|State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:59am
Here is a picture analyses of the State house medical center budget from 2013 to 2017 as released by BudgIT.
This is coming as the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, called for a probe into how the budget for the State House Medical Centre is being utilised.
The management of the hospital had said it would seek the commercialisation of the centre to boost its revenue.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photo-state-house-medical-centre-budget.html
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by madridguy(m): 11:00am
Revelation time. Corruption everywhere.
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by dunkem21(m): 11:07am
^^^
The person above have taken my top wailing spot ..
..To wail
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by psucc(m): 11:09am
N2b+ in 2016? And Buhari lives a better half in foreign hospital?
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by luvinhubby(m): 11:09am
Over N3 billion spent in 2yrs on state house clinic and Buhari spent 6 months consuming Nigeria's forex in a London hospital.
INEC should include a medical test as a prerequisite for contesting for executive posts in Nigeria.
APC is a fraud.
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by dunkem21(m): 11:14am
psucc:
That is not the issue, bro..
We are made to know that there are no paracetamol, piriton and syringe in the clinic..
Even ordinary vitamin C
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by DanielsParker: 12:23pm
nice
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by Yomzzyblog: 12:23pm
Ok
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by Annie2059: 12:24pm
k
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by holysainbj(m): 12:24pm
2.8 billion in 2016?!
Hehe chai!
I bet Buharis warriors will have a good excuse for the huge allotment in 2016 , maybe is GEJ that signed it before leaving office
The reasonably brain-washed ones will talk like Zahra Buhari and tell us Mr President can't be everywhere. May you all recieve back your sanity in whatever name you pray to, Amen.
Blooooody hell!!
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by Naziridamos: 12:25pm
I give up
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by cowleg(m): 12:25pm
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by Pavore9: 12:25pm
And Buhari is still convinced he is fighting corruption!
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by GreenMavro: 12:25pm
na wa o
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by frenzyduchess(f): 12:26pm
With revelations like this one will just wonder .i guess the country is on life support
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by MasViews: 12:26pm
An average Nigerian is corrupt
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by Uyi168(m): 12:26pm
It will only take time for us all to come to the realisation that buhari govt is far more corrupt than GEJ's
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by emekaseh: 12:26pm
All these expenses yet buhari and co still travel abroad ?
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by chiboyo(m): 12:26pm
This is shocking!!!
Buhari might end up having the most corrupt administration..
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by harmless011: 12:26pm
2.8 billion naira in 2016, chai Jesus wept!!!
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by CME01: 12:26pm
Cursed country
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by rozayx5(m): 12:27pm
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by eleojo23: 12:27pm
2.6bn was spent last year and at the end of it all, Buhari still had to go and spend another billions in a London hospital.
Between GEJ and PMB, I have discovered that it is even easier to deceive Buhari because he has no clue about a lot of things. That is why billions are flying around with his stamp on it and yet no results.
This is a terrible 'one chance' situation for Nigeria.
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by kay29000(m): 12:27pm
Hmm
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by itsandi(m): 12:27pm
There's no corruption joor
They are just choping money
Choping money is allowed
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by yakbauer: 12:27pm
This first lady rarely speaks but if she does its a real source of concern to the cabal.
Oga in his usual manner will relegate her speech to "za oza room"
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by Simpoto: 12:28pm
Welcome to the zoo. Even the zombies will one day come here to denounce their zombies because they too will be ashamed of themselves
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by 9jakohai(m): 12:29pm
2016 SH clinic budget : $7.8million.
2016 health budget for Nigeria : $ 613 million
A teaching hospital in America's research budget : $750 million (Mass. General).
And we have the decency to be corrupt.
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by Hijay09(f): 12:29pm
This topic will pass too like it never came up
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by medolab90(m): 12:29pm
dont even know what to.say
RIP BUKOLA
|Re: State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 by Sunnycliff(m): 12:30pm
The Value in 2016 has made me confess that PMB is a Saint.
