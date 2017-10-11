₦airaland Forum

Looters trial begins soon, Buhari says by lightblazingnow(m): 10:42am
Looters trial begins soon, Buhari says
Follow due process, Abdulsalami c’ttee tells president
Looters trial begins soon, Buhari says
President Muhammadu Buhari has said the prosecution of those who stole national resources will begin in weeks.



The President stated this yesterday during a meeting with members of the National Peace Committee headed by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar
Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina quoted Buhari as saying his government was “irrevocably” determined to break the vicious cycle of corruption, unemployment and insecurity in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has to break this vicious cycle before we can make progress”, President Buhari told the committee.
He said apart from working to return stolen funds stashed in foreign banks, he would also put the culprits on trial in Nigeria.

“Those who have stolen the national wealth will be in court in a matter of weeks and Nigerians will know those who have short-changed them”, Buhari said.

“We have really degenerated as a country. Our national institutions, including the military, which did wonderfully on foreign missions in the past, have been compromised. But we are doing something about it. The military is now retraining and morale has been resuscitated.

“As Petroleum Minister under Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo in the 1970s, I could not travel abroad until I had taken a memo to the Federal Executive Council asking for estacode. Now, everybody does what he wants.

“That is why security-wise and economically, we’re in trouble,” President Buhari told his guests.
He said a single treasury account had been established for all Federal revenues to ensure greater probity, transparency and accountability in the collection, disbursement and utilisation of national funds.

The presidential spokesman said Buhari granted the committee permission to transform to National Peace Council.

The committee was formed before the 2015 general elections as a result of widespread fears that the polls could be marred by violence.

The committee was instrumental to the signing of the peace accord between Buhari and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the March 28 presidential election.

Their meeting with Buhari came five days after Jonathan had paid a secret visit to the president at his official residence in Aso Rock Villa.

Rule of law must prevail – Committee
Addressing State House reporters after the meeting, a member of the committee, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Mathew Hassan Kukah said members had urged the president to be guided by the rule of law in the fight against corruption.

He said the committee was at the Villa to update President Buhari about “the relevance of the peace committee itself and how we can help to nurture what God has given to us”.

He also disclosed that in its recent conversation with Jonathan and political parties’ members, the committee realised that nobody was in favour of corruption or against Buhari’s commitment to fighting it.

“It (Buhari’s anti-graft war) is not heating up the polity. In our conversation with former President Jonathan and members of the parties, I don’t think any Nigerian is in favour of corruption or is against the president’s commitment to ensuring that we turn over a new leaf.
“I think what we are concerned about is process. It is no longer a military regime, and under our existing laws, everybody is innocent until proven guilty.

“Again, our own commitment is not to intimidate or fight anybody. The former president’s commitment and what he did still remains spectacular, and I think that President Buhari himself appreciates that. So, our effort really is to make sure that the right thing is done”, he said.
Kukah dismissed the reports that Jonathan sought the committee’s intervention on the ongoing probe of his government.

He said: “Anybody is free to come to our committee, but former President Jonathan never, by telephone or another means, talked to the committee. We went to see him, but that was after we had already seen members of the political parties, members of the civil society. We planned to see the speaker because we couldn’t see him yesterday (Monday).

“This is a very planned series of intervention essentially just to hear out everybody, and I think the good news is that Nigerians are committed to a new nation, they are committed to ensuring that the gains and blessings God has given us come to fruition”.
Asked why the committee’s intervention had become so necessary, Kukah said: “This is not an intervention, it is not a hearing out process. When we had the election, it was like a wedding.

“Now, the reality of government is now the marriage and people need to be encouraged. We need to reaffirm that this is our country and the only thing we can collectively be opposed to is injustice, iniquity, corruption and in that regard, we all had one single conversation.

“Essentially we are not policing, but when the need arises, help to build confidence and in the process”, he said.


Members of the committee, who attended the meeting are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.
Others are the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh; the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan; former President of the Nigerian Bar Association Mrs. Priscilla Kuye and Senator Ben Obi.
Our correspondent reports that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, was also at the meeting.






https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/news/looters-trial-begins-soon-buhari-says/105997.html

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by lightblazingnow(m): 10:43am
Waiting

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by rerhji(m): 11:09am
story time again.....fasten ur seat belts pls

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Dillusionist(f): 11:10am
it should begin with you. .useless gworo chewing Sudanese burukutu drinking Dullard from daura..

