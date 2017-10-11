₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Marcofranz(m): 10:05pm On Oct 10
Today i decided to do a little cleaning around my poultry when i came across this reptile. I ran as fast as my legs could carry me. literally this is the first time I'm seeing a live serpent as big as this , if not for one guy i met i guess i would have allowed it escape .
Snake lovers in the house what specie is this biko!
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Tolexander: 10:06pm On Oct 10
Black Mamba!
It is a nocturnal snake that loves swallowing hen's eggs.
It is the snake behind killing of brooding hens at home and in the bush.
Many times killed by inserting a hook and line in a boiled egg tied down. It becomes stuck after swallowing the boiled egg. Banging itself on the ground for the egg to be broken. During the process, the hook gets hooked to its intestine and starts struggling to be freed from the line.
There is a myth about it in Yoruba. They say when it grows to a certain stage, it starts developing comb like a rooster, and starts crowing like a rooster to attract hens. Though I have outgrown that believe.
6 Likes
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:10pm On Oct 10
These blacks snakes and chickens hmmmm
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Marcofranz(m): 10:11pm On Oct 10
Tolexander:i guess it dangerous cos it attacked the guy with spit.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by LionInBoxOffice(m): 10:14pm On Oct 10
Must be dangerous, kudos to you.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by thorpido(m): 10:18pm On Oct 10
This is not a black mamba.It looks like a black rat snake.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by PrincessBecks(f): 10:21pm On Oct 10
Snakes!
I can't even near them talk more of making a kill.
Jeez!!!
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Ebimor96: 10:38pm On Oct 10
Lala
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Ebimor96: 10:39pm On Oct 10
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by LegendaryArnold(m): 10:46pm On Oct 10
Lalasticlala food is ready... we don't have black mambas in Nigeria
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by excel127(m): 12:03am
Ewww... Don't tell me someone is going to eat that.
Lala might...
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by zionwinn: 12:26am
PLS DO NOT EAT THAT CREATURE THE CURE FOR MONKEY POX IS YET TO BE DISCOVERED
1 Like
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by calddon(m): 9:26am
D way snakes make front page ehn.....ama go snake hunting soon.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by lovingyouhun: 9:26am
What do you want Lala to do with this one now? Abi em dey chop all kinds of snakes
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Derekethan1: 9:26am
A GRANDMOTHER IN THE VILLAGE
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by kokomaster3d: 9:27am
Chai seee meat. Lala breakfast is ready. I will buy this on yakata.com.ng
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 9:27am
Lala
Lala
Lala
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by DemonHunTER: 9:27am
Lala is currently dancing to ONE CORNER.
Oshe! Food is ready.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by epospiky(m): 9:27am
lalas's food
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by samwellz: 9:28am
The killer killed
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by femo122: 9:28am
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by seejay80s: 9:29am
.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by naijafortruth: 9:29am
zionwinn:
He is IPOB, so he is immune from monkey pox.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by IMASTEX: 9:29am
Why
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:29am
Tolexander:I can't say I disbelieve in the myth.
I have come across a snake with comb when I was small.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by kullozone(m): 9:29am
Hmm
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Alukoh: 9:29am
This one wicked ooo
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Watermelonman: 9:29am
.
|Re: The Snake I Killed In My Poultry Today (photos) by Factfinder1(f): 9:29am
One bite from this snake and you are gone
