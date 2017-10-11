Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love (11706 Views)

Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) / Before And After Photos Of A Lady And Her Dad / 9-Year-Old Girl Describes Her Dad In A Note She Wrote (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





To celebrate her wedding anniversary, Nigerian lady Mercy Makinde shared a touching story of how she was given out in marriage to a man older than her father when she was 18 and how she attempted to commit suicide three times.







According to her, 'If you don't know my story, you won't understand my glory. Given out to a man older than my own father at age 18. Abused Physically, Emotionally, Sexually, Verbally and Mentally for 11 years. Attempted Suicide three times. Lost my Self Esteem, Confidence and sense of being. Was disconnected from family , friends, church and society at large.



But God came through! Rescued me from the valley of shadow of death! He gave me a second chance at life and marriage! Blessed me with a man that loves and cherishes me. He Restored all that I had lost over the years. Blessed me with two more children after it was said I will never have children again! He turned my Misery to a Ministry...my Mess to a Message!



On this day years ago, God compensated me for all the years of agony and pains and gave me Beauty for Ashes. I have plenty reasons to celebrate! .



Source: https://wobegist.com/2017/10/11/lady-given-man-older-father-18-attempted-suicide-three-times-finds-love/ Lady who was given out to a man older than her father at 18 and attempted suicide three times finds love again!To celebrate her wedding anniversary, Nigerian lady Mercy Makinde shared a touching story of how she was given out in marriage to a man older than her father when she was 18 and how she attempted to commit suicide three times.According to her, 'If you don't know my story, you won't understand my glory. Given out to a man older than my own father at age 18. Abused Physically, Emotionally, Sexually, Verbally and Mentally for 11 years. Attempted Suicide three times. Lost my Self Esteem, Confidence and sense of being. Was disconnected from family , friends, church and society at large.But God came through! Rescued me from the valley of shadow of death! He gave me a second chance at life and marriage! Blessed me with a man that loves and cherishes me. He Restored all that I had lost over the years. Blessed me with two more children after it was said I will never have children again! He turned my Misery to a Ministry...my Mess to a Message!On this day years ago, God compensated me for all the years of agony and pains and gave me Beauty for Ashes. I have plenty reasons to celebrate! . 5 Likes 1 Share

We all have got pasts.



Enjoy your marriage and your new found love.



Congratulations. 11 Likes

Thank God for her life

K

Hmmm

No b dat woman whey throw bash for her husband?

Whey make d man dey cry 20 Likes

In which region ?

DanielsParker:

ok Guy you wicked o. Which network you dey use sef? Guy you wicked o. Which network you dey use sef? 2 Likes

I SEE DELIBERATE SARCASM!!

is no new tin

Love is sweet when you are with the right one. 2 Likes

This is the Lady that threw her husband a surprise birthday party some days back. She just dey trend anyhow. 12 Likes

I can't marry against my parent wish....mba

ThisTrend:

Lady who was given out to a man older than her father at 18 and attempted suicide three times finds love again!



To celebrate her wedding anniversary, Nigerian lady Mercy Makinde shared a touching story of how she was given out in marriage to a man older than her father when she was 18 and how she attempted to commit suicide three times.







According to her, 'If you don't know my story, you won't understand my glory. Given out to a man older than my own father at age 18. Abused Physically, Emotionally, Sexually, Verbally and Mentally for 11 years. Attempted Suicide three times. Lost my Self Esteem, Confidence and sense of being. Was disconnected from family , friends, church and society at large.



But God came through! Rescued me from the valley of shadow of death! He gave me a second chance at life and marriage! Blessed me with a man that loves and cherishes me. He Restored all that I had lost over the years. Blessed me with two more children after it was said I will never have children again! He turned my Misery to a Ministry...my Mess to a Message!



On this day years ago, God compensated me for all the years of agony and pains and gave me Beauty for Ashes. I have plenty reasons to celebrate! .



Source: https://wobegist.com/2017/10/11/lady-given-man-older-father-18-attempted-suicide-three-times-finds-love/





Makinde just dey popular dey go sha Makinde just dey popular dey go sha

sobmos:

Guy you wicked o. Which network you dey use sef?

Lol. Try again next time Lol. Try again next time

DanielsParker:

We all have got pasts.



Enjoy your marriage and your new found love.



Congratulations.

Still searching.... Still searching.... 1 Share

Happy for you

happy Family

I pray � it doesn't crash

She found a great guy. Good for her.

wehdone

Since her name is "Mary" and she's not a Muslim and again she's not from the North. They won't come here to rant. Idiotic fellows 3 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful family, everlasting love and happiness shall locate me too very soon. 1 Like

Note that he is not your real husband. Period

nice





RIP BUKOLA

Awwwww...thank God for her life.

Not everyone is that lucky 1 Like

Nothing new...

Congrats to the new her

No be this woman arrange surprise birthday for her husband some weeks back? I'm curious though wetin happen to the old man?





So as you tell us now so Wetin you want make we do



Jump into a boiling acid or make we fry codeine



Some people can't just keep their past to themselves



So as you tell us now so Wetin you want make we doJump into a boiling acid or make we fry codeineSome people can't just keep their past to themselves



Now we know the story behind their love

All the best Ma Same lady that arrange a surprise birthday party for her husband..Now we know the story behind their loveAll the best Ma