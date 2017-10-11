Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Military Is Not Forcing Anyone To Take Vaccination At Nnewi-PICTURES (3757 Views)

Abdulsalami Abubakar Visits Ifeanyi Ubah FC In Nnewi (Photos) / Rate Ifeanyi Uba's Mansion At Nnewi-Anambra State- Picture / EFCC Forcing Me To Implicate Jonathan - Robert Azibaola (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

No Chaos in Ozubulu and Nnewi... No One is being forced to take injection.



Here's a Live Reporting live from St Michael's Ugwuorie Ozubulu



No one is going to schools and no person has been killed...



Please disregard the rumour of any killing related to Ozubulu and Soldiers



It's 82 Division Medical Services and Hospital



Free Medical Outreach



NOT Compulsory 1 Like 3 Shares

The fear of python Dance is the beginning of wisdom. 2 Likes 1 Share

OK it is not by force. 1 Like

Thanks for this pictures. Nigerians na wa. They will just be spreading false news. 2 Likes

Hope those radio biafra people are not the ones behind this paranoia inducing rumour? 1 Like 1 Share

AmericanQuarter:

No Chaos in Ozubulu and Nnewi... No One is being forced to take injection.



Here's a Live Reporting live from St Michael's Ugwuorie Ozubulu



No one is going to schools and no person has been killed...



Please disregard the rumour of any killing related to Ozubulu and Soldiers



It's 82 Division Medical Services and Hospital



Free Medical Outreach



NOT Compulsory

The Army should take their free Medicare to where it is needed , the Sick people in the states of Borno might need the free medicine more , what they army can do is to help the east work on the failed portions of the Enugu to Port Harcourt and Enugu to Onitsha which the federal Government has not been able to do . They can also Generate free Electricity for the businesses in Aba . The Army should take their free Medicare to where it is needed , the Sick people in the states of Borno might need the free medicine more , what they army can do is to help the east work on the failed portions of the Enugu to Port Harcourt and Enugu to Onitsha which the federal Government has not been able to do . They can also Generate free Electricity for the businesses in Aba . 33 Likes 2 Shares

This is how low the Nigeria Army has sunk. No one is willing to participate in the free medical campaign. You can't kill us and save us at the same time. We do not have any iota of trust for those people in military uniforms. Their colleagues with guns are genocidists so their colleagues with niddles and shringes won't be any different.



I will advise everyone to please stay away from those people. They are killers of our people. We don't trust them. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Kanu-induced mass gullibility is rife in south-east now



Tufiakwa!!.. I been think Igbo people get sense but they've proved me wrong 5 Likes

Truthbtold1:

Kanu-induced mass gullibility is rife in south-east now



Tufiakwa!!.. I been think Igbo people get sense but they've proved me wrong



Honestly they are easily manipulated and brainwashed. How can one believe the army is injecting people with monkey pox if such person is not a zombie . No wonder Nnamdi kanu was a like a mini god to them. People who fail to use their brains will believe anything Honestly they are easily manipulated and brainwashed. How can one believe the army is injecting people with monkey pox if such person is not a zombie . No wonder Nnamdi kanu was a like a mini god to them. People who fail to use their brains will believe anything 16 Likes 1 Share

May God punish Nnamdi anywhere he is

Chai.. So much hatred in these Igbo people

There's a wide spread epidemic,and FG is trying to contain it.

These assholes want us to die for no forking reason 2 Likes

My people use to say if snake has biten you before, any time you see wall gecko you will run thinking is a snake. 1 Like

Elioandrew:

Thanks for this pictures. Nigerians na wa. They will just be spreading false news.

Shattap Afonja . Why is it not happening in SW and North...the poorest regions where most people don't have money for medical? Igbos don't need any idiiot to give them free medical especially after killing them. They have enough money to vaccinate their children. Instead use that money to repair our abandoned federal roads and resume Second River Niger Bridge. Let me catch any idiiot that will inject my son with with any unknown substance. What kind of rubbish is this? When did the army turn to a medical institution...injecting people without informing parents and state health commission? Shattap Afonja . Why is it not happening in SW and North...the poorest regions where most people don't have money for medical? Igbos don't need any idiiot to give them free medical especially after killing them. They have enough money to vaccinate their children. Instead use that money to repair our abandoned federal roads and resume Second River Niger Bridge. Let me catch any idiiot that will inject my son with with any unknown substance. What kind of rubbish is this? When did the army turn to a medical institution...injecting people without informing parents and state health commission? 6 Likes 1 Share

wanimo:

This is how low the Nigeria Army has sunk. No one is willing to participate in the free medical campaign. You can't kill us and save us at the same time. We do not have any iota of trust for those people in military uniforms. Their colleagues with guns are genocidists so their colleagues with niddles and shringes won't be any different.



I will advise everyone to please stay away from those people. They are killers of our people. We don't trust them.







kettykin:





The Army should take their free Medicare to where it is needed , the Sick people in the states of Borno might need the free medicine more , what they army can do is to help the east work on the failed portions of the Enugu to Port Harcourt and Enugu to Onitsha which the federal Government has not been able to do . They can also Generate free Electricity for the businesses in Aba .







