Today i decided to do a little cleaning around my poultry when i came across this reptile. I ran as fast as my legs could carry me. literally this is the first time I'm seeing a live serpent as big as this , if not for one guy i met i guess i would have allowed it escape .

Snake lovers in the house what specie is this biko!

Black Mamba!



It is a nocturnal snake that loves swallowing hen's eggs.

It is the snake behind killing of brooding hens at home and in the bush.



Many times killed by inserting a hook and line in a boiled egg tied down. It becomes stuck after swallowing the boiled egg. Banging itself on the ground for the egg to be broken. During the process, the hook gets hooked to its intestine and starts struggling to be freed from the line.



There is a myth about it in Yoruba. They say when it grows to a certain stage, it starts developing comb like a rooster, and starts crowing like a rooster to attract hens. Though I have outgrown that believe. 6 Likes

These blacks snakes and chickens hmmmm

Tolexander:

Mamba! i guess it dangerous cos it attacked the guy with spit. i guess it dangerous cos it attacked the guy with spit.

Must be dangerous, kudos to you.

This is not a black mamba.It looks like a black rat snake.

Snakes!

I can't even near them talk more of making a kill.

Jeez!!!

Lalasticlala food is ready... we don't have black mambas in Nigeria

Ewww... Don't tell me someone is going to eat that.















Lala might...

PLS DO NOT EAT THAT CREATURE THE CURE FOR MONKEY POX IS YET TO BE DISCOVERED 1 Like

D way snakes make front page ehn.....ama go snake hunting soon.

What do you want Lala to do with this one now? Abi em dey chop all kinds of snakes

A GRANDMOTHER IN THE VILLAGE

Chai seee meat. Lala breakfast is ready. I will buy this on yakata.com.ng

Lala is currently dancing to ONE CORNER.



Oshe! Food is ready.

lalas's food

The killer killed

Why

