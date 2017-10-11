₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,512 members, 3,846,085 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 01:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES (3757 Views)
Abdulsalami Abubakar Visits Ifeanyi Ubah FC In Nnewi (Photos) / Rate Ifeanyi Uba's Mansion At Nnewi-Anambra State- Picture / EFCC Forcing Me To Implicate Jonathan - Robert Azibaola (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by AmericanQuarter: 11:46am
No Chaos in Ozubulu and Nnewi... No One is being forced to take injection.
Here's a Live Reporting live from St Michael's Ugwuorie Ozubulu
No one is going to schools and no person has been killed...
Please disregard the rumour of any killing related to Ozubulu and Soldiers
It's 82 Division Medical Services and Hospital
Free Medical Outreach
NOT Compulsory
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Barney11: 11:49am
The fear of python Dance is the beginning of wisdom.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by magoo10: 11:55am
OK it is not by force.
1 Like
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Elioandrew: 11:56am
Thanks for this pictures. Nigerians na wa. They will just be spreading false news.
2 Likes
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Homeboiy(m): 12:07pm
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by afroniger: 12:10pm
Hope those radio biafra people are not the ones behind this paranoia inducing rumour?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by kettykin: 12:31pm
AmericanQuarter:
The Army should take their free Medicare to where it is needed , the Sick people in the states of Borno might need the free medicine more , what they army can do is to help the east work on the failed portions of the Enugu to Port Harcourt and Enugu to Onitsha which the federal Government has not been able to do . They can also Generate free Electricity for the businesses in Aba .
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by wanimo: 12:38pm
This is how low the Nigeria Army has sunk. No one is willing to participate in the free medical campaign. You can't kill us and save us at the same time. We do not have any iota of trust for those people in military uniforms. Their colleagues with guns are genocidists so their colleagues with niddles and shringes won't be any different.
I will advise everyone to please stay away from those people. They are killers of our people. We don't trust them.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Truthbtold1: 12:38pm
Kanu-induced mass gullibility is rife in south-east now
Tufiakwa!!.. I been think Igbo people get sense but they've proved me wrong
5 Likes
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by MediumStout(m): 12:40pm
Truthbtold1:
Honestly they are easily manipulated and brainwashed. How can one believe the army is injecting people with monkey pox if such person is not a zombie . No wonder Nnamdi kanu was a like a mini god to them. People who fail to use their brains will believe anything
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Talkwell: 12:40pm
May God punish Nnamdi anywhere he is
Chai.. So much hatred in these Igbo people
There's a wide spread epidemic,and FG is trying to contain it.
These assholes want us to die for no forking reason
2 Likes
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by duas4real: 12:43pm
My people use to say if snake has biten you before, any time you see wall gecko you will run thinking is a snake.
1 Like
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by liberalsinnerx: 12:47pm
Elioandrew:
Shattap Afonja . Why is it not happening in SW and North...the poorest regions where most people don't have money for medical? Igbos don't need any idiiot to give them free medical especially after killing them. They have enough money to vaccinate their children. Instead use that money to repair our abandoned federal roads and resume Second River Niger Bridge. Let me catch any idiiot that will inject my son with with any unknown substance. What kind of rubbish is this? When did the army turn to a medical institution...injecting people without informing parents and state health commission?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by funlord(m): 12:50pm
wanimo:
kettykin:
After these ones too will want join sane people in talking!
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Bari22(m): 12:52pm
Confused beings
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by mumumugu(m): 12:53pm
is it the army that are doing the free treatment or medical personnel
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by totit: 1:00pm
liberalsinnerx:
Keep quiet my friend we are still trying to stop the spread of false alarm but here you are spreading another. But why are you brown water republic boiz derives so much joy in lies and propaganda
Obviously, the SE needs the medical intervention than SW and SS. So,keep quiet again!
Nonsense.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Talkwell: 1:01pm
mumumugu:
What is happening in Ozubulu actually...
Ekwusigo local government chairman, Hon. Owele Ikenna Oforjeme is currently embarking on free medical care services in Ozubulu under heavy security .
His activity with the security agents is actually what is causing panic in Nnewi and its environs.
Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their normal businesses as the TC chairman is fully in control of the situation.
But what I wouldn't know is why an ordinary TC chairman should be moving with a battalion of security agents in going about his duty.
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by oladeebo: 1:04pm
oohh God
laugh don kill me!
what type of people is this?
soldier that you've been living with from time immemorial, how can the whole nation scared of army?
1 Like
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by powerkey: 1:04pm
Truthbtold1:Why not take your family to the place
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by omooba969: 1:10pm
Ok
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by cristianisraeli: 1:10pm
AmericanQuarter:
what is wrong with this nigerian military
always in the news all the time
we are still in a military regime because we have a dictator as a president
i have said this before the nigerian military are trained to oppress fellow nigeria
this why they have not won any war or defend nigeria from external aggression and dont tell me there no country thats always undermining the nigerian military..eg cameroon
even the civil war they couldnt win they used all the military might then and still could not win
you can tell the people DO NOT TRUST THE NIGERIAN MILITARY
nigerian military reeks of intimidation.they still love to oppress nigerians
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by MediumStout(m): 1:11pm
I shake my head for the future of the Igbo's. They are easily brainwashed and manipulated with false information. No wonder a non entity like kanu was promoted to supreme leader. Foolish IPOB fools
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by deomelo: 1:11pm
wanimo:
lol @ ipobs blaming the military for their own communal ignorance, stupidity and collective paranoia.
