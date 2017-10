Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Salo Roseline Tamarabrakemi Dies In Accident In Port-Harcourt (9595 Views)

Nigerian Man Dies In Accident In India. African Community Suspects Murder (pics) / Man Dies In Accident On Banex-Gwarimapa Expressway, Abuja. Do You Know Him?(pic) / Female Corper Dies In Accident In Enugu State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Female Soldier Killed In Port-Harcourt While Preparing For Her Birthday. Photos



It's a sad moment for the family of Salo Roseline Tamarabrakemi, who died yesterday in Rivers state. According to her friends and colleagues who are mourning her demise, the young lady died in a fatal accident involving a vehicle and the motorcycle she was on yesterday evening at Elele, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital - just a day before her birthday (which is today). She was said to be going to the market to buy things in preparation for her birthday before her sudden death. May her soul rest in peace.



The soldier was really looking forward to her birthday judging from the last post she made on Facebook yesterday. It reads; Can't wait ooo, 2moro is d birthday of someone special & d one dat I don't joke wit. My very own..Hmmmm I see u'r anxious 2 know wu bt jst wait & c wu dat special person could b.



Source; It's a sad moment for the family of Salo Roseline Tamarabrakemi, who died yesterday in Rivers state. According to her friends and colleagues who are mourning her demise, the young lady died in a fatal accident involving a vehicle and the motorcycle she was on yesterday evening at Elele, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital - just a day before her birthday (which is today). She was said to be going to the market to buy things in preparation for her birthday before her sudden death. May her soul rest in peace.The soldier was really looking forward to her birthday judging from the last post she made on Facebook yesterday. It reads;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/soldier-dies-in-fatal-accident-at-elele-area-of-rivers-state.html

cc; lalasticlala





Live everyday like it's your last



Serve God and keep his commandments









A million ways to die Nobody knows tomorrowLive everyday like it's your lastServe God and keep his commandmentsA million ways to die 6 Likes

RIP Rivers State?RIP







Oh no Tamara,may God comfort your family and give them the heart to bear this great loss.



RIP pretty one. Oh no Tamara,may God comfort your family and give them the heart to bear this great loss.RIP pretty one. 3 Likes 1 Share

RIP.







This one won't experience crocodile smile II operation.

Tragic



Do any day pass that people don't die from car accident





The person below me sucks ignore him

lol!



I hope she burns in hell



I got no love for any member of the Nigerian armed forces!!! 4 Likes

chai....chai..... chai....how many chai should I give so that people will know I'm pained

may her gentle soul rest in peace

.rip

Heyyyy

magicminister:

lol!



I hope she burns in hell



I got no love for any member of the Nigerian armed forces!!!

Have you sunk to such level of depravity as a human being?? Have you sunk to such level of depravity as a human being?? 6 Likes 1 Share

RIP Soldier. U Died In Active Service. 2 Likes

Yo!! Wtf is wrong with u?





hor=magicminister post=61315582]lol!



I hope she burns in hell



I got no love for any member of the Nigerian armed forces!!![/quote]

these days I care less about the Nigerian Military.....



they've lost their respect... if they ever had any 3 Likes

Oye ma echi? Echi di ime! Rest In Peace.

magicminister:

lol!



I hope she burns in hell



I got no love for any member of the Nigerian armed forces!!!

Why did you have to go this low. Pls just ask for forgiveness Why did you have to go this low. Pls just ask for forgiveness 5 Likes

magicminister:

lol!



I hope she burns in hell



I got no love for any member of the Nigerian armed forces!!!

Your hope may be dashed as you may be the one ending up there.....lol! Your hope may be dashed as you may be the one ending up there.....lol! 4 Likes

No one knows tomorrow!

magicminister:

lol!



I hope she burns in hell



I got no love for any member of the Nigerian armed forces!!! MUMU. Do u knw ur own destination and your own LAST SECOND? 2 Likes

magicminister:

lol!



I hope she burns in hell



I got no love for any member of the Nigerian armed forces!!! you and your generation shall know no peace ...oloriburuku omo ofo you and your generation shall know no peace ...oloriburuku omo ofo 4 Likes

Certainly one of the pythons.

e be like say u get plenty family members for hell.... ewu

magicminister:

lol!



I am a member of the sheep species



I love grass



I am a ewe !!!

So sad. RIP

Rip dead

she is so cute

presholala:

chai....chai..... chai....how many chai should I give so that people will know I'm pained 209 chais, but make sure u go to the Baracks... 209 chais, but make sure u go to the Baracks...

magicminister:

lol!



I hope she burns in hell



I got no love for any member of the Nigerian armed forces!!! are you fvckingly stupid are you fvckingly stupid 6 Likes





We all will die but may God not let us die untimely..Amen..excluding SARS and Police officers who are corrupt and using their uniforms to kidnapp and extort....You will always die untimely in Jesus name unless they change their ways and for the corrupt polithiefieans Unless you change your ways and spend Nigeria s money in Nigeria to make life beautiful Your children and Granchildren will always be a source of sorrow and weeping for you in the name of Allah.



Death and terrible Afflictions shall not seize to lurke around your generations...Amen..



RIP angel... Every man to his own opinion...We all will die but may God not let us die untimely..Amen..excluding SARS and Police officers who are corrupt and using their uniforms to kidnapp and extort....You will always die untimely in Jesus name unless they change their ways and for the corrupt polithiefieansUnless you change your ways and spend Nigeria s money in Nigeria to make life beautifulYour children and Granchildren will always be a source of sorrow and weeping for you in the name of Allah.Death and terrible Afflictions shall not seize to lurke around your generations...Amen..RIP angel...