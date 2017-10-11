Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / State House Medical Centre Budget 2013 To 2017 (8575 Views)

This is coming as the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, called for a probe into how the budget for the State House Medical Centre is being utilised.





The management of the hospital had said it would seek the commercialisation of the centre to boost its revenue.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photo-state-house-medical-centre-budget.html Here is a picture analyses of the State house medical center budget from 2013 to 2017 as released by BudgIT.

Revelation time. Corruption everywhere. 11 Likes 1 Share





The person above have taken my top wailing spot ..







..To wail ^^^

N2b+ in 2016? And Buhari lives a better half in foreign hospital? 30 Likes 1 Share

Over N3 billion spent in 2yrs on state house clinic and Buhari spent 6 months consuming Nigeria's forex in a London hospital.



INEC should include a medical test as a prerequisite for contesting for executive posts in Nigeria.





APC is a fraud. 57 Likes 3 Shares

That is not the issue, bro..



We are made to know that there are no paracetamol, piriton and syringe in the clinic..



That is not the issue, bro..

We are made to know that there are no paracetamol, piriton and syringe in the clinic..

Even ordinary vitamin C

I bet Buharis warriors will have a good excuse for the huge allotment in 2016 , maybe is GEJ that signed it before leaving office

The reasonably brain-washed ones will talk like Zahra Buhari and tell us Mr President can't be everywhere. May you all recieve back your sanity in whatever name you pray to, Amen.







Blooooody hell!! 2.8 billion in 2016?!

Hehe chai!

I bet Buharis warriors will have a good excuse for the huge allotment in 2016, maybe is GEJ that signed it before leaving office

The reasonably brain-washed ones will talk like Zahra Buhari and tell us Mr President can't be everywhere. May you all recieve back your sanity in whatever name you pray to, Amen.

I give up 3 Likes

And Buhari is still convinced he is fighting corruption! 7 Likes

With revelations like this one will just wonder .i guess the country is on life support 7 Likes

An average Nigerian is corrupt 4 Likes

It will only take time for us all to come to the realisation that buhari govt is far more corrupt than GEJ's 21 Likes

All these expenses yet buhari and co still travel abroad ? 6 Likes

This is shocking!!!



Buhari might end up having the most corrupt administration.. 12 Likes

2.8 billion naira in 2016, chai Jesus wept!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

Cursed country 4 Likes

9 Likes

2.6bn was spent last year and at the end of it all, Buhari still had to go and spend another billions in a London hospital.



Between GEJ and PMB, I have discovered that it is even easier to deceive Buhari because he has no clue about a lot of things. That is why billions are flying around with his stamp on it and yet no results.



This is a terrible 'one chance' situation for Nigeria. 11 Likes

There's no corruption joor

They are just choping money

Choping money is allowed

This first lady rarely speaks but if she does its a real source of concern to the cabal.

Oga in his usual manner will relegate her speech to "za oza room" 5 Likes

Welcome to the zoo. Even the zombies will one day come here to denounce their zombies because they too will be ashamed of themselves 6 Likes

2016 SH clinic budget : $7.8million.



2016 health budget for Nigeria : $ 613 million



A teaching hospital in America's research budget : $750 million (Mass. General).



And we have the decency to be corrupt. 2 Likes

This topic will pass too like it never came up 5 Likes