After these ones too will want join sane people in talking! After these ones too will want join sane people in talking!

Confused beings

is it the army that are doing the free treatment or medical personnel

liberalsinnerx:





Shattap Afonja . Why is it not happening in SW and North...the poorest regions where most people don't have money for medical? Igbos don't need any idiot to give them free medical especially after killing them. They have enough money to vaccinate their children. Instead use that money to repair our abandoned federal roads and resume Second River Niger Bridge



Keep quiet my friend we are still trying to stop the spread of false alarm but here you are spreading another. But why are you brown water republic boiz derives so much joy in lies and propaganda









Obviously, the SE needs the medical intervention than SW and SS. So,keep quiet again!



Nonsense. Keep quiet my friend we are still trying to stop the spread of false alarm but here you are spreading another. But why are you brown water republic boiz derives so much joy in lies and propagandaObviously, the SE needs the medical intervention than SW and SS. So,keep quiet again!Nonsense. 3 Likes 2 Shares

mumumugu:

is it the army that are doing the free treatment or medical personnel

What is happening in Ozubulu actually...

Ekwusigo local government chairman, Hon. Owele Ikenna Oforjeme is currently embarking on free medical care services in Ozubulu under heavy security .

His activity with the security agents is actually what is causing panic in Nnewi and its environs.

Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their normal businesses as the TC chairman is fully in control of the situation.

But what I wouldn't know is why an ordinary TC chairman should be moving with a battalion of security agents in going about his duty. What is happening in Ozubulu actually...Ekwusigo local government chairman, Hon. Owele Ikenna Oforjeme is currently embarking on free medical care services in Ozubulu under heavy security .His activity with the security agents is actually what is causing panic in Nnewi and its environs.Members of the public are hereby advised to go about their normal businesses as the TC chairman is fully in control of the situation.But what I wouldn't know is why an ordinary TC chairman should be moving with a battalion of security agents in going about his duty.

oohh God

laugh don kill me!

what type of people is this?

soldier that you've been living with from time immemorial, how can the whole nation scared of army? 1 Like

Truthbtold1:

Kanu-induced mass gullibility is rife in south-east now



Tufiakwa!!.. I been think Igbo people get sense but they've proved me wrong Why not take your family to the place Why not take your family to the place

Ok

AmericanQuarter:

No Chaos in Ozubulu and Nnewi... No One is being forced to take injection.



Here's a Live Reporting live from St Michael's Ugwuorie Ozubulu



No one is going to schools and no person has been killed...



Please disregard the rumour of any killing related to Ozubulu and Soldiers



It's 82 Division Medical Services and Hospital



Free Medical Outreach



NOT Compulsory

what is wrong with this nigerian military



always in the news all the time



we are still in a military regime because we have a dictator as a president



i have said this before the nigerian military are trained to oppress fellow nigeria



this why they have not won any war or defend nigeria from external aggression and dont tell me there no country thats always undermining the nigerian military..eg cameroon



even the civil war they couldnt win they used all the military might then and still could not win



you can tell the people DO NOT TRUST THE NIGERIAN MILITARY



nigerian military reeks of intimidation.they still love to oppress nigerians what is wrong with this nigerian militaryalways in the news all the timewe are still in a military regime because we have a dictator as a presidenti have said this before the nigerian military are trained to oppress fellow nigeriathis why they have not won any war or defend nigeria from external aggression and dont tell me there no country thats always undermining the nigerian military..eg camerooneven the civil war they couldnt win they used all the military might then and still could not winyou can tell the peoplenigerian military reeks of intimidation.they still love to oppress nigerians

I shake my head for the future of the Igbo's. They are easily brainwashed and manipulated with false information. No wonder a non entity like kanu was promoted to supreme leader. Foolish IPOB fools 1 Like 2 Shares

wanimo:

This is how low the Nigeria Army has sunk. No one is willing to participate in the free medical campaign. You can't kill us and save us at the same time. We do not have any iota of trust for those people in military uniforms. Their colleagues with guns are genocidists so their colleagues with niddles and shringes won't be any different.



I will advise everyone to please stay away from those people. They are killers of our people. We don't trust them.



lol @ ipobs blaming the military for their own communal ignorance, stupidity and collective paranoia.



These jokers cry and shout everyday about FG marginalization while at the same time always paranoid and against the same FG and federal interventions.





Bunch of ignorant and aimless losers. lol @ ipobs blaming the military for their own communal ignorance, stupidity and collective paranoia.These jokers cry and shout everyday about FG marginalization while at the same time always paranoid and against the same FG and federal interventions.Bunch of ignorant and aimless losers. 1 Like 1 Share

If Pigs and Idiots don't reign in their hate for Buhari, there might come a time, when Buhari is no more, that they'd desperately need a means to defuse that negative energy ; upon themselves will they turn.



How could a people be so foolish as to believe such a lie?



This is how twisted hate could make one's mind become.



How sad.

OK

Na wa for the propagandists out there. 2 Likes 1 Share

Leave the illiterate, wicked, sen5eless people looking for way to undermine the peace in the East..

Nemesis will catch up on each of them. 2 Likes