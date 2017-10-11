₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by ThisTrend(f): 10:00am
Lady who was given out to a man older than her father at 18 and attempted suicide three times finds love again!
To celebrate her wedding anniversary, Nigerian lady Mercy Makinde shared a touching story of how she was given out in marriage to a man older than her father when she was 18 and how she attempted to commit suicide three times.
According to her, 'If you don't know my story, you won't understand my glory. Given out to a man older than my own father at age 18. Abused Physically, Emotionally, Sexually, Verbally and Mentally for 11 years. Attempted Suicide three times. Lost my Self Esteem, Confidence and sense of being. Was disconnected from family , friends, church and society at large.
But God came through! Rescued me from the valley of shadow of death! He gave me a second chance at life and marriage! Blessed me with a man that loves and cherishes me. He Restored all that I had lost over the years. Blessed me with two more children after it was said I will never have children again! He turned my Misery to a Ministry...my Mess to a Message!
On this day years ago, God compensated me for all the years of agony and pains and gave me Beauty for Ashes. I have plenty reasons to celebrate! .
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by DanielsParker: 11:23am
We all have got pasts.
Enjoy your marriage and your new found love.
Congratulations.
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by sobmos(m): 11:23am
Thank God for her life
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by princechiemekam(m): 11:24am
K
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by CHIMDIYA4EVA(m): 11:24am
Hmmm
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by Lomprico2: 11:24am
No b dat woman whey throw bash for her husband?
Whey make d man dey cry
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by Desyner: 11:25am
In which region ?
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by sobmos(m): 11:25am
DanielsParker:Guy you wicked o. Which network you dey use sef?
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 11:25am
I SEE DELIBERATE SARCASM!!
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by tinny898(m): 11:25am
is no new tin
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by teacherbim(f): 11:25am
Love is sweet when you are with the right one.
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by ElPadrino33: 11:25am
This is the Lady that threw her husband a surprise birthday party some days back. She just dey trend anyhow.
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by toyinjimoh(m): 11:26am
I can't marry against my parent wish....mba
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by free2ryhme: 11:26am
ThisTrend:
Makinde just dey popular dey go sha
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by DanielsParker: 11:26am
sobmos:
Lol. Try again next time
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by emmabest2000(m): 11:27am
DanielsParker:
Still searching....
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by Nat2008(m): 11:27am
Happy for you
happy Family
I pray � it doesn't crash
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by kay29000(m): 11:28am
She found a great guy. Good for her.
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by wahzupguy(m): 11:29am
wehdone
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by abdulsemiu02(m): 11:30am
Since her name is "Mary" and she's not a Muslim and again she's not from the North. They won't come here to rant. Idiotic fellows
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by Adukey: 11:31am
Beautiful family, everlasting love and happiness shall locate me too very soon.
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by MrBigiman: 11:31am
Note that he is not your real husband. Period
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by medolab90(m): 11:32am
nice
RIP BUKOLA
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by shurley22(f): 11:32am
Awwwww...thank God for her life.
Not everyone is that lucky
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by nikkypearl(f): 11:33am
Nothing new...
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by IMASTEX: 11:33am
Congrats to the new her
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by justscorchone(m): 11:34am
No be this woman arrange surprise birthday for her husband some weeks back? I'm curious though wetin happen to the old man?
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by maxiuc(m): 11:34am
So as you tell us now so Wetin you want make we do
Jump into a boiling acid or make we fry codeine
Some people can't just keep their past to themselves
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by Divay22(f): 11:35am
Same lady that arrange a surprise birthday party for her husband..
Now we know the story behind their love
All the best Ma
|Re: Lady Married Off To Man Older Than Her Dad At 18 & Attempted Suicide, Finds Love by Adaumunocha(f): 11:35am
Never give up on true love... In Jobe's voice, All these boys that are philandering about na una sabi...