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by vedaxcool(m): 11:15am
Wailing zombies + cownu pigs and idiots have challenging times ahead.

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by dodelight(m): 11:27am
another scam to keep zombies hopeful in a failed administration.

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by ChangetheChange: 11:32am
grin grin grin

They have come again, another attempt to distract us from the $26 billion that Buhari illegally and unconstitutionally approved while he was on his sick bed in London even when Osibanjo was the mere acting President.
Nigeria has entered ONE CHANCE

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by ChangetheChange: 11:37am
grin

Buhari issa thief

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by magoo10: 11:48am
What have they been doing all this while? Celebrating looters lols

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by orisa37: 12:12pm
We are Waiting.
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Daviddson(m): 12:23pm
Mynd44, this is a 2015 news.

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by lightblazingnow(m): 6:58pm
OK
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Keneking: 7:10pm
Ok, lalasticlala pse close thread as Buhari has changed his mind since two years grin grin grin

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by brainpulse: 9:00pm
Good one sir.
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Ayo4251(m): 9:00pm
Hope you will also be tried for the $26bn?

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by kabakaauu: 9:01pm
Hmmmm
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Jigba(f): 9:01pm
A 2015 news on fp undecided

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by hanassholesolo: 9:02pm
Daviddson:
Mynd44, this is a 2015 news.

Lol
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by kennygee(f): 9:02pm
He should start with the 26 billion dollars, then Aso Rock Clinic budget misappropriation.

3 Likes

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by agbonkamen(f): 9:02pm
Trial time ko trial version ni.... Voted by mistake

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by erico2k2(m): 9:02pm
Distractions grin grin grin

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by guywitzerogal(m): 9:02pm
Start wit ur sef

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Nigeriadondie: 9:03pm
undecided Story for the gods. Sai baba, I can see u really have nothing to offer. I know the blane can not lie only on u cos we have the useless legislature both at the federal and state levels coupled with all the useless state governors.

The little hope I had in Nigeria was rekindled at your election victory but I can now see that Nigeria is forever doomed, hopeless and betond redemption.

Nothing would come out of the trial as long as we still the mess of d judiciary we have.

Besides which laws would the judiciary interpret, is the ones made by legislooters the likes of Yahoo Yahoo Saraki, agbero Dino Melaye, armed robber Theodore Orji and all former governors who looted their state treasuries dry who themselves have no honour to enact laws that wud severely kill corruption. Is it the same legislooters that embezzle constituency allowances that wud enact strong anti-corrption laws?

Sai Baba, your govt has nothing to offer. As for the docile masses hoping for a better tomorrow keep hoping when we all should ve unitedly rise up against these few bastards in power.

Even the Devil has more hope of making heaven than for the joke called Nigeria to ever progress.
Pidgin2 and her supporters forming patroitic Nigerians please prove me wrong.

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by daveP(m): 9:03pm
ANYTHING TO MAKE THE CLONE SOUND REAL....

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by sureheaven(m): 9:04pm
Hope u will include those who is behind the Aso rock clinic where more than #3b is budgeted and no paracetamol and syringe. I'm sure the clinical director must be from the north

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by SageTravels: 9:04pm
coming from a President that approved oil deals to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation during the time he was on his sick bed in London – and when he had relinquished presidential powers to his Vice President

Judge Yourself MR. President

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by basty: 9:04pm
Corruption fighting back

The daft and insensible rogues that commented at the top will remain poor for supporting those that stole our Commonwealth.
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Wizzyflexx: 9:05pm
I'm too lazy to read it all!!
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by SageTravels: 9:05pm
looters indeed
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by hokafor(m): 9:05pm
This man said he will try himself in sharia court. I recommend they amputate your arms as a plea bargain instead of hanging you to death.
Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by guywitzerogal(m): 9:05pm
Daviddson:
Mynd44, this is a 2015 news.
imagine wetin d worry ds mynd44....come no come island if I catch u....

Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:06pm