These jokers cry and shout everyday about FG marginalization while at the same time always paranoid and against the same FG and federal interventions.
Bunch of ignorant and aimless losers.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by omenka(m): 1:11pm
If Pigs and Idiots don't reign in their hate for Buhari, there might come a time, when Buhari is no more, that they'd desperately need a means to defuse that negative energy ; upon themselves will they turn.
How could a people be so foolish as to believe such a lie?
This is how twisted hate could make one's mind become.
How sad.
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by sotall(m): 1:12pm
OK
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by kay29000(m): 1:12pm
Na wa for the propagandists out there.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by madridguy(m): 1:12pm
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by fvckme(f): 1:12pm
Leave the illiterate, wicked, sen5eless people looking for way to undermine the peace in the East..
Nemesis will catch up on each of them.
2 Likes
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Nathdoug(m): 1:12pm
If you love your self don't take part in any vaccination exercise
|Re: Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES by Edu3Again: 1:12pm
Copy Of The Efcc Report On Abubakar / What Sauce For Ladoja: / Atiku Wins At The Courts Again!
Viewing this topic: mumsie, Henry240, adioolayi(m), basscode, Facetoface(m), toyosiolamide(m), AquaLalua, Rosheal(m), ITboymartin(m), Osama10(m), lieutAliyu(m), DeltahArmy(m), Precious6(m), Geogeo1, WINDSOW(m), segchemical, feyiona(m), ProsperMVE(m), StarryV(f), donblanco, godssonibk, CuteMaro(m), Lothario(m), oyb(m), Phillyboi(m), spencekat(m), willyede(m), Jackeeh(m), BrianRoss, Josh44s(m), jameso88(m), zcee, dival247(m), Aboguede, WhiteSoup, goingsolo, fvckme(f), Patrickker(m), obaataaokpaewu, blackmartial(m), Chizua(m), Afrocatalyst, kashala90(m), Princedapace(m), davillian(m), ladyflair, moyomax(m), abdulhassan20(m), Chatlaury(f), Excellence12(m), Maleeq(m), donsheva, Mrjaz(m), Unclebrutus, kingsoncj, daintyprincess(f), Kingslaw(m), Victornezzar, Amos87(m), Dreamword24, rexbuton, Egein(m), rainforest(m), chegbe1104, noeloge82(m), GavelSlam, mubrix(m), naptu2, tonykel1(m), YourGrace, icon8, ortegae, rilwan09, Filmewell(f), kenness, cejo(m), eponoloyin, chicagoPD(m), rectitude(m), ossy7881, sammieville(m), Eke40seven(m), dust144(m), tegak10, sirzent(m), clans(f), kadil(m), leksmedia, Muzanga(f), bjt(m), lilmarley(m), atiku07(m), Omooniya1, davodyguy, Ensquare(m), creamyanne, balila, powerkey, ARISTOCRATDAMMY1(m), Ohanaka295, VIPERVENOM(m), popularbc, obuksjr(m), MrRitchie, rhymaholic, donkaz2, ManiCypher(m), GenBuhari(m), BMZK, Inkredible(m), sepalapen(m), bigbabyboy, bereiweris(m), Fongido(m), Thylord(m), feda01, kelvyn7(m), winterfell007, eduevolutionnow(m), Realchidi, anuda(m), bamosagie(m), DivC, Chris4sure(m), czarina(f), Dmec(m), Sirkolly82(m), Negotiate, Jigba(f), funsho03(m), Iceman2017(m), Gazzy88(m), foloko, mpowa(m), Wiseoldman, Fizzbizzie(m), IBENUALHASSAN, omenka(m), Obiks52(f), afroniger, careytommy7(m), Cmanforall, Haywirezzz, la1(m), heynew, Ay4lyf(m), lilkudos(m), GoldenBoi111(m), fr3do(m), Gabriel6(m), Samcent, lovicks, Belugaice1, callydon(m), maestromicky(m), Adorenkem, bueze774, Seth2T, prest(m), Madeu(m), damariox(f), martins946, truth4u, pweetyoge(f), adebisiolumide5(m), Chibuezestan, proffc, sanandreas(m), Swizbank, freeman777(m), splendore(m), ngenec, iamjavadem, ottizz, jerry7, mployer(m), Chiemelakingsley(m), vicvicky, Manseydour(m), Ereolamide, baddosky1, dani1luv, Made1414(m), Mambox, lalasticlala(m), Vendoor(f), macdaniel25(m), Kufie(m), segend(m), oxbowlake, DanielsParker, danfricks, swagagolic01, Oga080666419419, dunkem21(m), irepnaija4eva(m), SkyLinkss(m), just4fun(m), Kingdov(m), tuscani, blarkraimez, GGInc, abbacool(m), blowjob, Mission2prosper, mperial, Benisconi(m), Noblecx, Opakan2, Okonzy1(m), smogup, Ogexchi(f), luvlymabel, franciskaine(m), sconp, Koleman(m), olatade(m), whitejab, jaykay68, chloride6, Modelling(f), djpriopry(m), prince994(m), oge419(f), Patented, Acheron, snoopy(m), Kingbet, Riri(f), maklelemakukula(m), liberalsinnerx, Hopehall, cristianisraeli, jidxin(m), adem30, MediumStout(m), BeEagle, sod09(m), princechiemekam(m), sharrp, adeolakemi, sunnyb0b0(m), ilumah2000 and 370 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13