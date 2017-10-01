Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay (5951 Views)

Popular American Cinematographer Keith L. Smith in a interview called Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade the Angelina Jolie of Nigeria, the overjoyed actress took to her page to react to the news, recounting how she started struggling at age 15..



Sorry Genevieve's fans, Looks like Omotola is a better actress than her..



On today's girl child day I'll do an unusual post true to me. As a child I lost my father age 12. Sponsored by a great community of Ondo men, the #Ekimogun club, so i could continue my education. At age 15, started struggling to help my widowed mother. I started working in the Entertainment Industry. While going to school, and working, faced many challenges as a female child... talks of being loose, perhaps being a prostitute,lack of freedom to mingle like male counterparts, rumours and fear of slander, sexual harassments... but one of my early dreams was to be great at whatever I chose and be side by side the best in the World. I'm Not totally there yet, ... but.. That 12 years old iyanaipaja little girl did take care of her widowed mum till she died, took care of her younger brothers... they are in marriage stages now, taking care of herself and her own family, taking care of a few people she is privileged to be able to.

She has worked, spoken on, been awarded on World stages , and has been compared to the people she admired when growing up , from other parts of the World... She's still a work in progress but...

Dont You dare Underestimate the possibilities of a girl Child.

#Educationiskey #Educationbreedsconfidence #Ressilience #deligience #Girlchild #internationaldayofgirlchild #impossibleisNothing

Everyone has a story, Here is my story. I return all the glory to GOD. 3 Likes

