
I experienced this in law sch for 5days no biggie
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by montumonami(m): 8:48am
its a waste of time......worst case scenario should be four hours
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by money121(m): 8:48am
Control
Upon all my control and Engr. Math in Lasu Epe I still end up dealing on Roofing sheet business..
Oluwa loni glory...
Who Control EPP sef
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by DeRay98(m): 8:50am
This is where our lecturers and gets things wrong.
They went on strike now, students are to bear the brunt of the lost time. 10 hrs lectures, what can learn from it or just to memorize and pass exam?
Shame to our universities lecturers.
In my time they did same 19yrs later still no change.
|Re: 10-Hour Lecture In Engineering Course In AKSU Ahead Of Degree Exams by chiraqDemon(m): 8:57am
money121:How is the income in roofing sheet business?
