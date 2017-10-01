₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Bhelamblog: 1:55pm
While some people might prefer her rival Genevieve to this Position, Looks like the mother and wife has taken over the throne, and this may not go down with Genny's fans..
Popular American Cinematographer Keith L. Smith in a interview called Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade the Angelina Jolie of Nigeria, the overjoyed actress took to her page to react to the news, recounting how she started struggling at age 15..
Sorry Genevieve's fans, Looks like Omotola is a better actress than her..
See below!
On today's girl child day I'll do an unusual post true to me. As a child I lost my father age 12. Sponsored by a great community of Ondo men, the #Ekimogun club, so i could continue my education. At age 15, started struggling to help my widowed mother. I started working in the Entertainment Industry. While going to school, and working, faced many challenges as a female child... talks of being loose, perhaps being a prostitute,lack of freedom to mingle like male counterparts, rumours and fear of slander, sexual harassments... but one of my early dreams was to be great at whatever I chose and be side by side the best in the World. I'm Not totally there yet, ... but.. That 12 years old iyanaipaja little girl did take care of her widowed mum till she died, took care of her younger brothers... they are in marriage stages now, taking care of herself and her own family, taking care of a few people she is privileged to be able to.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by DCONE1(m): 1:59pm
Kikikikiki who dash this one Angelina jolie of Nigeria, what stunt can she perform, can she even handle a gun in movie, talk less of performing stunts. Her big Nya.sh won't even allow her run fast or twist and turn...na only za oza room scene naim I know say she fit perform well.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by baski92(m): 2:21pm
The person may call her Angelina jolie need serious flogging
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by free2ryhme: 2:59pm
Bhelamblog:
Nigeria's Angelina Jolie
All these low budget actors
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Ericaikince(m): 2:59pm
Weytin concern me
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by iamleumas: 3:00pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by 9jvirgin(m): 3:00pm
Everyone has a story, Here is my story. I return all the glory to GOD.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Naughtytboy: 3:01pm
I hate it when people cook up story, omotola didn't passed tru any suffering or woreava.. Her husband paid her bride price at a very early age and started taking care of her.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:01pm
yep...... always about them
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by lelvin(m): 3:02pm
Hehe....
Angelina Jolie? Omotola?
The madness in Nigeria runs deeper than I thought.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by justineu(m): 3:02pm
Just looking at her shape like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by maklelemakukula(m): 3:02pm
omo I no understand this post aswear
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by BafanaBafana: 3:02pm
Why not.
She has started opening nyash and doing really smashing in her movies.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by kimbraa(f): 3:03pm
DCONE1:She acts home movies. Try to differentiate before making silly comparison. Angelina Jolie is in a different world while she's in hers, and that someone says she's Nigeria's Angelina Jolie doesn't mean she's Angelina Jolie.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Naturalobserver(m): 3:03pm
She didn't expose anything about herself...she just dwelt on the surface.its her thing,that is y u hardly hear stuff about her marriage.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by oluwatymylehyn(m): 3:05pm
She's an epitome of beauty and a role model to the society
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Sirheny007(m): 3:05pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by temitemi1(m): 3:07pm
omotola
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Emassive(m): 3:10pm
She's trying so ever hard to force herself on the world stage lately.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by africvibe: 3:13pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Adaumunocha(f): 3:13pm
Ericaikince:What kinda wahala is this? Just reminded I haven't eaten jollof rice in a long while
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by slamkobe(m): 3:14pm
all these celebrities. when once Den make am na to lie how dem been sell pure water fir traffic. mtxhwww.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by 4rty(f): 3:14pm
Naughtytboy:Hmmmmm... my dear I tire ooo what is the essence of these lies? I thought she married at the age of 16yrs which she confirmed so y all these yabrata? People sef
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by winkmart: 3:15pm
Okay
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by victrick105: 3:18pm
Omo sexy has spoken....
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Naughtytboy: 3:21pm
4rty:no mind dem,,. Does she even know what struggling is? People wey don use oil mix garri for breakfast self never talk she dey yarn rubbish
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by talk2percy(m): 3:24pm
She no fit fok live like Angelina Jolie joor...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by HotPro: 3:25pm
Is this how she presented herself on a day for girls?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Talks About Her Life Struggles As She Marks #GirlChildDay by Sleyanya1(m): 3:26pm
I'm Not totally there yet, ... but.. That 12 years old iyanaipaja little girl did take care of her widowed mum till she died, took care of her younger brothers... they are in marriage stages now, taking care of herself and her own family, taking care of a few people she is privileged to be able to.
Truly, when you educate a woman, you empower a Nation. Congratulations to her.
