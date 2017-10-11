₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by lightblazingnow(m): 10:42am
Looters trial begins soon, Buhari says
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/news/looters-trial-begins-soon-buhari-says/105997.html
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by lightblazingnow(m): 10:43am
Waiting
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by rerhji(m): 11:09am
story time again.....fasten ur seat belts pls
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Dillusionist(f): 11:10am
it should begin with you. .useless gworo chewing Sudanese burukutu drinking Dullard from daura..
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by vedaxcool(m): 11:15am
Wailing zombies + cownu pigs and idiots have challenging times ahead.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by dodelight(m): 11:27am
another scam to keep zombies hopeful in a failed administration.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by ChangetheChange: 11:32am
They have come again, another attempt to distract us from the $26 billion that Buhari illegally and unconstitutionally approved while he was on his sick bed in London even when Osibanjo was the mere acting President.
Nigeria has entered ONE CHANCE
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by ChangetheChange: 11:37am
Buhari issa thief
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by magoo10: 11:48am
What have they been doing all this while? Celebrating looters lols
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by orisa37: 12:12pm
We are Waiting.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Daviddson(m): 12:23pm
Mynd44, this is a 2015 news.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by lightblazingnow(m): 6:58pm
OK
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Keneking: 7:10pm
Ok, lalasticlala pse close thread as Buhari has changed his mind since two years
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by brainpulse: 9:00pm
Good one sir.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Ayo4251(m): 9:00pm
Hope you will also be tried for the $26bn?
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by kabakaauu: 9:01pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Jigba(f): 9:01pm
A 2015 news on fp
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by hanassholesolo: 9:02pm
Daviddson:
Lol
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by kennygee(f): 9:02pm
He should start with the 26 billion dollars, then Aso Rock Clinic budget misappropriation.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by agbonkamen(f): 9:02pm
Trial time ko trial version ni.... Voted by mistake
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by erico2k2(m): 9:02pm
Distractions
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by guywitzerogal(m): 9:02pm
Start wit ur sef
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Nigeriadondie: 9:03pm
Story for the gods. Sai baba, I can see u really have nothing to offer. I know the blane can not lie only on u cos we have the useless legislature both at the federal and state levels coupled with all the useless state governors.
The little hope I had in Nigeria was rekindled at your election victory but I can now see that Nigeria is forever doomed, hopeless and betond redemption.
Nothing would come out of the trial as long as we still the mess of d judiciary we have.
Besides which laws would the judiciary interpret, is the ones made by legislooters the likes of Yahoo Yahoo Saraki, agbero Dino Melaye, armed robber Theodore Orji and all former governors who looted their state treasuries dry who themselves have no honour to enact laws that wud severely kill corruption. Is it the same legislooters that embezzle constituency allowances that wud enact strong anti-corrption laws?
Sai Baba, your govt has nothing to offer. As for the docile masses hoping for a better tomorrow keep hoping when we all should ve unitedly rise up against these few bastards in power.
Even the Devil has more hope of making heaven than for the joke called Nigeria to ever progress.
Pidgin2 and her supporters forming patroitic Nigerians please prove me wrong.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by daveP(m): 9:03pm
ANYTHING TO MAKE THE CLONE SOUND REAL....
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by sureheaven(m): 9:04pm
Hope u will include those who is behind the Aso rock clinic where more than #3b is budgeted and no paracetamol and syringe. I'm sure the clinical director must be from the north
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by SageTravels: 9:04pm
coming from a President that approved oil deals to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation during the time he was on his sick bed in London – and when he had relinquished presidential powers to his Vice President
Judge Yourself MR. President
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by basty: 9:04pm
Corruption fighting back
The daft and insensible rogues that commented at the top will remain poor for supporting those that stole our Commonwealth.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by Wizzyflexx: 9:05pm
I'm too lazy to read it all!!
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by SageTravels: 9:05pm
looters indeed
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by hokafor(m): 9:05pm
This man said he will try himself in sharia court. I recommend they amputate your arms as a plea bargain instead of hanging you to death.
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by guywitzerogal(m): 9:05pm
Daviddson:imagine wetin d worry ds mynd44....come no come island if I catch u....
|Re: Looters Trial Begins Soon, Buhari Says by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:06pm
